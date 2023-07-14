Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

Active ETF
CGCP
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$22.38 -0.12 -0.53%
primary theme
N/A
CGCP (ETF)

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$22.38 -0.12 -0.53%
primary theme
N/A
CGCP (ETF)

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$22.38 -0.12 -0.53%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

CGCP | Active ETF

$22.38

$865 M

4.98%

$1.11

0.34%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.7%

1 yr return

-1.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$865 M

Holdings in Top 10

35.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$22.5
$21.49
$23.98

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.34%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

CGCP | Active ETF

$22.38

$865 M

4.98%

$1.11

0.34%

CGCP - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Capital Group Fund Group
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Ritchie Tuazon

Fund Description

The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its assets in bonds and other debt securities, which may be represented by derivatives. The fund may invest in a broad range of debt securities, including corporate bonds and debt and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities issued by U.S. government-sponsored entities and federal agencies and instrumentalities that are not backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government.

The fund may invest in inflation-linked bonds issued by U.S. and non-U.S. governments, their agencies or instrumentalities, and corporations. Inflation-linked bonds are structured to protect against inflation by linking the bond’s principal and interest payments to an inflation index, such as the Consumer Price Index for Urban Consumers, so that principal and interest adjust to reflect changes in the index.

The fund may invest in forward currency contracts, futures contracts and swaps, which are types of derivatives. A derivative is a financial contract, the value of which is based on the value of an underlying financial asset (such as a stock, bond or currency), a reference rate or a market index.

The fund will invest no more than 35% of its assets in lower rated debt instruments, which are securities rated Ba1 or below and BB+ or below by Nationally Recognized Statistical Ratings Organizations designated by the fund’s investment adviser, or in securities that are unrated but determined to be of equivalent quality by the fund’s investment adviser. Such securities are sometimes referred to as “junk bonds.” The fund may invest up to 35% of its assets in securities denominated in currencies other than the U.S. dollar and up to 35% of its assets in securities of emerging market issuers.

The fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities to achieve its primary investment strategies.

The fund is nondiversified, which means it may invest a greater portion of its assets in fewer issuers than would otherwise be the case.

The fund’s assets are managed by a team of portfolio managers. Under this approach, the fund’s managers work together to oversee the fund’s entire portfolio. For more information regarding the investment process of the fund, see the “Management and organization” section of this prospectus.

The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively priced securities that, in its opinion, represent good investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.

Read More

CGCP - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CGCP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.7% -50.1% 6.9% N/A
1 Yr -1.7% -25.4% 139.4% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -13.0% 100.8% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -10.0% 55.1% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -7.4% 12.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CGCP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -75.2% 1360.6% N/A
2021 N/A -14.5% 1027.9% N/A
2020 N/A -9.6% 118.7% N/A
2019 N/A -11.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -49.5% 12.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CGCP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -50.1% 6.9% N/A
1 Yr N/A -25.4% 139.4% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -13.0% 100.8% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 55.1% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 13.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CGCP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -75.2% 131.9% N/A
2021 N/A -14.5% 1027.9% N/A
2020 N/A -9.6% 118.7% N/A
2019 N/A -11.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -7.0% 12.4% N/A

CGCP - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CGCP Category Low Category High CGCP % Rank
Net Assets 865 M 1.19 M 287 B 78.44%
Number of Holdings 523 1 17234 71.92%
Net Assets in Top 10 163 M -106 M 27.6 B 60.60%
Weighting of Top 10 35.92% 3.7% 100.0% 11.04%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Capital Group Central Cash Fund 10.34%
  2. Uniform Mortgage-Backed Security, TBA 5.89%
  3. United States Treasury Note/Bond 4.74%
  4. Uniform Mortgage-Backed Security, TBA 3.58%
  5. Uniform Mortgage-Backed Security, TBA 2.87%
  6. United States Treasury Inflation Indexed Bonds 2.81%
  7. Uniform Mortgage-Backed Security, TBA 2.32%
  8. Uniform Mortgage-Backed Security, TBA 2.26%
  9. United States Treasury Note/Bond 2.15%
  10. United States Treasury Note/Bond 2.10%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CGCP % Rank
Bonds 		92.12% 3.97% 268.18% 97.38%
Stocks 		10.41% -0.98% 24.74% 31.32%
Other 		7.11% -13.23% 23.06% 0.09%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 77.13% 35.42%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 10.39% 79.80%
Cash 		-0.01% -181.13% 95.99% 76.27%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CGCP % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 48.30% N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 99.26% N/A
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 48.31% N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 17.70% N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 99.67% N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CGCP % Rank
US 		10.41% -0.94% 24.47% 28.17%
Non US 		0.00% -0.04% 4.86% 9.87%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CGCP % Rank
Derivative 		0.03% 0.00% 25.16% 35.87%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 98.79% 32.79%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 65.13%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 73.91%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 86.23% 19.38%
Cash & Equivalents 		-0.01% 0.00% 95.99% 98.10%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CGCP % Rank
US 		92.12% 3.63% 210.09% 94.29%
Non US 		0.00% -6.54% 58.09% 71.74%

CGCP - Expenses

Operational Fees

CGCP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.34% 0.01% 2.93% 84.22%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.76% 39.74%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

CGCP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CGCP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CGCP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 2.00% 493.39% N/A

CGCP - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CGCP Category Low Category High CGCP % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.98% 0.00% 12.67% 90.75%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CGCP Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CGCP Category Low Category High CGCP % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.28% 8.97% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CGCP Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CGCP - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ritchie Tuazon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 22, 2022

0.27

0.3%

Ritchie Tuazon is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 21 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 11 years. Earlier in his career at Capital, as a fixed income investment analyst, he had analytical responsibilities for Treasuries and TIPS. Prior to joining Capital, Ritchie was a trader at Goldman Sachs with experience trading TIPS, Treasuries, and Interest Rate Swaps. He holds an MBA from MIT Sloan School of Management, a master’s degree in public administration from Harvard's Kennedy School of Government and a bachelor’s degree from the University of California, Berkeley. Ritchie is based in Los Angeles.

Damien McCann

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 22, 2022

0.27

0.3%

Damien J. McCann is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 22 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career at Capital, he was a fixed income investment analyst and covered energy, leisure and lodging, and rails. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration with an emphasis on finance from California State University, Northridge. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. Damien is based in Los Angeles.

Xavier Goss

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 22, 2022

0.27

0.3%

Investment professional for 19 years in total; 1 year with Capital Research and Management Company or affiliate

David Hoag

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 22, 2022

0.27

0.3%

David A. Hoag is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. He also serves on the Fixed Income Management Committee and the Target Date Solutions Committee. He has 34 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 30 years. Earlier in his career, as a fixed income investment analyst at Capital, he covered municipal bonds. He holds an MBA in finance from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a bachelor’s degree in economics and business from Wheaton College, Illinois. David is based in Los Angeles.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.76 1.16

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×