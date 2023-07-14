Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
17.1%
1 yr return
22.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$1.75 B
Holdings in Top 10
37.3%
Expense Ratio 0.47%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The fund invests primarily in common stocks of companies around the world that the investment adviser believes have the potential for growth. The fund normally invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities. As a fund that seeks to invest globally, the fund will allocate its assets among securities of companies domiciled in various countries, including the United States and countries with emerging markets (but in no fewer than three countries). Under normal market conditions, the fund will invest significantly in issuers domiciled outside the United States (i.e., at least 40% of its net assets, unless market conditions are not deemed favorable by the fund’s investment adviser, in which case the fund would invest at least 30% of its net assets in issuers domiciled outside the United States).
The fund is nondiversified, which means it may invest a greater portion of its assets in fewer issuers than would otherwise be the case.
The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing assets. Under this approach, a portfolio is divided into segments managed by individual managers. For more information regarding the investment process of the fund, see the “Management and organization” section of this prospectus.
The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively valued companies that, in its opinion, represent good, long-term investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.
|Period
|CGGO Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.1%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|22.1%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CGGO Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Period
|CGGO Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CGGO Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|CGGO
|Category Low
|Category High
|CGGO % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.75 B
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|77
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|340 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|37.34%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CGGO % Rank
|Stocks
|97.52%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|2.40%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|0.08%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CGGO % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Technology
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Industrials
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Energy
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CGGO % Rank
|US
|58.80%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Non US
|38.72%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|CGGO Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.47%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|CGGO Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|CGGO Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CGGO Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|CGGO
|Category Low
|Category High
|CGGO % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.91%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|CGGO
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|CGGO
|Category Low
|Category High
|CGGO % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|CGGO
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 03, 2023
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2022
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 22, 2022
0.27
0.3%
Paul Flynn is a portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 26 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 24 years. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, Paul covered the global auto industry, as well as European business services and beverage companies. Prior to joining Capital, Paul was a consultant with Bain and Company. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School. Paul is based in Hong Kong.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 22, 2022
0.27
0.3%
Patrice Collette is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 27 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 22 years. Earlier in his career at Capital, Patrice was an equity investment analyst and covered health care supplies, devices and service companies, as well as chemicals and insurance companies for Europe. Prior to joining Capital, he worked at two private banking firms, Lombard Odier & Cie and Banque Syz & Co. He holds an MBA from INSEAD, France, and holds degrees from the Graduate Institute of International Studies in Geneva and from the Universities of Lausanne and Geneva. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. Patrice is based in Singapore.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 22, 2022
0.27
0.3%
Roz Hongsaranagon is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. She has 19 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in her career at Capital, as an equity investment analyst, she covered ASEAN as a small- and mid-cap generalist. Roz began her career at Capital as a participant in The Associates Program, a two-year series of work assignments in various areas of the organization. She holds a bachelor’s degree in international relations and economics from Brown University graduating magna cum laude. Roz is based in San Francisco.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 22, 2022
0.27
0.3%
Jonathan Knowles is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 29 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, Jonathan covered pharmaceuticals, chemicals, support services and small-cap companies. He holds an MBA from INSEAD, France, and a PhD in immunovirology and bachelor' s degree in veterinary science from the University of Liverpool, U.K., where he was a Wellcome Foundation Research Scholar. Jonathan is based in Singapore.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
