The Fund uses a “passive management” (or indexing) approach to track the performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index.

Change Finance Diversified Impact U.S. Large Cap Fossil Fuel Free Index

The Index was developed in 2017 by Change Finance, PBC, the Fund’s index provider (“Change Finance” or the “Index Provider”), and measures the performance of an equal-weighted portfolio of approximately 100 large-, mid-capitalization equity securities of U.S.-listed companies. The Index excludes companies involved in the fossil fuel industry, fossil-fired utilities and companies which fail to meet a diverse set of environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) standards.

Construction of the Index begins with the constituents of the Solactive US Large & Mid Cap Index (the “Solactive Universe”), generally the 1,000 largest U.S.-listed common stocks and real estate investment trusts.

To be eligible for inclusion in the Index, companies must meet the ESG standards determined by Change Finance, which relies on ESG indicators provided by ISS ESG, a division of Institutional Shareholder Services (“ISS”), a global provider of investment data and analytics. The ISS ESG indicators measure the degree to which a company performs its business in accordance with specified ESG factors. Such factors include (i) whether a company’s primary business is in a prohibited industry (e.g., oil, gas, coal, tobacco); (ii) whether a company is involved in producing goods in a controversial business area (e.g., fossil fuels, nuclear power, genetically modified organisms (“GMOs”), military weapons, pesticides); (iii) whether a company has a history of controversial business practices relating to human rights, labor rights, environmental protection, or business malpractice (e.g., corruption, extreme tax avoidance); as well as (iv) standards and performance criteria related to environmental impacts (e.g., emissions, harmful chemicals in product portfolio, biodiversity management) and human impacts (e.g., hiring practices related to diversity, supply chain standards, health risk in product portfolio). Each factor may be evaluated using one or more indicators. Indicators generally take one of three forms: (A) a percentage of revenue derived from a particular business activity; (B) an analyst rating from 1-4 (with 1 being the lowest score and 4 the highest); or (C) for controversy indicators, the severity of the controversy (e.g., human rights).

ISS ESG assigns a score, with respect to each applicable indicator, to each company. To be eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must meet the minimum threshold score established by the Index methodology with respect to each indicator. At its discretion and from time to time, Change Finance may supplement ISS ESG data with data from additional sources to further refine eligibility. The companies eligible for inclusion in the Index (the “Eligible Companies”) are then sorted by sector (e.g., healthcare, technology, consumer services) and ranked within each sector by their free-float market capitalization.

The Index contains approximately 100 equally-weighted Eligible Companies, and the weight of each sector in the Index reflects the weight of such sector in the Solactive Universe. For example, if the technology sector makes up 13.27% of the Solactive Universe, the 13 largest Eligible Companies in the technology sector will be included in the Index with a total weight of 13%.

At the time of each reconstitution of the Index, 100 companies are selected for inclusion in the Index and equally-weighted (i.e., each of the 100 companies receives a weight of 1%). The Index is reconstituted quarterly after the close of trading on the 10th business day of each March, June, September, and December, utilizing data from the last business day of the month preceding the reconstitution. The Index’s exposure may change significantly with each reconstitution or based on market movements between reconstitutions.

The Index was developed by Change Finance in 2017 in anticipation of the commencement of operations of the Predecessor Fund.

The Fund’s Investment Strategy

Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, will be invested in the equity securities of Eligible Companies (i.e., companies that meet the ESG criteria described above) that do not derive any revenue from fossil fuel production, fossil fuel power generation, tobacco production, production of GMOs, nuclear power generation, weapons production, or hazardous pesticide production. Such policy has been adopted as a non-fundamental investment policy and may be changed without shareholder approval upon 60 days’ written notice to shareholders. With respect to this policy, the Fund defines “equity securities” to mean common and preferred stocks, rights, warrants, depositary receipts, equity interests in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and master limited partnerships (“MLPs”). The Fund attempts to invest all, or substantially all, of its assets in the component securities that make up the Index. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets (exclusive of any collateral held from securities lending) will be invested in the component securities of the Index. The Advisor expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund’s performance and that of the Index, before fees and expenses, will be 95% or better.

The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it generally will invest in all of the component securities of the Index in approximately the same proportion as in the Index. However, the Fund may use a “representative sampling” strategy, meaning it may invest in a sample of the securities in the Index the risk, return and other characteristics of which closely resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole, when the Fund’s sub-advisor believes it is in the best interests of the Fund (e.g., when replicating the Index involves practical difficulties or substantial costs, an Index constituent becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable, or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations that apply to the Fund but not to the Index).

To the extent the Index concentrates (i.e., holds more than 25% of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of related industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index.