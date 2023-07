The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Underlying Index, as well as American depositary receipts (“ADRs”) and global depositary receipts (“GDRs”) that represent securities in the Underlying Index.

Strictly in accordance with its guidelines and mandated procedures, S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (“S&P DJI” or the “Index Provider”) compiles, maintains, and calculates the Underlying Index, which is designed to measure the performance of the largest global companies in water-related businesses, with a target constituent count of 100. To be eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index, companies must either derive at least 25% in aggregate revenue from water-related businesses as defined by FactSet's Revere Business Industry Classification System (“RBICS”) or belong to the water utilities sub-industry classification under the Global Industry Classification Standard (“GICS”). Underlying Index constituents must have a minimum float-adjusted capitalization of $100 million and total market capitalization of at least $300 million.

The Underlying Index excludes from the eligible universe securities of companies based on their specific business activities and noncompliance with United Nations Global Compact (“UNGC”) Principles, using information provided by Sustainalytics, a globally recognized independent provider of

environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) research, ratings, and data. Companies without Sustainalytics coverage are ineligible for inclusion until receiving such coverage. The UNGC is an arrangement by which companies voluntarily and publicly commit to a set of principles drawn from key UN Conventions and Declarations. The principles of the UNGC represent a set of values that the UN believes responsible businesses should incorporate into their operations in order to meet fundamental responsibilities in the areas of human rights, labor, the environment, and anti-corruption.

As of December 31, 2022, the Underlying Index was comprised of 43 securities with market capitalizations ranging from $445.03 million to $41.45 billion.

The Fund employs a “full replication” methodology in seeking to track the Underlying Index, meaning that the Fund generally invests in all of the securities comprising the Underlying Index in proportion to their weightings in the Underlying Index.

The Fund is “non-diversified” and, therefore, is not required to meet certain diversification requirements under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).