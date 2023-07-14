Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF

ETF
CARZ
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$58.05 -0.6 -1.02%
primary theme
Consumer Discretionary Sector Equity
CARZ (ETF)

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$58.05 -0.6 -1.02%
primary theme
Consumer Discretionary Sector Equity
CARZ (ETF)

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$58.05 -0.6 -1.02%
primary theme
Consumer Discretionary Sector Equity

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF

CARZ | ETF

$58.05

$39.3 M

2.40%

$1.39

0.70%

Vitals

YTD Return

43.8%

1 yr return

27.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

20.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

11.5%

Net Assets

$39.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

44.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$58.7
$38.80
$58.65

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.70%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF

CARZ | ETF

$58.05

$39.3 M

2.40%

$1.39

0.70%

CARZ - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -12.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 21.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.17%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    First Trust
  • Inception Date
    May 09, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    1200002
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Daniel Lindquist

Fund Description

The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in the common stocks and depository receipts that comprise the Index. The Fund, using an indexing investment approach, attempts to fully replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. The Index is owned and is developed, maintained and sponsored by VettaFi LLC (the “Index Provider”). The Index Provider retains the right at any time, upon prior written notice, to modify the Index methodology.The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets in Future Vehicles companies (as defined below) and Technology companies. Future Vehicles companies are companies that are principally engaged, i.e., have at least 50% of their assets in, or derive at least 50% of their revenues or profits from, one of the following business segments: (1) electric and autonomous vehicle manufacturing; (2) electric and autonomous vehicle enabling technologies (i.e., companies that manufacture batteries for energy storage, provide the sensors for autonomous driving capabilities and manufacture semiconductors); (3) electric and autonomous vehicle enabling materials (i.e., companies that mine rare earth metals used for energy storage and conversion); and (4) the development and manufacture of future automotive technology and products. Technology companies are companies that are principally engaged, i.e., have at least 50% of their assets in, or derive at least 50% of their revenues or profits from, the information technology sector. The Fund intends to invest in Technology companies with an emphasis on the development and supply of technology essential to future automotive manufacturing.According to the Index Provider, to be eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be listed on a major recognized stock exchange and engaged in one of the following sectors: (a) electric and autonomous vehicle manufacturing; (b) enabling technologies; or (c) enabling materials. The Index considers a company to be engaged in one of these sectors if: (1) it derives at least 50% of its revenues from business activities described for that sector (“Pure-Play” companies); or (2) if (a) such revenues represent more than 20% of the company’s total revenues and such revenues are independently reported in the company’s financial reports; (b) applicable revenues are likely to have a material impact on the company’s overall share price performance; (c) research and development investments in the technology are at the forefront of the company’s future initiatives; or (d) the company’s applicable business is likely to have a significant impact on the sector as a whole (“Diversified” companies). Further, according to the index provider, in order to be eligible for inclusion in the Index a company’s stock must have (i) a minimum market capitalization of $500 million; (ii) a minimum float-adjusted market capitalization of $100 million; (iii) a minimum free float factor of 20%; and (iv) a minimum average daily trading value for the previous three months of $5 million. The term “free float” is used to capture the portion of an issuer's outstanding securities that can be publicly traded, and thus excludes locked-in securities held by an issuer's affiliates, officers or promoters or securities subject to some other restrictive arrangement that prevents them from being freely traded.According to the Index Provider, the Index constituents are chosen by selecting the eligible Pure-Play companies in descending order of float-adjusted market capitalization until 100 constituents have been selected. If there are less than 100 eligible Pure-Play companies, then the Index selects from the eligible Diversified companies until 100 constituents have been selected or until all eligible companies have been selected. Index constituents are weighted according to a float-adjusted market capitalization weighting methodology. Under this methodology, the maximum weight assigned to a single security is 4.5% and the minimum is 0.5% (with larger cap companies receiving higher weightings within the approximate range). The Fund may invest in companies with various market capitalizations, companies headquartered or incorporated outside of the U.S., including in emerging markets, and U.S. dollar denominated and non-U.S. dollar denominated securities.The Index is rebalanced and reconstituted quarterly and the Fund will make corresponding changes to its portfolio shortly after the Index changes are made public. The Index’s quarterly rebalance and reconstitution schedule may cause the Fund to experience a higher rate of portfolio turnover. The Fund will be concentrated (i.e., invests more than 25% of Fund assets) in an industry or a group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. As of December 31, 2022, the Fund had significant investments in consumer discretionary companies, information technology companies and Asian issuers, although this may change from time to time. In order to gain exposure to certain Chinese companies that are included in the Index but are unavailable to direct investment by foreign investors, the Fund invests significantly in non-Chinese shell companies that have created structures known as variable interest entities (“VIEs”) in order to gain exposure to such Chinese companies. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given jurisdiction or investment sector, the Fund may be exposed to the risks associated with that jurisdiction or investment sector.The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).
Read More

