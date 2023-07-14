Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.7%
1 yr return
-1.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$865 M
Holdings in Top 10
35.9%
Expense Ratio 0.34%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its assets in bonds and other debt securities, which may be represented by derivatives. The fund may invest in a broad range of debt securities, including corporate bonds and debt and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities issued by U.S. government-sponsored entities and federal agencies and instrumentalities that are not backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government.
The fund may invest in inflation-linked bonds issued by U.S. and non-U.S. governments, their agencies or instrumentalities, and corporations. Inflation-linked bonds are structured to protect against inflation by linking the bond’s principal and interest payments to an inflation index, such as the Consumer Price Index for Urban Consumers, so that principal and interest adjust to reflect changes in the index.
The fund may invest in forward currency contracts, futures contracts and swaps, which are types of derivatives. A derivative is a financial contract, the value of which is based on the value of an underlying financial asset (such as a stock, bond or currency), a reference rate or a market index.
The fund will invest no more than 35% of its assets in lower rated debt instruments, which are securities rated Ba1 or below and BB+ or below by Nationally Recognized Statistical Ratings Organizations designated by the fund’s investment adviser, or in securities that are unrated but determined to be of equivalent quality by the fund’s investment adviser. Such securities are sometimes referred to as “junk bonds.” The fund may invest up to 35% of its assets in securities denominated in currencies other than the U.S. dollar and up to 35% of its assets in securities of emerging market issuers.
The fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities to achieve its primary investment strategies.
The fund is nondiversified, which means it may invest a greater portion of its assets in fewer issuers than would otherwise be the case.
The fund’s assets are managed by a team of portfolio managers. Under this approach, the fund’s managers work together to oversee the fund’s entire portfolio. For more information regarding the investment process of the fund, see the “Management and organization” section of this prospectus.
The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively priced securities that, in its opinion, represent good investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.
|Period
|CGCP Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.7%
|-50.1%
|6.9%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|-1.7%
|-25.4%
|139.4%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-13.0%
|100.8%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-10.0%
|55.1%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-7.4%
|12.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CGCP Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-75.2%
|1360.6%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-14.5%
|1027.9%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-11.4%
|5.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-49.5%
|12.4%
|N/A
|Period
|CGCP Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-50.1%
|6.9%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-25.4%
|139.4%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.0%
|100.8%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.0%
|55.1%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|13.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CGCP Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-75.2%
|131.9%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-14.5%
|1027.9%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-11.4%
|5.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.0%
|12.4%
|N/A
|CGCP
|Category Low
|Category High
|CGCP % Rank
|Net Assets
|865 M
|1.19 M
|287 B
|78.44%
|Number of Holdings
|523
|1
|17234
|71.92%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|163 M
|-106 M
|27.6 B
|60.60%
|Weighting of Top 10
|35.92%
|3.7%
|100.0%
|11.04%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CGCP % Rank
|Bonds
|92.12%
|3.97%
|268.18%
|97.38%
|Stocks
|10.41%
|-0.98%
|24.74%
|31.32%
|Other
|7.11%
|-13.23%
|23.06%
|0.09%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|77.13%
|35.42%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.39%
|79.80%
|Cash
|-0.01%
|-181.13%
|95.99%
|76.27%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CGCP % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.30%
|N/A
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.26%
|N/A
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.31%
|N/A
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.70%
|N/A
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.67%
|N/A
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CGCP % Rank
|US
|10.41%
|-0.94%
|24.47%
|28.17%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|4.86%
|9.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CGCP % Rank
|Derivative
|0.03%
|0.00%
|25.16%
|35.87%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|98.79%
|32.79%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|65.13%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|73.91%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|86.23%
|19.38%
|Cash & Equivalents
|-0.01%
|0.00%
|95.99%
|98.10%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CGCP % Rank
|US
|92.12%
|3.63%
|210.09%
|94.29%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-6.54%
|58.09%
|71.74%
|CGCP Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.34%
|0.01%
|2.93%
|84.22%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.76%
|39.74%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|CGCP Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|CGCP Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CGCP Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|2.00%
|493.39%
|N/A
|CGCP
|Category Low
|Category High
|CGCP % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.98%
|0.00%
|12.67%
|90.75%
|CGCP
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|CGCP
|Category Low
|Category High
|CGCP % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.28%
|8.97%
|N/A
|CGCP
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 05, 2023
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 02, 2023
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 02, 2023
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 04, 2023
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 02, 2023
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 02, 2023
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2023
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 02, 2022
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 02, 2022
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 04, 2022
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 02, 2022
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 02, 2022
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 05, 2022
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 02, 2022
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 03, 2022
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 04, 2022
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 22, 2022
0.27
0.3%
Ritchie Tuazon is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 21 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 11 years. Earlier in his career at Capital, as a fixed income investment analyst, he had analytical responsibilities for Treasuries and TIPS. Prior to joining Capital, Ritchie was a trader at Goldman Sachs with experience trading TIPS, Treasuries, and Interest Rate Swaps. He holds an MBA from MIT Sloan School of Management, a master’s degree in public administration from Harvard's Kennedy School of Government and a bachelor’s degree from the University of California, Berkeley. Ritchie is based in Los Angeles.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 22, 2022
0.27
0.3%
Damien J. McCann is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 22 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career at Capital, he was a fixed income investment analyst and covered energy, leisure and lodging, and rails. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration with an emphasis on finance from California State University, Northridge. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. Damien is based in Los Angeles.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 22, 2022
0.27
0.3%
Investment professional for 19 years in total; 1 year with Capital Research and Management Company or affiliate
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 22, 2022
0.27
0.3%
David A. Hoag is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. He also serves on the Fixed Income Management Committee and the Target Date Solutions Committee. He has 34 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 30 years. Earlier in his career, as a fixed income investment analyst at Capital, he covered municipal bonds. He holds an MBA in finance from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a bachelor’s degree in economics and business from Wheaton College, Illinois. David is based in Los Angeles.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|33.43
|6.76
|1.16
