agencies recognized by the relevant authorities in the PRC to be included in the Index. China currently has three policy banks, which are state-owned banks responsible for financing economic and trade development and state invested projects. As of June 30, 2022, the Index was comprised of 6,131 bonds of 868 issuers. The Fund’s 80% investment policy is non-fundamental and may be changed without shareholder approval upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders.

The Fund, using a “passive” or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index. Unlike many investment companies that try to “beat” the performance of a benchmark index, the Fund does not try to “beat” the Index and does not take temporary defensive positions that are inconsistent with its investment objective of seeking to replicate the Index. Because of the practical difficulties and expense of purchasing all of the securities in the Index, the Fund does not purchase all of the securities in the Index. Instead, the Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser (defined below) utilize a “sampling” methodology in seeking to achieve the Fund’s objective. As such, the Fund may purchase a subset of the bonds in the Index in an effort to hold a portfolio of bonds with generally the same risk and return characteristics of the Index.

RMB Bonds are traded on the inter-bank bond market or the exchange-traded bond market in the PRC. Currently, the inter-bank bond market is much larger with respect to trading volume and is generally considered more liquid than the exchange-traded bond market. The inter-bank bond market is a quote-driven over-the-counter (“OTC”) market for institutional investors, while the exchange-traded bond market is an electronic automatic matching system where securities are traded on the Shanghai Stock Exchange or the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. These RMB Bonds are made available to domestic PRC investors and certain foreign investors, including via the Bond Connect program, through those that have been approved as a Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (“RQFII”) or a Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (“QFII”) and those registered under the China interbank bond market program for foreign institutional investors. An RQFII or QFII license may be obtained by application to the China Securities Regulatory Commission (“CSRC”). After obtaining a RQFII or QFII license, the RQFII or QFII would also need to register their status with State Administration of Foreign Exchange (“SAFE”). Investment companies are not currently within the types of entities that are eligible for a RQFII or QFII license.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by primarily investing in RMB Bonds. Because the Fund does not satisfy the criteria to qualify as a RQFII or QFII itself, the Fund currently invests directly in RMB Bonds via the RQFII license of China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Limited, the Fund’s Sub-Adviser (the “Sub-Adviser”). The Sub-Adviser has obtained RQFII status, which the Sub-Adviser uses to invest the Fund’s assets in RMB Bonds. Assets not allocated to the Sub-Adviser for investment will be managed by the Adviser. In the future, the Fund may satisfy the criteria to qualify as a RQFII or QFII itself, the Fund may invest directly in RMB Bonds via the RQFII or QFII license of the Adviser or an affiliate thereof and/or the Fund may also be able to invest in RMB Bonds using Bond Connect or the China interbank bond market program for foreign institutional investors.

The Fund is classified as a non-diversified fund and, therefore, may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular issuer. The Fund may concentrate its investments in a particular industry or group of industries to the extent that the Index concentrates in an industry or group of industries. As of April 30, 2022, each of the financials, government, industrials and basic materials sectors represented a significant portion of the Fund.

The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Fund’s benchmark index. The Index is comprised of fixed-rate, Renminbi (“RMB”)-denominated bonds issued in the People’s Republic of China (“China” or the “PRC”) by Chinese credit, governmental and quasi-governmental (e.g., policy banks) issuers (“RMB Bonds”). Chinese credit issuers are generally considered to be issuers of central enterprise bonds, local enterprise bonds, medium-term notes, corporate bonds and railway debt. Credit RMB Bonds must have an issuer rating of AAA or equivalent by one or more of the Chinese local rating