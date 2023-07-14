Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

DoubleLine Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF

Active ETF
CAPE
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$24.77 -0.09 -0.35%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
CAPE (ETF)

DoubleLine Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$24.77 -0.09 -0.35%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
CAPE (ETF)

DoubleLine Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$24.77 -0.09 -0.35%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

DoubleLine Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF

CAPE | Active ETF

$24.77

$269 M

2.28%

$0.57

0.65%

Vitals

YTD Return

18.2%

1 yr return

16.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$269 M

Holdings in Top 10

38.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.9
$19.57
$24.86

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.65%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

DoubleLine Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF

CAPE | Active ETF

$24.77

$269 M

2.28%

$0.57

0.65%

CAPE - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    DoubleLine Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    DOUBLELINE ETF TRUST
  • Inception Date
    Mar 31, 2022
  • Shares Outstanding
    4442000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jeffrey Gundlach

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in U.S. equity securities, including exchange-traded investment companies that provide exposure to U.S. equity securities, subject to the limitations described below. This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. Under normal market
  
conditions, the Fund invests its assets in securities that are listed on a national securities exchange registered with the SEC, and that trade contemporaneously with the Fund’s shares. The Fund may invest in equity securities of companies of any market capitalization other than penny stocks. 
An issuer is considered to be a U.S. equity issuer if: (i) its principal place of business is located in the U.S.; (ii) at least 50% of its assets are located in the U.S. and/or (iii) it derives at least 50% of its revenues from the U.S. 
The Shiller Barclays CAPE® US Sector TR USD Index. In seeking to achieve the Fund’s investment objective, when making investment decisions for the Fund, DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP (the “Adviser”) considers the underlying constituents of the Shiller Barclays CAPE® US Sector TR USD Index (the “Index”), but the Fund is not limited in its ability to invest in companies other than those underlying the Index. The Index incorporates the principles of long-term investing distilled by Dr. Robert Shiller and expressed through the CAPE® (Cyclically Adjusted Price Earnings) ratio (the “CAPE® Ratio”). The classic CAPE® Ratio assesses equity market valuations and averages ten years of inflation-adjusted earnings to account for earnings and market cycles. By contrast, traditional valuation measures, such as the price-earnings (PE) ratio, typically rely on earnings information from only the past year. The Index uses a relative version of the classic CAPE® Ratio to identify undervalued sectors while also seeking to exclude a sector that may appear undervalued, but which may have also had recent relative price underperformance due to fundamental issues with the sector that may negatively affect the sector’s long-term total return. There can be no assurance that the Index will provide a better measure of value than more traditional measures, over any period or over the long term. 
The Index’s composition is determined monthly. Each month, the Index’s methodology ranks eleven US sectors based on a modified CAPE® Ratio (a “value” factor) and a twelve-month price momentum factor (a “momentum” factor). Each US sector is represented by a sector ETF that tracks a sector index, which is an ETF in the family of Select Sector SPDR Funds or, in the case of the real estate sector, the iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund. The Index methodology selects the five US sectors with the lowest modified CAPE® Ratio — the sectors that are the most undervalued according to the CAPE® Ratio. Only four of these five sectors, however, end up in the Index for a given month, as the sector with the worst 12-month price momentum (“total return”) among the five selected sectors is eliminated. The Index methodology allocates an equally weighted long (i.e., investment) exposure to the four remaining US sectors. As of the date of this Prospectus, the eleven sectors that may be selected by the Index methodology include Communication Services, Consumer Discretionary, Consumer Staples, Energy, Financials, Health Care, Industrials, Materials, Technology, Utilities and Real Estate. The Index is rebalanced on a monthly basis. 
Through the Fund’s investments related to the Index, the Fund will have focused exposures to the sectors making up the Index at any given time. As a result, the Fund’s net asset value may be affected to a greater degree by factors affecting those sectors or industries than a fund that invests more broadly. Because the Fund is actively managed, the Adviser has the discretion to invest in securities not included in the Index and may over or underweight a particular sector as it deems appropriate in seeking the Fund’s investment objective. 
The Adviser will seek investment exposure to the sectors comprising the Index by investing directly in some or all of the securities that are included in those sectors. Although the Fund seeks to create an investment return that approximates that of the Index and the Fund will, at all times during normal market conditions, have investment exposure to issuers underlying the Index, the Fund does not seek to track or replicate the Index. The Adviser or the Fund’s Board may in their sole discretion, after providing any required notice to shareholders, select, in place of the Index, another index (such as the S&P 500® Index) or a basket of reference investments. The Fund may gain exposure to any substitute index or basket of investments in any manner the Adviser determines appropriate, including those described above with respect to how the Fund may obtain exposure to the Index. 
Subject to the applicable limitations described below, the Fund may pursue its investment objective and obtain exposures to some or all of the asset classes described above by investing in other exchange-traded investment companies, including listed closed-end investment companies, ETFs and government money market funds, in each case affiliated or unaffiliated with the Fund. 
Portfolio securities may be sold at any time. Sales typically occur when the Fund’s portfolio managers determine to take advantage of what the portfolio managers consider to be a better investment opportunity, when the portfolio managers believe the portfolio securities no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities, when the portfolio managers perceive deterioration in the credit fundamentals of the issuer, or when the individual security has reached the portfolio managers’ sell target. The Fund’s investment strategy may involve active and frequent trading of portfolio securities. 
The Fund operates in reliance on an exemptive order from the SEC (the “Order”), which limits the types of investments the Fund may hold to those listed in the Fund’s application for the Order. Under the terms of the Order, the Fund is permitted to 
invest only in exchange-traded funds, exchange-traded notes, exchange listed common stocks, exchange-traded preferred stocks, exchange-traded American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), exchange-traded real estate investment trusts, exchange-traded commodity pools, exchange-traded metal trusts, exchange-traded currency trusts and exchange-traded futures that trade on a U.S. exchange contemporaneously with the Fund’s shares, as well as cash and cash equivalents (which are short-term U.S. Treasury securities, government money market funds, and repurchase agreements). The Fund will not buy securities that are illiquid investments (as defined in rule 22e-4(a)(8) under the 1940 Act) at the time of purchase. The Fund may, however, hold an illiquid investment if it becomes illiquid after purchase. The Fund’s investment strategies and practices, including those listed above, are subject to these limitations. 
The Fund is classified as a non-diversified fund under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), and may invest in the securities of a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund. 
Read More

