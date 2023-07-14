Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
16.4%
1 yr return
20.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$977 M
Holdings in Top 10
33.0%
Expense Ratio 0.33%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
The fund invests primarily in common stocks of companies that the investment adviser believes demonstrate the potential for appreciation and/or dividends. The fund normally invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities. The fund may invest up to 15% of its assets, at the time of purchase, in securities of issuers domiciled outside the United States. The fund is designed for investors seeking both capital appreciation and income.
The fund is nondiversified, which means it may invest a greater portion of its assets in fewer issuers than would otherwise be the case.
The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing assets. Under this approach, a portfolio is divided into segments managed by individual managers. For more information regarding the investment process of the fund, see the “Management and organization” section of this prospectus.
The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively valued companies that, in its opinion, represent good, long-term investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.
|Period
|CGUS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.4%
|-51.8%
|22.1%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|20.4%
|-58.9%
|46.9%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-25.7%
|197.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-29.1%
|93.8%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-17.2%
|37.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CGUS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-69.4%
|53.7%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-94.0%
|152.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-18.2%
|8.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-80.2%
|35.2%
|N/A
|CGUS
|Category Low
|Category High
|CGUS % Rank
|Net Assets
|977 M
|177 K
|1.21 T
|77.42%
|Number of Holdings
|119
|2
|4154
|46.20%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|172 M
|1.74 K
|270 B
|76.42%
|Weighting of Top 10
|32.97%
|1.8%
|100.0%
|39.34%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 03, 2023
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 03, 2023
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2022
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2022
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
Feb 22, 2022
0.27
0.3%
Donald D. O’Neal is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 36 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, he covered chemical, environmental service and aerospace & defense companies. Don holds an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business and a bachelor’s degree in nuclear engineering from University of California, Los Angeles graduating summa cum laude. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. Don is based in San Francisco.
Feb 22, 2022
0.27
0.3%
Carlos A. Schonfeld is an equity portfolio manager and research director at Capital Group. He has 23 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 22 years. Earlier in his career at Capital, as an equity investment analyst, he covered the business services, chemicals and retail sectors. Prior to joining Capital, Carlos was an analyst with NorAndina Ingenieria Financiera in Lima, Peru, and an international strategy consultant with William Kent International in Washington, D.C. He holds an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business and a bachelor’s degree in economics from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania graduating cum laude. Carlos is based in London.
Feb 22, 2022
0.27
0.3%
J. Blair Frank is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 26 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 25 years. Earlier in his career at Capital, as an equity investment analyst, Blair covered U.S. small-cap companies. Before joining Capital, Blair worked as an equity manager at Institutional Capital Corp. in Chicago. He holds an MBA in finance from Northwestern University and a bachelor’s degree in history from Bates College. Blair is based in Los Angeles.
Feb 22, 2022
0.27
0.3%
William L. Robbins is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He also serves on the Portfolio Solutions Committee. He has 29 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 27 years. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, Will covered small-capitalization companies, REITS and U.S. banks. Prior to joining Capital, he was a part of the investment team at Tiger Management Corp. in New York and a financial analyst with Morgan Stanley.
Feb 22, 2022
0.27
0.3%
Keiko McKibben is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. She has 27 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 22 years. Earlier in her career at Capital as an equity investment analyst, she covered U.S. and European aerospace & defense, industrials, information services, machinery, business services and publishing & printing. Prior to joining Capital, Keiko was an investment analyst for Legg Mason Fund Adviser in Baltimore. Before that, she worked for financial publisher Morningstar in Chicago, where she helped start a publication on Japanese securities. She holds an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from the University of Chicago graduating with general honors. She also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation and is a member of the CFA Institute. Keiko is based in San Francisco.
Feb 22, 2022
0.27
0.3%
Charles E. Ellwein is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. As an equity investment analyst, he covers U.S. commercial & professional services and Canada as a generalist. He has 23 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 14 years. Earlier in his career at Capital, he also covered U.S. Exchanges and global telecom equipment. Prior to joining Capital, he was a managing member at Farallon Capital Management in San Francisco responsible for investments in the technology and media sectors. He holds an MBA with honors from Stanford Graduate School of Business and a bachelor’s degree with honors in electrical engineering from Brown University. Charles is based in San Francisco.
