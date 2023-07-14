Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Core Alternative ETF

Active ETF
CCOR
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$27.55 -0.05 -0.18%
primary theme
N/A
CCOR (ETF)

Core Alternative ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$27.55 -0.05 -0.18%
primary theme
N/A
CCOR (ETF)

Core Alternative ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$27.55 -0.05 -0.18%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Core Alternative ETF

CCOR | Active ETF

$27.55

$409 M

1.09%

$0.30

1.07%

Vitals

YTD Return

-12.0%

1 yr return

-9.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.4%

Net Assets

$409 M

Holdings in Top 10

28.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$27.6
$27.50
$32.76

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.07%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 8.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Core Alternative ETF

CCOR | Active ETF

$27.55

$409 M

1.09%

$0.30

1.07%

CCOR - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -0.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.44%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Core Alternative ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Core Alternative Capital
  • Inception Date
    May 23, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    10250002
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Pursell

Fund Description

To achieve it investment objective, the Fund uses a combination of several strategies to produce capital appreciation while reducing risk exposure across market conditions.
The Fund invests primarily in U.S. equity securities that tend to offer current dividends. The Fund focuses on high-quality companies that have prospects for long-term total returns as a result of their ability to grow earnings and their willingness to increase dividends over time. These stocks typically – but not always – will be large-cap and show potential for increasing dividends. The Fund seeks to be diversified across industry sectors and regions. Under normal circumstances, the Fund also sells exchange-traded index call options and purchases exchange-traded index put options. Writing index call options reduces the Fund’s volatility, provides steady cash flow, and is an important source of the Fund’s return, although it also reduces the Fund’s ability to profit from increases in the value of its equity portfolio. The Fund also buys index put options, which can protect the Fund from a significant market decline that may occur over a short period of time. The value of an index put option generally increases as the prices of the stocks constituting the index decrease and decreases as those stocks increase in price. From time to time, the Fund may reduce its holdings of put options, resulting in an increased exposure to a market decline. The combination of the diversified stock portfolio, the steady cash flow from the sale of index call options, and the downside protection from index put options is intended to provide the Fund with the majority of the returns associated with equity market investments while exposing investors to less risk than other equity investments.
The Fund opportunistically invests where option pricing provides favorable risk/reward models and where gains can be attained independent of the direction of the broader U.S. equity market. The Fund uses proprietary models and analysis of historical portfolio profit and loss information to identify favorable option trading opportunities, including favorable call and put option spreads. In addition, the Fund’s investment strategy, with respect to both equity investing and options trading, takes into account fundamental business and macroeconomic factors (e.g., interest rates, strength of the dollar, and rate of domestic economic growth). However, the Fund employs discretionary trading models, and outputs from these models influence but do not dictate equity investment and options trading decisions. The Fund typically rebalances its equity holdings on a quarterly basis. The Fund aims to preserve capital, particularly in down markets (including major market drawdowns), by using put option spreads as a form of mitigation risk. Option
positions are held until either they expire or are liquidated to either capture gains as option expirations approach or to adjust positions to reduce or prevent losses and to take other potentially profitable positions.
While the Fund’s exposure to sectors may change over time, as of June 30, 2022, the Fund had significant exposure to companies in the financial services, health care, industrials, and information technology sectors.
Read More

CCOR - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CCOR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -12.0% -2.8% 240.8% 66.01%
1 Yr -9.0% -4.3% 140.6% 97.83%
3 Yr 0.5%* -8.3% 18.3% 69.87%
5 Yr 3.4%* -5.0% 17.3% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -4.6% 13.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CCOR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 2.5% -34.1% 904.0% 65.32%
2021 4.8% -28.6% 438.4% 77.46%
2020 1.3% -93.5% 8.2% 2.76%
2019 1.4% -38.9% 19.8% N/A
2018 0.9% -10.9% 12.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CCOR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.9% -2.7% 244.0% 69.57%
1 Yr 2.2% -4.3% 140.6% 96.96%
3 Yr 5.1%* -8.3% 18.3% 66.03%
5 Yr 5.2%* -5.4% 17.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -4.6% 13.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CCOR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 2.5% -34.1% 904.0% 65.32%
2021 4.8% -5.9% 438.4% 78.03%
2020 1.3% -81.2% 8.2% 2.76%
2019 1.4% -29.0% 19.8% N/A
2018 0.9% -10.9% 12.8% N/A

