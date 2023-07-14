The Fund employs a “passive management” (or indexing) investment approach designed to track the total return performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index. The Index is based on a proprietary methodology developed and maintained by Index Design Group (the “Index Provider”), an affiliate of Pacer Advisors, Inc., the Fund’s investment adviser (the “Adviser”).

The Index

The Index uses an objective, rules-based methodology to provide exposure to small-capitalization U.S. companies with high free cash flow yields. Companies with high free cash flow yields are commonly referred to as “cash cows”. Free Cash Flow (FCF): A company’s cash flow from operations minus capital expenditures. Enterprise Value (EV): A company’s market capitalization plus its debt and minus its cash and cash equivalents. Free Cash Flow Yield: FCF / EV The initial Index universe is derived from the component companies of the S&P Small Cap 600 ® Index. The initial universe of companies is screened based on their average projected free cash flows and earnings (if available) over each of the next two fiscal years. Companies for which information on their projected free cash flows or earnings is not available will remain in the Index universe. Companies with negative average projected free cash flows or earnings are removed from the Index universe. Additionally, financial companies, other than real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), are excluded from the Index universe.

The remaining companies are ranked by their free cash flow yield for the trailing twelve month period. The equity securities of the 100 companies with the highest free cash flow yield are included in the Index.

At the time of each rebalance of the Index, the companies included in the Index are weighted in proportion to their trailing twelve month free cash flow, and weightings are capped at 2% of the weight of the Index for any individual company. Weight above the 2% limitation is redistributed among the other Index constituents in proportion to their weights. As of June 30, 2022, the companies included in the Index had a market capitalization of $88 million to $4.7 billion. The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced quarterly as of the close of business on the 3 nd Friday of March, June, September, and December based on data as of the 2 nd Friday of the applicable rebalance month.

The Fund’s Investment Strategy

Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) will be invested in the component securities of the Index . The Adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund’s performance and that of the Index, before fees and expenses, will be 95% or better.