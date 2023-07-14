Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-12.0%
1 yr return
-9.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.4%
Net Assets
$409 M
Holdings in Top 10
28.0%
Expense Ratio 1.07%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 8.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|CCOR Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-12.0%
|-2.8%
|240.8%
|66.01%
|1 Yr
|-9.0%
|-4.3%
|140.6%
|97.83%
|3 Yr
|0.5%*
|-8.3%
|18.3%
|69.87%
|5 Yr
|3.4%*
|-5.0%
|17.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-4.6%
|13.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CCOR Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|2.5%
|-34.1%
|904.0%
|65.32%
|2021
|4.8%
|-28.6%
|438.4%
|77.46%
|2020
|1.3%
|-93.5%
|8.2%
|2.76%
|2019
|1.4%
|-38.9%
|19.8%
|N/A
|2018
|0.9%
|-10.9%
|12.8%
|N/A
|Period
|CCOR Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.9%
|-2.7%
|244.0%
|69.57%
|1 Yr
|2.2%
|-4.3%
|140.6%
|96.96%
|3 Yr
|5.1%*
|-8.3%
|18.3%
|66.03%
|5 Yr
|5.2%*
|-5.4%
|17.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.6%
|13.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CCOR Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|2.5%
|-34.1%
|904.0%
|65.32%
|2021
|4.8%
|-5.9%
|438.4%
|78.03%
|2020
|1.3%
|-81.2%
|8.2%
|2.76%
|2019
|1.4%
|-29.0%
|19.8%
|N/A
|2018
|0.9%
|-10.9%
|12.8%
|N/A
|CCOR
|Category Low
|Category High
|CCOR % Rank
|Net Assets
|409 M
|25
|17.4 B
|34.08%
|Number of Holdings
|50
|2
|508
|38.55%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|43.8 M
|-6.66 M
|5.12 B
|58.40%
|Weighting of Top 10
|28.02%
|11.3%
|100.0%
|77.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CCOR % Rank
|Stocks
|99.44%
|-3.92%
|100.76%
|24.05%
|Cash
|0.56%
|-0.76%
|100.29%
|74.05%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.08%
|97.33%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.92%
|97.33%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|97.33%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.96%
|98.09%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CCOR % Rank
|Industrials
|17.63%
|1.41%
|43.91%
|2.52%
|Financial Services
|17.16%
|0.00%
|29.60%
|14.71%
|Consumer Defense
|15.62%
|0.00%
|22.87%
|3.78%
|Technology
|12.34%
|0.00%
|44.43%
|81.93%
|Healthcare
|11.76%
|0.00%
|25.91%
|81.09%
|Consumer Cyclical
|6.69%
|0.00%
|19.02%
|90.76%
|Communication Services
|5.39%
|0.00%
|21.22%
|94.96%
|Energy
|4.68%
|0.00%
|69.54%
|13.87%
|Utilities
|4.59%
|0.00%
|13.35%
|10.92%
|Basic Materials
|4.16%
|0.00%
|60.58%
|18.07%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.74%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CCOR % Rank
|US
|97.54%
|-3.89%
|100.00%
|38.55%
|Non US
|1.90%
|-2.17%
|99.33%
|31.68%
|CCOR Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.07%
|0.20%
|6.78%
|53.91%
|Management Fee
|1.05%
|0.20%
|1.75%
|86.57%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|63.79%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.28%
|N/A
|CCOR Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|4.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|CCOR Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CCOR Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|8.00%
|0.00%
|456.80%
|33.93%
|CCOR
|Category Low
|Category High
|CCOR % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.09%
|0.00%
|3.76%
|3.72%
|CCOR
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|CCOR
|Category Low
|Category High
|CCOR % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.44%
|-2.54%
|14.24%
|18.44%
|CCOR
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 23, 2023
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2023
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2022
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2022
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2022
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2022
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2021
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2021
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.114
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2021
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2020
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2020
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2020
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 23, 2017
5.02
5.0%
Mr. Pursell joined Cambria in March 2017. Mr. Pursell is also a manager of Cambria’s corresponding separate account business. Prior to joining Cambria, Mr. Pursell worked for IFAM Capital from 2015 to 2017 as a Director and member of the investment committee. While at IFAM his responsibilities included asset management and the firm’s overall asset allocation strategy. Previous to this, Mr. Pursell worked at Stadion Money Management from 2012 to 2015 where he was a Senior Portfolio Manager of two of the firm’s mutual fund strategies. Prior to joining Stadion, Mr. Pursell was part of Morgan Stanley’s Investment Bank, within their Private Wealth Division. His background also includes roles at Merrill Lynch’s Private Banking and Investment Group. Mr. Pursell received a B.B.A in Finance and also holds an M.B.A. from Emory University’s Goizueta Business School.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 18, 2019
2.45
2.5%
Mr. Mack is a Portfolio Analyst with Core Alternative Capital, LLC. He previously was a Vice President at Cambria, focusing on our portfolio management, investment analysis, and trading activities. Mr. Mack has held senior investment roles with several institutional and retail firms and has managed $10 billion over his career focusing on alternative strategies including hedge funds, tactical trading, and volatility management. Mr. Mack graduated from the Terry College of Business at the University of Georgia where he studied Economics and Finance, and where he has served on the school’s Young Alumni Board.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 31, 2021
0.75
0.8%
Mr. Simasek is a Portfolio Manager with the Adviser. His responsibilities are focused on the macroeconomic and equity market strategies for the firm. Previously, Mr. Simasek served in an asset management role with PIMCO where he worked with multi-billion dollar corporate clients to design custom investment solutions and asset allocation strategies, and held prior roles in capital markets with Bank of America Merrill Lynch. He received his undergraduate education at the University of Virginia's McIntire School of Commerce concentrating in finance/accounting. Mr. Simasek completed his doctoral studies in finance at Georgia Tech with a research agenda spanning various areas of fixed income and equity markets. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|19.77
|3.61
|5.67
