The Fund invests in financial instruments that ProShare Advisors believes, in combination, should produce daily returns consistent with the Daily Target. The Index is constructed and maintained by MSCI Inc. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the large and mid cap segments of the Brazilian market. It applies certain investment limits that are imposed on regulated investment companies, or RICs, under the current US Internal Revenue Code. The Index covers approximately 85% of the market capitalization in Brazil. The Index is published under the Bloomberg ticker symbol “MXBR2550.” Under normal circumstances, the Fund will obtain inverse leveraged exposure to at least 80% of its total assets in component securities of the Index or in instruments with similar economic characteristics. The Fund will invest principally in the financial instruments listed below. • Derivatives — Financial instruments whose value is derived from the value of an underlying asset or assets, such as stocks, bonds, ETFs, interest rates or indexes. These derivatives principally include: ○ Swap Agreements — Contracts entered into primarily with major global financial institutions for a specified period ranging from a day to more than one year. In a standard swap transaction, two parties agree to exchange or “swap” payments based on the change in value of an underlying asset or benchmark. For example, two parties may agree to exchange the return (or differentials in rates of returns) earned or realized on a particular investment or instrument. • Money Market Instruments — The Fund expects that any cash balances maintained in connection with its use of derivatives will typically be held in high quality, short-term money market instruments, for example: ○ U.S. Treasury Bills — U.S. government securities that have initial maturities of one year or less, and are supported by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. ○ Repurchase Agreements — Contracts in which a seller of securities, usually U.S. government securities or other money market instruments, agrees to buy the securities back at a specified time and price. ProShare Advisors uses a mathematical approach to investing in which it determines the type, quantity and mix of investment positions that it believes, in combination, the Fund should hold to produce daily returns consistent with the Daily Target. For these purposes a day is measured from the time of one net asset value (“NAV”) calculation to the next. The Fund seeks to remain fully invested at all times in financial instruments that, in combination, provide inverse leveraged exposure consistent with the investment objective, without regard to market conditions, trends or direction. However, the Fund may invest in or gain exposure to only a representative sample of the securities in the Index or to securities not contained in the Index or in financial instruments, with the intent of obtaining inverse leveraged exposure consistent with the investment objective. The Fund seeks to rebalance its portfolio each day so that its exposure to the Index is consistent with the Daily Target. The Index’s movements during the day will affect whether the Fund’s portfolio needs to be rebalanced. For example, if the Index has risen on a given day, net assets of the Fund should fall (assuming there were no Creation Units issued). As a result, the Fund’s exposure will need to be decreased. Conversely, if the Index has fallen on a given day, net assets of the Fund should rise (assuming there were no Creation Unit redemptions). As a result, the Fund’s exposure will need to be increased. Please see “Investment Objectives, Principal Investment Strategies and Related Risks” in the Fund’s Prospectus for additional details.