CAPE - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CAPE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.2% -14.3% 36.7% 23.77%
1 Yr 16.8% -34.8% 38.6% 18.88%
3 Yr 0.0%* -27.6% 93.5% 85.46%
5 Yr 0.0%* -30.4% 97.2% 72.14%
10 Yr 0.0%* -18.7% 37.4% 79.45%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CAPE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 27.8% -56.3% 28.9% 0.15%
2021 9.3% -20.5% 152.6% 39.56%
2020 9.9% -13.9% 183.6% 1.05%
2019 -0.9% -8.3% 8.9% 99.24%
2018 4.0% -13.5% 12.6% 0.27%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CAPE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -20.5% 36.7% 92.42%
1 Yr N/A -34.8% 40.3% 15.05%
3 Yr N/A* -27.6% 93.5% 3.56%
5 Yr N/A* -29.7% 97.2% 1.96%
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% 0.60%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CAPE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 27.8% -56.3% 28.9% 0.15%
2021 9.3% -20.5% 152.6% 40.03%
2020 9.9% -13.9% 183.6% 1.05%
2019 -0.9% -8.3% 8.9% 99.24%
2018 4.0% -10.9% 12.6% 0.27%

CAPE - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CAPE Category Low Category High CAPE % Rank
Net Assets 269 M 1.01 M 1.21 T 72.89%
Number of Holdings 273 2 4154 28.83%
Net Assets in Top 10 93.7 M 288 K 270 B 72.38%
Weighting of Top 10 38.25% 1.8% 106.2% 24.62%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple, Inc. 6.86%
  2. Microsoft Corp. 6.57%
  3. Amazon.com, Inc. 6.34%
  4. Tesla, Inc. 4.65%
  5. Berkshire Hathaway, Inc., Class B 3.13%
  6. Prologis, Inc. 2.35%
  7. Visa, Inc., Class A 2.20%
  8. Home Depot, Inc. (The) 2.12%
  9. NVIDIA Corp. 2.10%
  10. American Tower Corp. 1.94%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CAPE % Rank
Stocks 		99.62% 0.00% 130.24% 27.40%
Cash 		0.38% -102.29% 100.00% 71.09%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 87.62%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 87.02%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% N/A
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 86.94%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CAPE % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 20.91% N/A
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 48.94% N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 31.91% N/A
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 29.90% N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 60.70% N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 55.59% N/A
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.64% N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 27.94% N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 47.71% N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 30.33% N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 25.70% N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CAPE % Rank
US 		99.62% 0.00% 127.77% 5.21%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 32.38% 99.32%

CAPE - Expenses

Operational Fees

CAPE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.65% 0.01% 49.27% 63.19%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 2.00% 74.96%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

CAPE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CAPE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CAPE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 496.00% N/A

CAPE - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CAPE Category Low Category High CAPE % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.28% 0.00% 23.92% 13.62%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CAPE Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CAPE Category Low Category High CAPE % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -54.00% 6.06% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CAPE Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CAPE - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jeffrey Gundlach

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2022

0.17

0.2%

Mr. Gundlach is CEO of DoubleLine. In 2011, he appeared on the cover of Barron's as "The New Bond King." In 2013, Institutional Investor named him "Money Manager of the Year." In 2012, 2015 and 2016, he was named one of "The Fifty Most Influential" in Bloomberg Markets. In 2017, he was inducted into the FIASI Fixed Income Hall of Fame. Mr. Gundlach is a summa cum laude graduate of Dartmouth College, with degrees in Mathematics and Philosophy.

Jeffrey Sherman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2022

0.17

0.2%

As DoubleLine’s Deputy Chief Investment Officer, Jeffrey Sherman oversees and administers DoubleLine’s Investment Management sub-committee coordinating and implementing policies and processes across the investment teams. He also serves as lead portfolio manager for multi-sector and derivative-based strategies. He is a member of DoubleLine’s Executive Management and Fixed Income Asset Allocation Committees. Prior to joining DoubleLine in 2009, he was a Senior Vice President at TCW where he worked as a portfolio manager and quantitative analyst focused on fixed income and real-asset portfolios.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×