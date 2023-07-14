Home
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock's yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock's dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock's Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock's dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock's dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock's Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company's expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year's expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

CGXU | Active ETF

$23.97

$1.45 B

1.17%

$0.28

0.54%

Vitals

YTD Return

14.8%

1 yr return

19.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$1.45 B

Holdings in Top 10

36.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.2
$18.56
$24.21

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.54%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

CGXU - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Capital Group Fund Group
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Sung Lee

Fund Description

The fund invests primarily in common stocks of companies domiciled outside the United States, including companies domiciled in emerging markets (but in no fewer than three countries), that the investment adviser believes have the potential for growth. The fund normally invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities.

The fund is nondiversified, which means it may invest a greater portion of its assets in fewer issuers than would otherwise be the case.

The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing assets. Under this approach, a portfolio is divided into segments managed by individual managers. For more information regarding the investment process of the fund, see the “Management and organization” section of this prospectus.

The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively valued companies that, in its opinion, represent good, long-term investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.

Read More

CGXU - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CGXU Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.8% -28.5% 12.2% N/A
1 Yr 19.1% -31.2% 121.5% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -52.6% 123.6% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -11.3% 58.0% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -5.9% 10.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CGXU Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -45.5% 71.3% N/A
2021 N/A -15.4% 11.9% N/A
2020 N/A -10.4% 121.9% N/A
2019 N/A -33.7% 8.5% N/A
2018 N/A -13.0% 27.5% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CGXU Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -28.5% 12.2% N/A
1 Yr N/A -31.2% 121.5% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -52.6% 123.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -11.3% 58.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -3.1% 10.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CGXU Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -45.5% 71.3% N/A
2021 N/A -15.4% 11.9% N/A
2020 N/A -10.4% 121.9% N/A
2019 N/A -18.0% 8.5% N/A
2018 N/A -13.0% 29.4% N/A

CGXU - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CGXU Category Low Category High CGXU % Rank
Net Assets 1.45 B 1.02 M 369 B 74.57%
Number of Holdings 65 1 10801 64.46%
Net Assets in Top 10 287 M 0 34.5 B 67.24%
Weighting of Top 10 36.68% 1.6% 100.0% 15.70%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd 4.64%
  2. Reliance Industries Ltd 3.92%
  3. First Quantum Minerals Ltd 3.49%
  4. SK Hynix Inc 3.48%
  5. Sea Ltd 3.42%
  6. Airbus SE 3.31%
  7. Recruit Holdings Co Ltd 3.13%
  8. Novo Nordisk A/S 2.87%
  9. Fortescue Metals Group Ltd 2.80%
  10. MercadoLibre Inc 2.70%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CGXU % Rank
Stocks 		99.47% 0.00% 122.60% 95.51%
Cash 		0.53% -65.15% 100.00% 96.43%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 56.01%
Other 		0.00% -16.47% 17.36% 0.40%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 51.92%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 55.80%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CGXU % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 13.68% 58.55%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 36.32% 12.92%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 14.59% 68.91%
Industrials 		0.00% 5.17% 99.49% 34.32%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 21.35% 40.65%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 47.75% 88.29%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 16.89% 1.35%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 21.69% 87.35%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 32.29% 96.37%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 36.36% 77.52%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 23.86% 6.06%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CGXU % Rank
Non US 		80.57% 0.00% 125.24% 86.13%
US 		18.90% -7.78% 68.98% 82.83%

CGXU - Expenses

Operational Fees

CGXU Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.54% 0.01% 3.96% 79.05%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 1.60% 36.58%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% N/A

Sales Fees

CGXU Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CGXU Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CGXU Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 247.00% N/A

CGXU - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CGXU Category Low Category High CGXU % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.17% 0.00% 13.65% 53.99%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CGXU Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CGXU Category Low Category High CGXU % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -0.93% 6.38% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CGXU Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CGXU - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Sung Lee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 22, 2022

0.27

0.3%

Sung Lee is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 27 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, he covered consumer & industrial electronics, telecom equipment, IT consulting & services, and Asian electronic components companies. He holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Pennsylvania State University. He also studied abroad at Kansai Gaikokugo University in Osaka, Japan. Sung is based in Singapore.

Christopher Thomsen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 22, 2022

0.27

0.3%

Christopher Thomsen is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 24 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career at Capital, as an equity investment analyst, he covered European and Asian media companies, Hong Kong-based utilities, property companies, conglomerates, and small-cap companies along with generalist coverage of other companies domiciled in Hong Kong and the Philippines. Prior to joining Capital, Chris worked as a corporate finance analyst for Citibank NA. He holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and a bachelor’s degree in international economics from the School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University. Chris is based in London.

Renaud Samyn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 22, 2022

0.27

0.3%

Renaud H. Samyn is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 20 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career he was an equity investment analyst and covered U.S. chemical, oil & gas, capital goods and industrial conglomerate companies and Australia as a generalist. Prior to joining Capital, he was a financial analyst at Morgan Stanley in London. He holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and a bachelor' s degree from the Université libre de Bruxelles at the Solvay Business School. Renaud is based in Hong Kong.

Nicholas Grace

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 22, 2022

0.27

0.3%

Nicholas J. Grace Portfolio Manager London office Nick Grace is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 31 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 26 years. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, he covered global mining companies. Prior to joining Capital, he was manager of metals research for J.P. Morgan Investment Management in Australia. Nick holds an MBA from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and a bachelor’s degree in finance and economics from the University of Waikato, New Zealand, graduating with honors. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. Nick is based in London.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.13 2.92

