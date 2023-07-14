Home
Trending ETFs
Vitals

YTD Return

17.1%

1 yr return

22.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$1.75 B

Holdings in Top 10

37.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.6
$18.69
$24.69

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.47%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

CGGO - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Capital Group Fund Group
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Paul Flynn

Fund Description

The fund invests primarily in common stocks of companies around the world that the investment adviser believes have the potential for growth. The fund normally invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities. As a fund that seeks to invest globally, the fund will allocate its assets among securities of companies domiciled in various countries, including the United States and countries with emerging markets (but in no fewer than three countries). Under normal market conditions, the fund will invest significantly in issuers domiciled outside the United States (i.e., at least 40% of its net assets, unless market conditions are not deemed favorable by the fund’s investment adviser, in which case the fund would invest at least 30% of its net assets in issuers domiciled outside the United States).

The fund is nondiversified, which means it may invest a greater portion of its assets in fewer issuers than would otherwise be the case.

The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing assets. Under this approach, a portfolio is divided into segments managed by individual managers. For more information regarding the investment process of the fund, see the “Management and organization” section of this prospectus.

The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively valued companies that, in its opinion, represent good, long-term investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.

Read More

CGGO - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CGGO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.1% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 22.1% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CGGO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CGGO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CGGO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

CGGO - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CGGO Category Low Category High CGGO % Rank
Net Assets 1.75 B N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 77 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 340 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 37.34% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 6.47%
  2. ASML Holding NV 6.05%
  3. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 3.81%
  4. Novo Nordisk A/S 3.64%
  5. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE 3.31%
  6. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc 3.22%
  7. UnitedHealth Group Inc 2.50%
  8. Capital Group Central Cash Fund 2.41%
  9. British American Tobacco PLC 2.09%
  10. Alphabet Inc 1.94%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CGGO % Rank
Stocks 		97.52% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		2.40% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.08% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CGGO % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CGGO % Rank
US 		58.80% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		38.72% N/A N/A N/A

CGGO - Expenses

Operational Fees

CGGO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.47% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.00% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

CGGO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

CGGO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CGGO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

CGGO - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CGGO Category Low Category High CGGO % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.91% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CGGO Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CGGO Category Low Category High CGGO % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CGGO Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

CGGO - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Paul Flynn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 22, 2022

0.27

0.3%

Paul Flynn is a portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 26 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 24 years. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, Paul covered the global auto industry, as well as European business services and beverage companies. Prior to joining Capital, Paul was a consultant with Bain and Company. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School. Paul is based in Hong Kong.

Patrice Collette

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 22, 2022

0.27

0.3%

Patrice Collette is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 27 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 22 years. Earlier in his career at Capital, Patrice was an equity investment analyst and covered health care supplies, devices and service companies, as well as chemicals and insurance companies for Europe. Prior to joining Capital, he worked at two private banking firms, Lombard Odier & Cie and Banque Syz & Co. He holds an MBA from INSEAD, France, and holds degrees from the Graduate Institute of International Studies in Geneva and from the Universities of Lausanne and Geneva. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. Patrice is based in Singapore.

Roz Hongsaranagon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 22, 2022

0.27

0.3%

Roz Hongsaranagon is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. She has 19 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in her career at Capital, as an equity investment analyst, she covered ASEAN as a small- and mid-cap generalist. Roz began her career at Capital as a participant in The Associates Program, a two-year series of work assignments in various areas of the organization. She holds a bachelor’s degree in international relations and economics from Brown University graduating magna cum laude. Roz is based in San Francisco.

Jonathan Knowles

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 22, 2022

0.27

0.3%

Jonathan Knowles is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 29 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, Jonathan covered pharmaceuticals, chemicals, support services and small-cap companies. He holds an MBA from INSEAD, France, and a PhD in immunovirology and bachelor' s degree in veterinary science from the University of Liverpool, U.K., where he was a Wellcome Foundation Research Scholar. Jonathan is based in Singapore.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

