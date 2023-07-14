Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
18.2%
1 yr return
16.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$269 M
Holdings in Top 10
38.3%
Expense Ratio 0.65%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
|Period
|CAPE Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|18.2%
|-14.3%
|36.7%
|23.77%
|1 Yr
|16.8%
|-34.8%
|38.6%
|18.88%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-27.6%
|93.5%
|85.46%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-30.4%
|97.2%
|72.14%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-18.7%
|37.4%
|79.45%
* Annualized
|Period
|CAPE Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|27.8%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|0.15%
|2021
|9.3%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|39.56%
|2020
|9.9%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|1.05%
|2019
|-0.9%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|99.24%
|2018
|4.0%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|0.27%
|Period
|CAPE Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-20.5%
|36.7%
|92.42%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-34.8%
|40.3%
|15.05%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.6%
|93.5%
|3.56%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-29.7%
|97.2%
|1.96%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|0.60%
* Annualized
|Period
|CAPE Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|27.8%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|0.15%
|2021
|9.3%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|40.03%
|2020
|9.9%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|1.05%
|2019
|-0.9%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|99.24%
|2018
|4.0%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|0.27%
|CAPE
|Category Low
|Category High
|CAPE % Rank
|Net Assets
|269 M
|1.01 M
|1.21 T
|72.89%
|Number of Holdings
|273
|2
|4154
|28.83%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|93.7 M
|288 K
|270 B
|72.38%
|Weighting of Top 10
|38.25%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|24.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CAPE % Rank
|Stocks
|99.62%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|27.40%
|Cash
|0.38%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|71.09%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|87.62%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|87.02%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|86.94%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CAPE % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|N/A
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|N/A
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|N/A
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|N/A
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|N/A
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|N/A
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|N/A
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|N/A
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|N/A
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|N/A
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CAPE % Rank
|US
|99.62%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|5.21%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|99.32%
|CAPE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.65%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|63.19%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|74.96%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|CAPE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|CAPE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CAPE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|496.00%
|N/A
|CAPE
|Category Low
|Category High
|CAPE % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.28%
|0.00%
|23.92%
|13.62%
|CAPE
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|CAPE
|Category Low
|Category High
|CAPE % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|N/A
|CAPE
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 10, 2023
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 10, 2023
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2022
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 07, 2022
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2022
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2022
0.17
0.2%
Mr. Gundlach is CEO of DoubleLine. In 2011, he appeared on the cover of Barron's as "The New Bond King." In 2013, Institutional Investor named him "Money Manager of the Year." In 2012, 2015 and 2016, he was named one of "The Fifty Most Influential" in Bloomberg Markets. In 2017, he was inducted into the FIASI Fixed Income Hall of Fame. Mr. Gundlach is a summa cum laude graduate of Dartmouth College, with degrees in Mathematics and Philosophy.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2022
0.17
0.2%
As DoubleLine’s Deputy Chief Investment Officer, Jeffrey Sherman oversees and administers DoubleLine’s Investment Management sub-committee coordinating and implementing policies and processes across the investment teams. He also serves as lead portfolio manager for multi-sector and derivative-based strategies. He is a member of DoubleLine’s Executive Management and Fixed Income Asset Allocation Committees. Prior to joining DoubleLine in 2009, he was a Senior Vice President at TCW where he worked as a portfolio manager and quantitative analyst focused on fixed income and real-asset portfolios.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.18
|2.42
