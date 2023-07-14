Home
Trending ETFs
Vitals

YTD Return

31.3%

1 yr return

27.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$2.33 B

Holdings in Top 10

33.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$26.1
$19.03
$26.05

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.39%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

CGGR - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Capital Group Growth ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Capital Group Fund Group
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Irfan Furniturewala

Fund Description

The fund invests primarily in common stocks and seeks to invest in companies that appear to offer superior opportunities for growth of capital.

The fund may invest up to 25% of its assets in common stocks and other securities of issuers domiciled outside the United States.

The fund is nondiversified, which means it may invest a greater portion of its assets in fewer issuers than would otherwise be the case.

The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing assets. Under this approach, a portfolio is divided into segments managed by individual managers. For more information regarding the investment process of the fund, see the “Management and organization” section of this prospectus.

The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively valued companies that, in its opinion, represent good, long-term investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.

Read More

CGGR - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CGGR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 31.3% -44.2% 26.6% N/A
1 Yr 27.7% -98.5% 150.0% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -74.2% 26.3% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -61.2% 23.2% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -35.6% 18.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CGGR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -98.8% 81.6% N/A
2021 N/A -39.5% 48.7% N/A
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.8% N/A
2019 N/A -27.1% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 33.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CGGR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -44.2% 26.6% N/A
1 Yr N/A -98.5% 150.0% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -74.2% 32.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -61.2% 22.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -35.6% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CGGR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -98.8% 81.6% N/A
2021 N/A -39.5% 48.7% N/A
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.8% N/A
2019 N/A -16.8% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 35.6% N/A

CGGR - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CGGR Category Low Category High CGGR % Rank
Net Assets 2.33 B 189 K 222 B 69.23%
Number of Holdings 127 2 3509 16.42%
Net Assets in Top 10 383 M -1.37 M 104 B 72.14%
Weighting of Top 10 33.93% 9.4% 100.0% 82.97%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Meta Platforms Inc 5.27%
  2. Tesla Inc 4.88%
  3. Microsoft Corp 4.82%
  4. Netflix Inc 3.79%
  5. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc 2.78%
  6. UnitedHealth Group Inc 2.38%
  7. Capital Group Central Cash Fund 2.36%
  8. Broadcom Inc 2.31%
  9. Bank of America Corp 1.82%
  10. Alphabet Inc 1.73%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CGGR % Rank
Stocks 		99.97% 0.00% 107.71% 71.83%
Cash 		0.03% -10.83% 87.35% 90.41%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 61.17%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 3.30%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 58.79%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 98.58% 58.17%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CGGR % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 23.96%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 69.82% 90.02%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 29.57% 86.25%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 30.65% 20.74%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 39.76% 36.10%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 43.06% 65.28%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 7.22%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 66.40% 11.60%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.50% 42.63%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 62.57% 34.56%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 22.00% 24.50%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CGGR % Rank
US 		92.12% 0.00% 105.43% 88.56%
Non US 		7.86% 0.00% 54.22% 8.06%

CGGR - Expenses

Operational Fees

CGGR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.39% 0.01% 7.09% 92.58%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.50% 12.79%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

CGGR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CGGR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CGGR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 316.74% N/A

CGGR - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CGGR Category Low Category High CGGR % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.41% 0.00% 19.33% 14.33%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CGGR Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CGGR Category Low Category High CGGR % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -6.13% 2.90% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CGGR Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CGGR - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Irfan Furniturewala

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 22, 2022

0.27

0.3%

Irfan M. Furniturewala is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 20 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 19 years. Earlier in his career at Capital as an equity investment analyst, he covered U.S. hardware and semiconductor companies. Prior to joining Capital, Irfan was a senior design engineer at Motorola, Inc., and he is a co-inventor of two patents approved by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. He holds an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, a master’s degree in electrical engineering from Iowa State University, and a bachelor’s degree in electronics engineering from the University of Mumbai. Irfan is based in Los Angeles.

Mark Casey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 22, 2022

0.27

0.3%

Mark L. Casey is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 21 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career at Capital, Mark was an equity investment analyst and covered U.S. media, entertainment, newspapers, infrastructure software, internet and document imaging. Prior to joining Capital, he was a director and product manager for Siebel Systems. He holds an MBA with distinction from Harvard Business School and a bachelor’s degree in history from Yale University graduating magna cum laude. Mark is based in San Francisco.

Paul Benjamin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 22, 2022

0.27

0.3%

Paul Benjamin is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 16 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career at Capital, he was an equity investment analyst, covering U.S. large-cap software companies. Prior to joining Capital, he managed the European operations for Interelate, a technology start-up funded by Goldman Sachs. He holds an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business and a bachelor’s degree in finance and religion from Northwestern College graduating magna cum laude. Paul is based in Los Angeles.

Anne-Marie Peterson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 22, 2022

0.27

0.3%

Anne-Marie Peterson is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. She has 27 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 17 years. Earlier in her career at Capital, she was an equity investment analyst covering U.S. retail and restaurants. Prior to joining Capital, she was a partner and research analyst for Thomas Weisel Partners and before that, she was a research associate at Montgomery Securities. She holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of California, Irvine. She also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. Anne-Marie is based in San Francisco.

Andraz Razen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 22, 2022

0.27

0.3%

Andraz Razen is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. As an equity investment analyst at Capital, Andraz is a generalist covering small-cap companies. He has 23 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 16 years. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, he also covered U.S. health care and supplies companies. Prior to joining Capital, he was an analyst and portfolio manager at Fidelity Investments in Boston. He holds a bachelor' s degree in quantitative economics from Tufts University graduating summa cum laude. Andraz is based in London.

Alan Wilson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 22, 2022

0.27

0.3%

Alan J. Wilson is a portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 37 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 31 years. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, he covered U.S. construction & housing, machinery & engineering, environmental services, energy equipment, trucks, personal care, household products and energy (oil & gas drilling) companies. Before joining Capital, Alan was a consultant with The Boston Consulting Group and an engineer with Texas Eastern Corp.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.09 2.92

