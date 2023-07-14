The fund invests primarily in common stocks of companies around the world that the investment adviser believes have the potential for growth. The fund normally invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities. As a fund that seeks to invest globally, the fund will allocate its assets among securities of companies domiciled in various countries, including the United States and countries with emerging markets (but in no fewer than three countries). Under normal market conditions, the fund will invest significantly in issuers domiciled outside the United States (i.e., at least 40% of its net assets, unless market conditions are not deemed favorable by the fund’s investment adviser, in which case the fund would invest at least 30% of its net assets in issuers domiciled outside the United States).

The fund is nondiversified, which means it may invest a greater portion of its assets in fewer issuers than would otherwise be the case.

The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing assets. Under this approach, a portfolio is divided into segments managed by individual managers. For more information regarding the investment process of the fund, see the “Management and organization” section of this prospectus.

The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively valued companies that, in its opinion, represent good, long-term investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.