CCOR - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CCOR Category Low Category High CCOR % Rank
Net Assets 409 M 25 17.4 B 34.08%
Number of Holdings 50 2 508 38.55%
Net Assets in Top 10 43.8 M -6.66 M 5.12 B 58.40%
Weighting of Top 10 28.02% 11.3% 100.0% 77.33%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. PepsiCo Inc 3.04%
  2. Microsoft Corp 3.02%
  3. JPMorgan Chase Co 2.98%
  4. Fiserv Inc 2.91%
  5. Eli Lilly Co 2.91%
  6. Johnson Johnson 2.84%
  7. Walmart Inc 2.79%
  8. Aflac Inc 2.79%
  9. Morgan Stanley 2.76%
  10. Merck Co Inc 2.73%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CCOR % Rank
Stocks 		99.44% -3.92% 100.76% 24.05%
Cash 		0.56% -0.76% 100.29% 74.05%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.08% 97.33%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 45.92% 97.33%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 20.91% 97.33%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 97.96% 98.09%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CCOR % Rank
Industrials 		17.63% 1.41% 43.91% 2.52%
Financial Services 		17.16% 0.00% 29.60% 14.71%
Consumer Defense 		15.62% 0.00% 22.87% 3.78%
Technology 		12.34% 0.00% 44.43% 81.93%
Healthcare 		11.76% 0.00% 25.91% 81.09%
Consumer Cyclical 		6.69% 0.00% 19.02% 90.76%
Communication Services 		5.39% 0.00% 21.22% 94.96%
Energy 		4.68% 0.00% 69.54% 13.87%
Utilities 		4.59% 0.00% 13.35% 10.92%
Basic Materials 		4.16% 0.00% 60.58% 18.07%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 9.74% 100.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CCOR % Rank
US 		97.54% -3.89% 100.00% 38.55%
Non US 		1.90% -2.17% 99.33% 31.68%

CCOR - Expenses

Operational Fees

CCOR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.07% 0.20% 6.78% 53.91%
Management Fee 1.05% 0.20% 1.75% 86.57%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 63.79%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.28% N/A

Sales Fees

CCOR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 4.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CCOR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CCOR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 8.00% 0.00% 456.80% 33.93%

CCOR - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CCOR Category Low Category High CCOR % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.09% 0.00% 3.76% 3.72%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CCOR Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CCOR Category Low Category High CCOR % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.44% -2.54% 14.24% 18.44%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CCOR Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CCOR - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Pursell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 23, 2017

5.02

5.0%

Mr. Pursell joined Cambria in March 2017. Mr. Pursell is also a manager of Cambria’s corresponding separate account business. Prior to joining Cambria, Mr. Pursell worked for IFAM Capital from 2015 to 2017 as a Director and member of the investment committee. While at IFAM his responsibilities included asset management and the firm’s overall asset allocation strategy. Previous to this, Mr. Pursell worked at Stadion Money Management from 2012 to 2015 where he was a Senior Portfolio Manager of two of the firm’s mutual fund strategies. Prior to joining Stadion, Mr. Pursell was part of Morgan Stanley’s Investment Bank, within their Private Wealth Division. His background also includes roles at Merrill Lynch’s Private Banking and Investment Group. Mr. Pursell received a B.B.A in Finance and also holds an M.B.A. from Emory University’s Goizueta Business School.

Danny Mack

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 18, 2019

2.45

2.5%

Mr. Mack is a Portfolio Analyst with Core Alternative Capital, LLC. He previously was a Vice President at Cambria, focusing on our portfolio management, investment analysis, and trading activities. Mr. Mack has held senior investment roles with several institutional and retail firms and has managed $10 billion over his career focusing on alternative strategies including hedge funds, tactical trading, and volatility management. Mr. Mack graduated from the Terry College of Business at the University of Georgia where he studied Economics and Finance, and where he has served on the school’s Young Alumni Board.

Peter simasek

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2021

0.75

0.8%

Mr. Simasek is a Portfolio Manager with the Adviser. His responsibilities are focused on the macroeconomic and equity market strategies for the firm. Previously, Mr. Simasek served in an asset management role with PIMCO where he worked with multi-billion dollar corporate clients to design custom investment solutions and asset allocation strategies, and held prior roles in capital markets with Bank of America Merrill Lynch. He received his undergraduate education at the University of Virginia's McIntire School of Commerce concentrating in finance/accounting. Mr. Simasek completed his doctoral studies in finance at Georgia Tech with a research agenda spanning various areas of fixed income and equity markets. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 19.77 3.61 5.67

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×