Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Capital Group Core Equity ETF

Active ETF
CGUS
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$26.05 -0.01 -0.04%
primary theme
N/A
CGUS (ETF)

Capital Group Core Equity ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$26.05 -0.01 -0.04%
primary theme
N/A
CGUS (ETF)

Capital Group Core Equity ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$26.05 -0.01 -0.04%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Capital Group Core Equity ETF

CGUS | Active ETF

$26.05

$977 M

1.28%

$0.33

0.33%

Vitals

YTD Return

16.4%

1 yr return

20.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$977 M

Holdings in Top 10

33.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$26.1
$20.38
$26.06

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.33%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Capital Group Core Equity ETF

CGUS | Active ETF

$26.05

$977 M

1.28%

$0.33

0.33%

CGUS - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Capital Group Core Equity ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Capital Group Fund Group
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Donald O'Neal

Fund Description

The fund invests primarily in common stocks of companies that the investment adviser believes demonstrate the potential for appreciation and/or dividends. The fund normally invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities. The fund may invest up to 15% of its assets, at the time of purchase, in securities of issuers domiciled outside the United States. The fund is designed for investors seeking both capital appreciation and income.

The fund is nondiversified, which means it may invest a greater portion of its assets in fewer issuers than would otherwise be the case.

The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing assets. Under this approach, a portfolio is divided into segments managed by individual managers. For more information regarding the investment process of the fund, see the “Management and organization” section of this prospectus.

The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively valued companies that, in its opinion, represent good, long-term investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.

Read More

CGUS - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CGUS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.4% -51.8% 22.1% N/A
1 Yr 20.4% -58.9% 46.9% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -25.7% 197.6% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -29.1% 93.8% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -17.2% 37.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CGUS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -69.4% 53.7% N/A
2021 N/A -94.0% 152.6% N/A
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -18.2% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -80.2% 35.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CGUS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -97.2% 22.1% N/A
1 Yr N/A -58.9% 67.6% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -25.7% 197.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -28.1% 93.8% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -11.8% 37.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CGUS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -69.4% 53.7% N/A
2021 N/A -94.0% 152.6% N/A
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -12.8% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -60.0% 35.2% N/A

CGUS - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CGUS Category Low Category High CGUS % Rank
Net Assets 977 M 177 K 1.21 T 77.42%
Number of Holdings 119 2 4154 46.20%
Net Assets in Top 10 172 M 1.74 K 270 B 76.42%
Weighting of Top 10 32.97% 1.8% 100.0% 39.34%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 6.13%
  2. Capital Group Central Cash Fund 5.44%
  3. Broadcom Inc 4.78%
  4. UnitedHealth Group Inc 2.58%
  5. Raytheon Technologies Corp 2.29%
  6. Philip Morris International Inc 2.18%
  7. Abbott Laboratories 2.16%
  8. General Electric Co 2.16%
  9. Amazon.com Inc 2.06%
  10. JPMorgan Chase Co 1.91%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CGUS % Rank
Stocks 		100.10% 0.00% 130.24% 93.57%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.23% 58.30%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 1.04%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 56.22%
Cash 		0.00% -102.29% 100.00% 87.55%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 56.22%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CGUS % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 25.44% 33.26%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 48.94% 77.73%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 37.52% 56.23%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 29.90% 12.11%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 60.70% 73.88%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 55.59% 47.62%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.64% 10.22%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 27.94% 11.06%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 49.14% 75.77%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 50.47% 80.39%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 26.10% 32.91%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CGUS % Rank
US 		92.41% 0.00% 127.77% 91.84%
Non US 		7.69% 0.00% 33.51% 8.23%

CGUS - Expenses

Operational Fees

CGUS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.33% 0.01% 2.95% 79.28%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 2.00% 30.85%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

CGUS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CGUS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CGUS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 496.00% N/A

CGUS - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CGUS Category Low Category High CGUS % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.28% 0.00% 19.15% 43.84%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CGUS Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CGUS Category Low Category High CGUS % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -54.00% 6.06% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CGUS Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CGUS - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Donald O'Neal

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 22, 2022

0.27

0.3%

Donald D. O’Neal is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 36 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, he covered chemical, environmental service and aerospace & defense companies. Don holds an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business and a bachelor’s degree in nuclear engineering from University of California, Los Angeles graduating summa cum laude. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. Don is based in San Francisco.

Carlos Schonfeld

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 22, 2022

0.27

0.3%

Carlos A. Schonfeld is an equity portfolio manager and research director at Capital Group. He has 23 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 22 years. Earlier in his career at Capital, as an equity investment analyst, he covered the business services, chemicals and retail sectors. Prior to joining Capital, Carlos was an analyst with NorAndina Ingenieria Financiera in Lima, Peru, and an international strategy consultant with William Kent International in Washington, D.C. He holds an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business and a bachelor’s degree in economics from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania graduating cum laude. Carlos is based in London.

J. Frank

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 22, 2022

0.27

0.3%

J. Blair Frank is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 26 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 25 years. Earlier in his career at Capital, as an equity investment analyst, Blair covered U.S. small-cap companies. Before joining Capital, Blair worked as an equity manager at Institutional Capital Corp. in Chicago. He holds an MBA in finance from Northwestern University and a bachelor’s degree in history from Bates College. Blair is based in Los Angeles.

William Robbins

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 22, 2022

0.27

0.3%

William L. Robbins is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He also serves on the Portfolio Solutions Committee. He has 29 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 27 years. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, Will covered small-capitalization companies, REITS and U.S. banks. Prior to joining Capital, he was a part of the investment team at Tiger Management Corp. in New York and a financial analyst with Morgan Stanley.

Keiko McKibben

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 22, 2022

0.27

0.3%

Keiko McKibben is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. She has 27 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 22 years. Earlier in her career at Capital as an equity investment analyst, she covered U.S. and European aerospace & defense, industrials, information services, machinery, business services and publishing & printing. Prior to joining Capital, Keiko was an investment analyst for Legg Mason Fund Adviser in Baltimore. Before that, she worked for financial publisher Morningstar in Chicago, where she helped start a publication on Japanese securities. She holds an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from the University of Chicago graduating with general honors. She also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation and is a member of the CFA Institute. Keiko is based in San Francisco.

Charles Ellwein

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 22, 2022

0.27

0.3%

Charles E. Ellwein is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. As an equity investment analyst, he covers U.S. commercial & professional services and Canada as a generalist. He has 23 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 14 years. Earlier in his career at Capital, he also covered U.S. Exchanges and global telecom equipment. Prior to joining Capital, he was a managing member at Farallon Capital Management in San Francisco responsible for investments in the technology and media sectors. He holds an MBA with honors from Stanford Graduate School of Business and a bachelor’s degree with honors in electrical engineering from Brown University. Charles is based in San Francisco.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.17 2.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×