The Fund is an actively managed ETF. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in China A Shares and/or through instruments that have economic characteristics substantially similar to China A Shares. However, as of the date of this prospectus, the Fund is not able to directly invest in China A Shares. China A Shares are equity securities issued by companies incorporated in mainland China and are denominated and traded in renminbi (“RMB”) on stock exchanges in mainland China such as the Shenzhen, Shanghai, and Beijing Stock Exchanges. The Fund invests without restriction as to issuer capitalization and the Fund is classified as a “non-diversified” investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, which means that the Fund may invest a higher percentage of its assets in a fewer number of issuers than is permissible for a “diversified” Fund.

The adviser uses China A Shares-linked futures, options, swaps, US-based ETFs, and US-based ADRs as substitutes that are economically substantially similar to China A Shares. The adviser selects a core portfolio that it believes will be representative of the Chinese A Shares stock market in general. The adviser supplements the core portfolio with individual stocks that it believes offer a higher expected return and/or low risk profile than a peer group of stocks of similar companies. The adviser adjusts the supplemented portion of the portfolio when a different stock offers a better risk/reward profile.

Foreign investors, such as the Fund, cannot invest directly in China A Shares in the conventional sense. However, under current regulations in the People’s Republic of China (“PRC” or “China”), certain foreign investors can invest in the domestic PRC securities markets indirectly through certain market-access programs. However, as of the date of this prospectus, the Fund is not eligible for a market-access program. These programs include the Shanghai-Hong Kong and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programs (“Stock Connect”) and the Qualified Foreign Investor (“QFI”, including Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (“QFII”) and Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (“RQFII”)) program. Under the QFI and RQFII programs investors are required to obtain a license from the China Securities Regulatory Commission (“CSRC”) to participate in the program. The adviser does not have such a license and is not expected to receive one. Stock Connect is a securities trading and clearing program between either the Shanghai Stock Exchange or Shenzhen Stock Exchange and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (“SEHK”), China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation Limited and Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited. Stock Connect is designed to permit mutual stock market access between mainland China and Hong Kong by allowing investors to trade and settle eligible securities (including China A-Shares and ETFs) on each market via their local exchanges. Trading through Stock Connect is subject to a daily quota (“Daily Quota”), which limits the maximum daily net purchases on any particular day by Hong Kong investors (and foreign investors trading through Hong Kong) trading PRC listed securities and PRC investors trading Hong Kong listed securities through the relevant Stock Connect. Consequently, the Fund’s investments in China A-Shares will be limited in part by the Daily Quota that limits total purchases through Stock Connect.

Income Generating Option Strategy

When the adviser believes an option strategy may produce higher returns than the China A Shares strategy, it allocates up to 20% of Fund assets to an option strategy. To generate income, the Fund employs an exchange traded and over-the-counter (“OTC”) option spread writing strategy on equity, fixed income, and currency ETFs and exchange traded products (“ETPs”). The adviser focuses on index-based domestically-traded ETFs, for example, such as those linked to the S&P 500® Index or the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index. The adviser selects equity ETFs holding stocks of any market capitalization and fixed income ETFs holding securities of any maturity or credit quality. A call option gives the owner the right, but not the obligation, to buy an ETF at a specified price (strike price) within a specific time period. A put option gives the owner the right, but not the obligation, to sell an ETF at a specified price (strike price) within a specific time period. By selling put and call options in return for the receipt of premiums (the purchase price of an option), the adviser attempts to increase Fund income as the passage of time decreases the value of the written options. Gains from written option premiums are capital gains, but commonly referred to as income. The option writing strategy is a form of leveraged investing. The adviser focuses on writing short-term options with less than one-month to maturity because their value erodes faster than long-term options.

Call Spread Sub-Strategy

When the adviser believes an ETF’s price will decrease, remain unchanged, or only increase slightly it employs a call spread strategy. In a call option spread, the Fund sells (writes) an out of the money (above current market price) call option while also purchasing a further out of the money call option.

Put Spread Sub-Strategy

When the adviser believes an ETF’s price will increase, remain unchanged, or only decrease slightly it employs a put spread strategy. In a put option spread, the Fund sells (writes) an out of the money (below current market price) put option while also purchasing a further out of the money put option.

The adviser selects the combination of reference assets and options that are expected to produce the highest level of income. The adviser expects the written options to expire worthless, but purchases lower-cost further out of the money options to insulate the Fund from large losses if the written options increase in value. The adviser expects options to be held to expiration, but may adjust positions following a large (over 10%) price swing in an option’s reference ETF.

When writing options, the Fund is required to post collateral to assure its performance to the option buyer. The Fund will hold cash and cash-like instruments or high-quality short term fixed income securities (collectively, “Collateral”). The Collateral may consist of (1) U.S. Government securities, such as bills, notes and bonds issued by the U.S. Treasury; (2) money market funds; (3) fixed income ETFs; and/or (4) corporate debt securities, such as commercial paper and other short-term unsecured promissory notes issued by companies that are rated investment grade or of comparable quality. The adviser considers an unrated security to be of comparable quality to a security rated investment grade if it believes it has a similar low risk of default.