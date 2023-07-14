The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by normally investing at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities issued by closed-end funds (the “Underlying Funds”). The Fund expects to invest in Underlying Funds operated by a diversified group of closed-end fund managers (“Underlying Fund Managers”) that invest in equity and fixed income securities. The Fund may invest in Underlying Funds that are domiciled outside of the U.S. or whose securities are traded on a non-U.S. exchange. The Fund’s sub-adviser, Saba Capital Management, L.P. (the “Sub-Adviser”), uses an investment process that combines fundamental analysis, quantitative analysis and proprietary screening tools. In seeking to maximize value, the Fund may invest in Underlying Funds that are, or the Sub-Adviser believes may become, the subject of an activist campaign by a shareholder, such as a proxy contest, whose aim is to eliminate or reduce the discount to the Underlying Fund’s net asset value (“NAV”). Such activism may be initiated by the Sub-Adviser (on behalf of its other clients) or by third parties.

The Fund normally invests in Underlying Funds that primarily pursue high income opportunities, including Underlying Funds that invest in dividend and other income-producing securities (equity securities) and Underlying Funds that invest in high yield or non-investment grade securities (commonly referred to as “junk bonds”). The Underlying Funds will have the flexibility to invest in a broad range of securities. The Underlying Funds may invest in securities with a range of maturities from short- to long-term. Substantially all of the Underlying Funds’ assets may be invested in lower-rated securities, which may include securities having the lowest rating for non-subordinated debt instruments (i.e., rated C by Moody’s Investors Service or CCC+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services and Fitch Ratings) and unrated securities of equivalent investment quality. The Underlying Funds may invest in equity securities, municipal securities, investment grade securities, and unrated securities. The Underlying Funds also may invest in foreign and emerging markets securities (including through depositary receipts or other securities convertible into securities of foreign issuers), mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), loan participations, inflation-protected securities, structured securities, variable, floating, and inverse floating rate instruments and preferred stock, and may use other investment techniques, including investments in derivative instruments. The Underlying Funds may also make short sales of securities or maintain a short position. Substantially all of the Underlying Funds in which the Fund invests will be exchange-traded.

The Fund may borrow for investment purposes. The Fund also may seek to hedge interest rate risk by engaging in short sales of U.S. Treasury securities and ETFs that seek to track the performance of bond indices or by entering into various types of derivatives transactions, including futures contracts, swaps (including total return swaps) and options (including swaptions). For speculative or hedging purposes, the Fund also may take short positions in Underlying Funds by engaging in short sales or using derivatives.