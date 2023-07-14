Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
14.8%
1 yr return
19.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$1.45 B
Holdings in Top 10
36.7%
Expense Ratio 0.54%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The fund invests primarily in common stocks of companies domiciled outside the United States, including companies domiciled in emerging markets (but in no fewer than three countries), that the investment adviser believes have the potential for growth. The fund normally invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities.
The fund is nondiversified, which means it may invest a greater portion of its assets in fewer issuers than would otherwise be the case.
The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing assets. Under this approach, a portfolio is divided into segments managed by individual managers. For more information regarding the investment process of the fund, see the “Management and organization” section of this prospectus.
The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively valued companies that, in its opinion, represent good, long-term investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.
|Period
|CGXU Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.8%
|-28.5%
|12.2%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|19.1%
|-31.2%
|121.5%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-52.6%
|123.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-11.3%
|58.0%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-5.9%
|10.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CGXU Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-45.5%
|71.3%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-15.4%
|11.9%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-33.7%
|8.5%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-13.0%
|27.5%
|N/A
|Period
|CGXU Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-28.5%
|12.2%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-31.2%
|121.5%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-52.6%
|123.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.3%
|58.0%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.1%
|10.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CGXU Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-45.5%
|71.3%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-15.4%
|11.9%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-18.0%
|8.5%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-13.0%
|29.4%
|N/A
|CGXU
|Category Low
|Category High
|CGXU % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.45 B
|1.02 M
|369 B
|74.57%
|Number of Holdings
|65
|1
|10801
|64.46%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|287 M
|0
|34.5 B
|67.24%
|Weighting of Top 10
|36.68%
|1.6%
|100.0%
|15.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CGXU % Rank
|Stocks
|99.47%
|0.00%
|122.60%
|95.51%
|Cash
|0.53%
|-65.15%
|100.00%
|96.43%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|56.01%
|Other
|0.00%
|-16.47%
|17.36%
|0.40%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.18%
|51.92%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-10.79%
|71.30%
|55.80%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CGXU % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.68%
|58.55%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.32%
|12.92%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.59%
|68.91%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|5.17%
|99.49%
|34.32%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.35%
|40.65%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|47.75%
|88.29%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.89%
|1.35%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|87.35%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|32.29%
|96.37%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.36%
|77.52%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.86%
|6.06%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CGXU % Rank
|Non US
|80.57%
|0.00%
|125.24%
|86.13%
|US
|18.90%
|-7.78%
|68.98%
|82.83%
|CGXU Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.54%
|0.01%
|3.96%
|79.05%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|36.58%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|1.00%
|N/A
|CGXU Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|CGXU Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CGXU Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|247.00%
|N/A
|CGXU
|Category Low
|Category High
|CGXU % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.17%
|0.00%
|13.65%
|53.99%
|CGXU
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|CGXU
|Category Low
|Category High
|CGXU % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-0.93%
|6.38%
|N/A
|CGXU
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 03, 2023
|$0.141
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2022
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 22, 2022
0.27
0.3%
Sung Lee is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 27 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, he covered consumer & industrial electronics, telecom equipment, IT consulting & services, and Asian electronic components companies. He holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Pennsylvania State University. He also studied abroad at Kansai Gaikokugo University in Osaka, Japan. Sung is based in Singapore.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 22, 2022
0.27
0.3%
Christopher Thomsen is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 24 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career at Capital, as an equity investment analyst, he covered European and Asian media companies, Hong Kong-based utilities, property companies, conglomerates, and small-cap companies along with generalist coverage of other companies domiciled in Hong Kong and the Philippines. Prior to joining Capital, Chris worked as a corporate finance analyst for Citibank NA. He holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and a bachelor’s degree in international economics from the School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University. Chris is based in London.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 22, 2022
0.27
0.3%
Renaud H. Samyn is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 20 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career he was an equity investment analyst and covered U.S. chemical, oil & gas, capital goods and industrial conglomerate companies and Australia as a generalist. Prior to joining Capital, he was a financial analyst at Morgan Stanley in London. He holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and a bachelor' s degree from the Université libre de Bruxelles at the Solvay Business School. Renaud is based in Hong Kong.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 22, 2022
0.27
0.3%
Nicholas J. Grace Portfolio Manager London office Nick Grace is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 31 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 26 years. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, he covered global mining companies. Prior to joining Capital, he was manager of metals research for J.P. Morgan Investment Management in Australia. Nick holds an MBA from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and a bachelor’s degree in finance and economics from the University of Waikato, New Zealand, graduating with honors. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. Nick is based in London.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.35
|6.13
|2.92
