Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

Active ETF
CGDV
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$27.48 -0.07 -0.25%
primary theme
N/A
CGDV (ETF)

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$27.48 -0.07 -0.25%
primary theme
N/A
CGDV (ETF)

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$27.48 -0.07 -0.25%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

CGDV | Active ETF

$27.48

$2.5 B

1.73%

$0.47

0.33%

Vitals

YTD Return

16.8%

1 yr return

25.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$2.5 B

Holdings in Top 10

41.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$27.6
$20.42
$27.55

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.33%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

CGDV | Active ETF

$27.48

$2.5 B

1.73%

$0.47

0.33%

CGDV - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Capital Group Dividend Value ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Capital Group Fund Group
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Martin Jacobs

Fund Description

Normally, the fund invests at least 80% of its assets in dividend-paying common stocks of larger, more established companies domiciled in the United States with market capitalizations greater than $4.0 billion. In seeking to produce a level of current income that exceeds the average yield on U.S. stocks, the fund generally looks to the average yield on stocks of companies listed on the S&P 500 Index. The fund also ordinarily invests at least 90% of its equity assets in the stock of companies whose debt securities are rated at least investment grade by Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations designated by the fund’s investment adviser or unrated but determined to be of equivalent quality by the fund’s investment adviser. The fund may invest up to 10% of its assets in equity securities of larger companies domiciled outside the United States. The fund invests, under normal market conditions, at least 90% of its assets in equity securities. The fund is designed for investors seeking both income and capital appreciation.

The fund is nondiversified, which means it may invest a greater portion of its assets in fewer issuers than would otherwise be the case.

The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing assets. Under this approach, a portfolio is divided into segments managed by individual managers. For more information regarding the investment process of the fund, see the “Management and organization” section of this prospectus.

The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively valued companies that, in its opinion, represent good, long-term investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.

Read More

CGDV - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CGDV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.8% -21.2% 27.4% N/A
1 Yr 25.5% -61.1% 51.5% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -22.7% 64.3% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -17.2% 29.8% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -16.4% 14.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CGDV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -65.1% 38.0% N/A
2021 N/A -25.3% 29.0% N/A
2020 N/A -8.4% 56.7% N/A
2019 N/A -24.3% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -9.4% 21.9% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CGDV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -21.2% 27.4% N/A
1 Yr N/A -61.1% 61.5% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -22.7% 64.3% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -16.2% 32.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -3.7% 21.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CGDV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -65.1% 38.0% N/A
2021 N/A -25.3% 29.0% N/A
2020 N/A -8.4% 56.7% N/A
2019 N/A -24.3% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -8.9% 21.9% N/A

CGDV - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CGDV Category Low Category High CGDV % Rank
Net Assets 2.5 B 390 K 151 B 71.95%
Number of Holdings 49 2 1727 82.38%
Net Assets in Top 10 513 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 56.92%
Weighting of Top 10 41.85% 5.0% 99.2% 7.03%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Raytheon Technologies Corp 5.80%
  2. Broadcom Inc 5.46%
  3. General Electric Co 5.21%
  4. Capital Group Central Cash Fund 5.02%
  5. Microsoft Corp 4.61%
  6. American International Group Inc 3.60%
  7. Comcast Corp 3.09%
  8. Abbott Laboratories 3.04%
  9. Linde PLC 2.97%
  10. British American Tobacco PLC 2.93%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CGDV % Rank
Stocks 		99.87% 28.02% 125.26% 79.97%
Cash 		0.13% -88.20% 71.98% 83.60%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 19.30% 12.14%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 0.77%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 6.03%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 7.66%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CGDV % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 27.04% 47.36%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 54.02% 18.32%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 90.54% 69.95%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 42.76% 2.72%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 30.77% 78.49%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 58.05% 99.61%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 54.00% 12.58%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 26.58% 15.45%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 34.10% 39.21%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 22.74% 43.25%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 21.69% 46.74%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CGDV % Rank
US 		97.40% 24.51% 121.23% 79.27%
Non US 		2.48% 0.00% 45.02% 23.59%

CGDV - Expenses

Operational Fees

CGDV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.33% 0.01% 4.02% 89.30%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.50% 12.91%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

CGDV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CGDV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CGDV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 488.00% N/A

CGDV - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CGDV Category Low Category High CGDV % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.73% 0.00% 42.27% 58.19%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CGDV Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CGDV Category Low Category High CGDV % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.51% 4.28% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CGDV Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CGDV - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Martin Jacobs

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 22, 2022

0.27

0.3%

Martin Jacobs is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 33 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 21 years. Earlier in his career at Capital, as an equity investment analyst, he covered U.S. industrials, machinery and electrical equipment companies. Before joining Capital, Martin was an executive director and senior investment analyst at Brinson Partners, Inc. in Chicago and an industry analyst at Security Pacific Merchant Bank in New York. He was also a research analyst at the Wharton Center for Applied Research, Inc.

Keiko McKibben

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 22, 2022

0.27

0.3%

Keiko McKibben is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. She has 27 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 22 years. Earlier in her career at Capital as an equity investment analyst, she covered U.S. and European aerospace & defense, industrials, information services, machinery, business services and publishing & printing. Prior to joining Capital, Keiko was an investment analyst for Legg Mason Fund Adviser in Baltimore. Before that, she worked for financial publisher Morningstar in Chicago, where she helped start a publication on Japanese securities. She holds an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from the University of Chicago graduating with general honors. She also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation and is a member of the CFA Institute. Keiko is based in San Francisco.

James Lovelace

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 22, 2022

0.27

0.3%

James B. Lovelace is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 40 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, Jim covered beverages & tobacco, restaurants & lodging, household products and personal care companies. Jim began his career at Capital as a participant in The Associates Program, a two-year series of work assignments in various areas of the organization.

Christopher Buchbinder

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 22, 2022

0.27

0.3%

Christopher D. Buchbinder is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 26 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career at Capital, as an equity investment analyst, he covered U.S. telecommunication services, autos, and auto parts & equipment companies. He began his career as a participant in The Associates Program, a two-year series of work assignments in various areas of the Capital organization. He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and international relations from Brown University graduating cum laude. Chris is based in San Francisco.

James Terrile

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 22, 2022

0.27

0.3%

James Terrile is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 27 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 25 years. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, he covered U.S. health care supplies & equipment, pharmaceutical and biotech companies. Prior to joining Capital, James was an equity research analyst for Gabelli Asset Management Company in New York.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.9 16.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×