CARZ - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CARZ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 43.8% -23.4% 44.7% 4.55%
1 Yr 27.1% -16.1% 55.6% 15.91%
3 Yr 20.2%* -14.6% 24.3% 6.82%
5 Yr 11.5%* -2.6% 18.6% 13.95%
10 Yr 6.7%* 0.0% 15.0% 42.86%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CARZ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 18.1% -55.7% 18.1% 2.33%
2021 24.4% -13.5% 24.4% 2.38%
2020 3.7% -3.6% 31.0% 97.50%
2019 -6.6% -6.6% 10.4% 100.00%
2018 4.6% -7.1% 4.6% 2.86%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CARZ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -12.8% -45.3% 34.8% 45.45%
1 Yr -10.2% -59.7% 32.9% 51.16%
3 Yr 21.2%* -2.1% 21.2% 2.50%
5 Yr 9.7%* -0.7% 15.5% 33.33%
10 Yr 9.8%* 3.3% 16.1% 45.45%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CARZ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 18.1% -55.7% 18.1% 2.33%
2021 24.4% -13.5% 24.4% 2.38%
2020 3.7% -3.6% 31.0% 97.50%
2019 -6.6% -6.6% 10.4% 100.00%
2018 4.6% -7.1% 4.6% 2.86%

CARZ - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CARZ Category Low Category High CARZ % Rank
Net Assets 39.3 M 8.16 M 17 B 68.18%
Number of Holdings 107 25 327 22.73%
Net Assets in Top 10 27.8 M 3.1 M 11.1 B 68.18%
Weighting of Top 10 44.56% 13.6% 74.1% 61.36%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. NVIDIA Corp 6.65%
  2. Tesla Inc 6.64%
  3. Goldman Sachs Financial Square Treasury Obligations Fund 5.36%
  4. Apple Inc 4.89%
  5. Microsoft Corp 4.78%
  6. Alphabet Inc 4.50%
  7. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 4.23%
  8. Texas Instruments Inc 4.13%
  9. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 4.02%
  10. Advanced Micro Devices Inc 2.81%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CARZ % Rank
Stocks 		99.32% 97.58% 100.38% 84.09%
Cash 		0.68% -0.37% 2.59% 27.27%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 81.82%
Other 		0.00% -2.11% 0.43% 65.91%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.04% 81.82%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.42% 81.82%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CARZ % Rank
Technology 		56.29% 0.00% 56.29% 2.27%
Consumer Cyclical 		27.78% 0.00% 96.69% 95.45%
Basic Materials 		7.04% 0.00% 7.13% 4.55%
Communication Services 		4.54% 0.00% 93.76% 38.64%
Industrials 		4.35% 0.00% 42.91% 13.64%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 6.10% 81.82%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 17.67% 86.36%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 13.27% 84.09%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 4.68% 84.09%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 81.82%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 29.70% 93.18%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CARZ % Rank
US 		56.89% 26.30% 99.97% 88.64%
Non US 		42.43% 0.00% 73.67% 13.64%

CARZ - Expenses

Operational Fees

CARZ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.70% 0.08% 2.36% 50.00%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.03% 0.85% 75.00%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 31.25%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.25% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

CARZ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CARZ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CARZ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 4.00% 214.00% 23.81%

CARZ - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CARZ Category Low Category High CARZ % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.40% 0.00% 2.82% 6.82%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CARZ Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CARZ Category Low Category High CARZ % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.17% -1.54% 1.17% 2.33%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CARZ Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CARZ - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Daniel Lindquist

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 09, 2011

11.07

11.1%

Daniel J. Lindquist, CFA, was born in 1970. Mr. Lindquist earned a B.A. in Business Economics from Wheaton College and has an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2004 and is a Managing Director. Mr. Lindquist is the Chairman of the Investment Committee and is responsible for the overall supervision of the Separate Managed Accounts.

Jon Erickson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 09, 2011

11.07

11.1%

Jon C. Erickson, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. Erickson earned a B.S. in Computer Science from the University of Illinois and has an MBA from the University of Illinois in Finance. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1994 and he is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Vice President. As the head of FTA’s Equity Research Group, Mr. Erickson shall be responsible for determining the securities to be purchased and sold by Funds that do not utilize quantitative investment strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.

David McGarel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 09, 2011

11.07

11.1%

David G. McGarel, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. McGarel earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Notre Dame. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1997 and he is a Managing Director, Chief Operating Officer and the Chief Investment Officer. As head of FTA’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. McGarel shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative investment strategies for those Funds that have investment policies that require them to follow such strategies, on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Stan Ueland

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 09, 2011

11.07

11.1%

Mr. Ueland joined First Trust Advisors as a Vice President in August 2005 and has been a Senior Vice President of First Trust and FTP since September 2012. At First Trust, he plays an important role in executing the investment strategies of each portfolio of exchange-traded funds advised by First Trust. Before joining First Trust, he was vice president of sales at BondWave LLC from May 2004 through August 2005, an account executive for Mina Capital Management LLC and Samaritan Asset Management LLC from January 2003 through May 2004, and a sales consultant at Oracle Corporation from January 1997 through January 2003.

Roger Testin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 09, 2011

11.07

11.1%

Roger F. Testin, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. Testin earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Illinois and has an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2001 and he is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Vice President. As Product Manager for the VA’s, SMA’s and International Managed Products, Mr. Testin shall be responsible for the daily implementation and execution of the strategies for these product vehicles on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Chris Peterson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 18, 2016

6.21

6.2%

Chris A. Peterson, CFA was born in 1975. Mr. Peterson earned a B.S in Finance from Bradley University and has an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business with concentrations in Analytic Finance & Accounting. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2000. As head of FTA’s Portfolio Advisor’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. Peterson shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative equity strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Erik Russo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2020

1.41

1.4%

Mr. Russo is a Vice President of First Trust. He is responsible for implementing the investment strategies of each portfolio of exchange-traded funds advised by First Trust in his role as a Portfolio Manager. Mr. Russo joined First Trust in January of 2010.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.31 24.18 12.19 14.22

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×