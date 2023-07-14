Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Normally, the fund invests at least 80% of its assets in dividend-paying common stocks of larger, more established companies domiciled in the United States with market capitalizations greater than $4.0 billion. In seeking to produce a level of current income that exceeds the average yield on U.S. stocks, the fund generally looks to the average yield on stocks of companies listed on the S&P 500 Index. The fund also ordinarily invests at least 90% of its equity assets in the stock of companies whose debt securities are rated at least investment grade by Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations designated by the fund’s investment adviser or unrated but determined to be of equivalent quality by the fund’s investment adviser. The fund may invest up to 10% of its assets in equity securities of larger companies domiciled outside the United States. The fund invests, under normal market conditions, at least 90% of its assets in equity securities. The fund is designed for investors seeking both income and capital appreciation.
The fund is nondiversified, which means it may invest a greater portion of its assets in fewer issuers than would otherwise be the case.
The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing assets. Under this approach, a portfolio is divided into segments managed by individual managers. For more information regarding the investment process of the fund, see the “Management and organization” section of this prospectus.
The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively valued companies that, in its opinion, represent good, long-term investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.
|Period
|CGDV Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.8%
|-21.2%
|27.4%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|25.5%
|-61.1%
|51.5%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-22.7%
|64.3%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-17.2%
|29.8%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-16.4%
|14.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CGDV Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-65.1%
|38.0%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-25.3%
|29.0%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-24.3%
|10.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-9.4%
|21.9%
|N/A
|Period
|CGDV Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-21.2%
|27.4%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-61.1%
|61.5%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-22.7%
|64.3%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.2%
|32.9%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.7%
|21.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CGDV Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-65.1%
|38.0%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-25.3%
|29.0%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-24.3%
|10.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-8.9%
|21.9%
|N/A
|CGDV
|Category Low
|Category High
|CGDV % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.5 B
|390 K
|151 B
|71.95%
|Number of Holdings
|49
|2
|1727
|82.38%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|513 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|56.92%
|Weighting of Top 10
|41.85%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|7.03%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CGDV % Rank
|Stocks
|99.87%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|79.97%
|Cash
|0.13%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|83.60%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.30%
|12.14%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|0.77%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|6.03%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|7.66%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CGDV % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|47.36%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|18.32%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|69.95%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|2.72%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.77%
|78.49%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|99.61%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|12.58%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|15.45%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|39.21%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|43.25%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|46.74%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CGDV % Rank
|US
|97.40%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|79.27%
|Non US
|2.48%
|0.00%
|45.02%
|23.59%
|CGDV Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.33%
|0.01%
|4.02%
|89.30%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|12.91%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|CGDV Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|CGDV Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CGDV Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|488.00%
|N/A
|CGDV
|Category Low
|Category High
|CGDV % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.73%
|0.00%
|42.27%
|58.19%
|CGDV
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|CGDV
|Category Low
|Category High
|CGDV % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|N/A
|CGDV
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 03, 2023
|$0.119
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 03, 2023
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2022
|$0.139
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2022
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 22, 2022
0.27
0.3%
Martin Jacobs is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 33 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 21 years. Earlier in his career at Capital, as an equity investment analyst, he covered U.S. industrials, machinery and electrical equipment companies. Before joining Capital, Martin was an executive director and senior investment analyst at Brinson Partners, Inc. in Chicago and an industry analyst at Security Pacific Merchant Bank in New York. He was also a research analyst at the Wharton Center for Applied Research, Inc.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 22, 2022
0.27
0.3%
Keiko McKibben is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. She has 27 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 22 years. Earlier in her career at Capital as an equity investment analyst, she covered U.S. and European aerospace & defense, industrials, information services, machinery, business services and publishing & printing. Prior to joining Capital, Keiko was an investment analyst for Legg Mason Fund Adviser in Baltimore. Before that, she worked for financial publisher Morningstar in Chicago, where she helped start a publication on Japanese securities. She holds an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from the University of Chicago graduating with general honors. She also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation and is a member of the CFA Institute. Keiko is based in San Francisco.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 22, 2022
0.27
0.3%
James B. Lovelace is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 40 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, Jim covered beverages & tobacco, restaurants & lodging, household products and personal care companies. Jim began his career at Capital as a participant in The Associates Program, a two-year series of work assignments in various areas of the organization.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 22, 2022
0.27
0.3%
Christopher D. Buchbinder is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 26 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career at Capital, as an equity investment analyst, he covered U.S. telecommunication services, autos, and auto parts & equipment companies. He began his career as a participant in The Associates Program, a two-year series of work assignments in various areas of the Capital organization. He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and international relations from Brown University graduating cum laude. Chris is based in San Francisco.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 22, 2022
0.27
0.3%
James Terrile is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 27 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 25 years. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, he covered U.S. health care supplies & equipment, pharmaceutical and biotech companies. Prior to joining Capital, James was an equity research analyst for Gabelli Asset Management Company in New York.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.9
|16.42
