The Fund is an actively managed exchange traded fund (“ETF”) that primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of “green” or “sustainability” corporate bonds. The Fund’s portfolio will generally maintain an average duration of fewer than 5 years and will be comprised of bonds that collectively will have a weighted-average investment grade rating (BBB- or higher). The Fund’s portfolio is managed by Artesian Capital Management (Delaware) LP (“Artesian”) and Carbon Collective Investing, LLC (“Carbon Collective”), both serving as sub-advisers.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, including borrowings for investment purposes, in “green” or “sustainability” bonds with an average duration of five years or less. The Fund’s green and sustainability bonds will either be self-labeled by the issuer of the securities (in line with International Capital Markets Association (“ICMA”) guidelines), or will be Climate Bond Standard (“CBS”) certified bonds.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in bonds that are not classified as “green” or “sustainability” bonds. However, these bonds must be issued by companies that Carbon Collective Investing, LLC (“Carbon Collective”), one of the Fund’s sub-advisers, identifies as pure-play green companies. These are companies that are exclusively or predominantly focused on green, sustainable, or environmentally friendly products, services, or technologies. These companies are typically involved in activities that contribute positively to environmental goals, such as reducing carbon emissions, promoting renewable energy, conserving natural resources, or developing eco-friendly technologies.

Types of Bonds in the Fund’s Portfolio

The Fund will invest in both “unseasoned” and “seasoned” bonds selected by Artesian Capital Management (Delaware) LP (“Artesian”), one of the Fund’s sub-advisers.

● “Seasoned” bonds are bonds that have released at least one Use of Proceeds (UOP) report . A UOP report details how the funds raised by the bond are being used, specifically in environmentally beneficial projects. Artesian chooses these bonds based on their financial performance and their ability, in the aggregate, to achieve a weighted average of avoided/reduced CO2e (or carbon yield) of >400MT per $1 million invested. For these bonds, Artesian depends either on the issuer’s own carbon yield reports or calculates the yield themselves from the project details. Carbon yield calculations are only done with seasoned bonds.

● “Unseasoned” bonds are bonds that haven’t yet released their first annual UOP report, which usually happens 12 months after issuance. For these bonds, Artesian estimates the potential carbon abatement based on the list of eligible projects they will finance. Artesian selects unseasoned bonds that they expect to meet their carbon yield targets, relying either on the issuer’s projected carbon yield reports or calculating it themselves. Once these bonds release their sustainability reports, Artesian reassesses them to ensure they continue to meet the Fund’s environmental criteria.

Green and Sustainability Bond Standards

“Green” bonds are fixed income securities that are specifically used to fund projects that contribute to environmental sustainability. The funds raised from these bonds are dedicated to initiatives that support climate change mitigation or other environmental objectives.

There are two types of green bonds: those certified by the Climate Bonds Standard (CBS) and self-labeled green bonds. The latter category adheres to guidelines specified by the International Capital Market Association (ICMA) in their “Green Bond Principles.” For further details on the specific areas of environmental initiatives permitted by ICMA, refer to the “Additional Information About the Fund” section below. Green bonds can be repaid by the issuer from any number of sources that are not limited to the projects they finance. For example, an issuer can raise debt or equity or use cash on hand to repay its green bond. A green bond ranks equally to a non-green bond of the same issuer with the same seniority.

“Sustainability” bonds are also fixed-income securities, where the proceeds will be exclusively applied to finance or re-finance a combination of both green and social projects Sustainability bonds must have projects that both follow the IMCA’s “green bond” guidance as well as their “social bond” guidance. Like green bonds noted above, sustainability bonds are self-labeled by the issuer.

Issuers’ Commitments for Green and Sustainability Bonds

To label a bond as a “Green” or “Sustainability” bond, the issuer must agree to adhere to the IMCA’s core tenants for such bonds:

● - Stated use of proceeds;

● - Process for green or social project evaluation and selection;

● - Process for management of proceeds; and

● - Commitment to ongoing reporting of the environmental performance of the Use of Proceeds.

Financial Analyses:

Artesian prioritizes securities of issuers that have, in Artesian’s view, a strong business profile. Additionally, Artesian looks for securities that offer value, for example, those with temporarily low prices or new issues priced lower than similar bonds.

The Fund seeks to purchase bonds in the primary market to obtain a “new issue premium.” In this market, Artesian conducts a relative value analysis whereby it compares a new bond (the candidate bond) with other similar bonds already in the market. The goal of this comparison is to understand how the new bond is priced relative to existing bonds with similar characteristics, such as credit quality, maturity, and interest rate. The Fund’s portfolio managers will exercise discretion in selecting new issuances, focusing on those that, in their view, offer the best financial returns and CO2e reduction or avoidance. The Fund will mainly invest in bonds issued in U.S. dollars, but it may also invest in bonds issued in other currencies.

In secondary market trading, Artesian will look to replace or expand existing Fund holdings by assessing the relative value of these securities in the context of current market conditions.

The Fund will sell securities under certain conditions:

● When a more attractive option is available that enhances the Fund’s overall yield, duration, creditworthiness, diversification, or CO2e reduction.

● If there’s a negative shift in the business outlook.

● When the market price of a bond reaches or exceeds its fair value, such as when it’s trading at prices better or similar to its similarly rated competitors.

● If a company fails to meet sustainability metrics as defined in their sustainability report unless Artesian believes that the issuer has taken, or is in the process of taking, appropriate corrective action.

Exclusions:

The Fund’s investable universe excludes bonds issued by companies that derive 10% or more of their revenue from the following industries: production of fossil fuels, defense, weapons, and private prisons. A list of excluded companies will be researched and maintained by Carbon Collective See “Additional Information About the Fund’s Principal Investment Strategies” for more information about these exclusions.

Credit Quality:

The Fund’s portfolio holdings, collectively, will maintain a weighted-average credit exposure at an investment-grade level, with a minimum average credit quality equivalent to a BBB rating. This approach is aimed at balancing the pursuit of sustainability objectives with the necessity of managing credit risk. The Fund may choose not to immediately sell a bond if its credit rating falls below investment grade (i.e., to junk bond status), in order to potentially minimize losses.

The Fund may pursue higher yields by investing in non-investment grade bonds (junk bonds). However, this exposure is capped at 20% of the Fund’s total assets, measured at the time of investment, thereby limiting the risk associated with lower credit quality investments.

The Fund’s bonds will be issued in various currencies, specifically in United States Dollars (USD), Euros (EUR), Australian Dollars (AUD), Singapore Dollars (SGD), British Pounds (GBP), and Japanese Yen (JPY).

Duration:

The portfolio will maintain an average duration of fewer than 5 years, a strategy that aims to mitigate the risks associated with interest rate fluctuations and to seek to provide a moderate level of income stability.

See “Additional Information about the Fund” below for a description of financial terms used above.