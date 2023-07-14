Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks

Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
$12.15
-
0.00%
-
YTD Return
12.4%
1 yr return
11.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
5.4%
Net Assets
$N/A
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
|Period
|CGBLF Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.4%
|-39.0%
|55.2%
|48.83%
|1 Yr
|11.4%
|-60.4%
|1743.4%
|22.82%
|3 Yr
|3.3%*
|-24.7%
|188.9%
|45.73%
|5 Yr
|5.4%*
|-26.1%
|82.1%
|30.30%
|10 Yr
|1.6%*
|-20.5%
|27.8%
|16.67%
* Annualized
|Period
|CGBLF Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-2.4%
|-58.5%
|2475.6%
|62.57%
|2021
|29.7%
|-87.8%
|170.8%
|4.12%
|2020
|-1.6%
|-38.3%
|438.4%
|72.29%
|2019
|3.7%
|-81.2%
|208.1%
|14.86%
|2018
|1.2%
|-29.0%
|34.3%
|12.70%
|Period
|CGBLF Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-49.6%
|119.0%
|20.19%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-60.4%
|1743.4%
|22.82%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-24.7%
|188.9%
|45.73%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-26.1%
|82.1%
|30.30%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-20.5%
|28.7%
|18.89%
* Annualized
|Period
|CGBLF Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-2.4%
|-58.5%
|2475.6%
|62.57%
|2021
|29.7%
|-87.8%
|170.8%
|4.71%
|2020
|-1.7%
|-38.3%
|438.4%
|72.29%
|2019
|3.7%
|-81.2%
|208.1%
|14.86%
|2018
|1.3%
|-29.0%
|34.3%
|13.49%
|CGBLF
|Category Low
|Category High
|CGBLF % Rank
|Net Assets
|N/A
|348 K
|63.1 B
|29.52%
|Number of Holdings
|N/A
|1
|846
|92.72%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|N/A
|0
|63.2 B
|35.10%
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|20.7%
|100.0%
|0.72%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CGBLF % Rank
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|92.26%
|17.88%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.38%
|Other
|0.00%
|-47.59%
|165.73%
|12.08%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.89%
|31.76%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-81.87%
|100.00%
|71.81%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|96.71%
|76.82%
|CGBLF Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.10%
|3.08%
|75.44%
|Management Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.75%
|28.51%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.45%
|N/A
|CGBLF Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|4.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|CGBLF Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CGBLF Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|460.74%
|55.20%
|CGBLF
|Category Low
|Category High
|CGBLF % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.18%
|52.78%
|CGBLF
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|CGBLF
|Category Low
|Category High
|CGBLF % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-55.71%
|52.26%
|N/A
|CGBLF
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
