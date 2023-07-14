Home
Vitals

YTD Return

2.7%

1 yr return

5.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.0%

Net Assets

$189 M

Holdings in Top 10

26.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$27.5
$24.62
$27.82

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.35%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 64.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

BWZ - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -8.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.09%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SPDR® Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    SPDR State Street Global Advisors
  • Inception Date
    Jan 15, 2009
  • Shares Outstanding
    6200000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Joanna Madden

Fund Description

In seeking to track the performance of the Bloomberg 1-3 Year Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index(the Index), the Fund employs a sampling strategy, which means that the Fund is not required to purchase all of the securities represented in the Index. Instead, the Fund may purchase a subset of the securities in the Index in an effort to hold a portfolio of securities with generally the same risk and return characteristics of the Index. The quantity of holdings in the Fund will be based on a number of factors, including asset size of the Fund. Based on its analysis of these factors, SSGA Funds Management, Inc. (SSGA FM or the Adviser), the investment adviser to the Fund, either may invest the Fund's assets in a subset of securities in the Index or may invest the Fund's assets in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index, as determined by the Adviser to be in the best interest of the Fund in pursuing its objective.
Under normal market conditions, the Fund generally invests substantially all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index and in securities that the Adviser determines have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the economic characteristics of the securities that comprise the Index. In addition, in seeking to track the Index, the Fund may invest in debt securities that are not included in the Index, cash and cash equivalents  
or money market instruments, such as repurchase agreements and money market funds (including money market funds advised by the Adviser).  The Fund may also enter into forward currency exchange contracts for hedging and/or investment purposes. Futures contracts may be used by the Fund in seeking performance that corresponds to its Index and in managing cash flows. 
The Index is designed to measure the performance of fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of investment grade countries outside the United States that have remaining maturities of one to three years. The Index includes government bonds issued by investment grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have remaining maturities of one to three years and are rated investment grade (Baa3/BBB-/BBB- or higher using the middle rating of Moody's Investors Service, Inc., S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings, Inc., respectively). Securities included in the Index may include securities that are subject to restrictions on resale under the U.S. federal securities laws (restricted securities). Each of the component securities in the Index is a constituent of the Bloomberg Global Treasury ex-US Index. In addition, the securities in the Index must be fixed-rate and have certain minimum amounts outstanding, depending upon the currency in which the bonds are denominated. The Index is calculated by Bloomberg Index Services Limited using a modified market capitalization methodology. This design ensures that each constituent country within the Index is represented in a proportion consistent with its percentage with respect to the total market capitalization of the Index. Component securities in each constituent country are represented in a proportion consistent with their percentage relative to the other component securities in the constituent country. The securities in the Index are updated on the last business day of each month. As of February 28, 2023, a significant portion of the Fund comprised companies located in Europe and Japan, although this may change from time to time. As of February 28, 2023, there were approximately 294 securities in the Index and the dollar-weighted average maturity of the securities in the Index was 1.91 years. 
The Index is sponsored by Bloomberg Index Services Limited (the Index Provider), which is not affiliated with the Fund or the Adviser. The Index Provider determines the composition of the Index, relative weightings of the securities in the Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Index. 
Read More

BWZ - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BWZ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.7% -59.5% 0.9% 2.91%
1 Yr 5.2% -15.5% 19.7% 46.63%
3 Yr -3.3%* -4.3% 4.2% 86.57%
5 Yr -2.0%* -2.5% 4.1% 88.30%
10 Yr -2.0%* -3.0% 2.7% 98.29%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BWZ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.6% -15.2% 0.9% 37.00%
2021 -3.5% -10.9% 12.2% 42.78%
2020 2.1% -10.8% 14.8% 90.63%
2019 0.2% -15.3% 0.6% 41.62%
2018 -0.7% -44.4% 14.4% 9.82%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BWZ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -8.0% -59.5% 0.9% 26.70%
1 Yr -13.1% -16.6% 30.5% 41.71%
3 Yr -2.5%* -5.2% 10.9% 82.61%
5 Yr -1.6%* -2.8% 7.4% 84.54%
10 Yr -1.9%* -3.0% 3.6% 98.34%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BWZ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.6% -15.2% 0.9% 37.00%
2021 -3.5% -10.9% 12.2% 42.78%
2020 2.1% -10.8% 14.8% 92.19%
2019 0.2% -15.3% 3.8% 54.34%
2018 -0.7% -44.4% 14.4% 19.63%

BWZ - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BWZ Category Low Category High BWZ % Rank
Net Assets 189 M 74.5 K 14.7 B 68.63%
Number of Holdings 192 4 4562 76.30%
Net Assets in Top 10 45.2 M -112 M 3.66 B 55.92%
Weighting of Top 10 26.29% 4.7% 100.0% 71.63%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Japan Government Five Year Bond 2.76%
  2. Japan Government Five Year Bond 2.60%
  3. Japan Government Five Year Bond 2.55%
  4. Japan Government Ten Year Bond 2.34%
  5. Japan Government Five Year Bond 1.93%
  6. Japan Government Five Year Bond 1.88%
  7. Japan Government Five Year Bond 1.77%
  8. Netherlands Government Bond 1.51%
  9. Kingdom of Belgium Government Bond 1.46%
  10. Japan Government Two Year Bond 1.36%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BWZ % Rank
Bonds 		99.52% 0.00% 220.33% 12.80%
Cash 		0.48% -130.07% 95.62% 77.73%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.47% 49.29%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.87% 29.86%
Other 		0.00% -9.71% 100.00% 31.75%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 11.19% 88.63%

BWZ - Expenses

Operational Fees

BWZ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.35% 0.02% 3.65% 93.30%
Management Fee 0.35% 0.00% 2.08% 8.29%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

BWZ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.00% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BWZ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BWZ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 64.00% 6.00% 354.00% 47.93%

BWZ - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BWZ Category Low Category High BWZ % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.63% 0.00% 17.40% 28.44%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BWZ Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Quarterly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BWZ Category Low Category High BWZ % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.09% -1.08% 5.77% 97.06%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BWZ Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BWZ - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Joanna Madden

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2014

7.59

7.6%

Joanna Madden is a Vice President of SSGA and SSGA FM and Portfolio Manager within the Fixed Income Beta Solutions team since 2013. Previously, Ms. Madden was a Portfolio Manager within the US Cash Management Group responsible for short term liquidity investments across all the cash and securities lending portfolios managed in Boston. She joined the Boston group in April 2010 after working as a Portfolio Manager with the London Cash Management Group. Prior to her portfolio management role, she was a Product Analyst for the London Cash Management Group where she provided analytical and business support. Before joining SSGA in London, Ms. Madden worked as an Operations Specialist supporting the Boston Cash Management Group. Ms. Madden received a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science from Loyola University of Chicago, Illinois.

James Kramer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2016

5.58

5.6%

James Kramer is a Vice President of SSGA and SSGA FM and and a Senior Portfolio Manager in the Fixed Income Beta Solutions Group within the Global Fixed Income, Cash and Currency Team. In his current role, he is responsible for managing global treasuries, inflation and aggregate bond portfolios for ETFs, commingled funds and separately managed accounts. Prior to joining the Global Fixed Income, Cash and Currency Team, Mr. Kramer was the Head of North America Fixed Income Trading. He was responsible for a team of traders that execute all cash bonds and derivative instruments for the Active and Passive Fixed Income Groups. Prior to heading the trading desk, Mr. Kramer was a senior portfolio manager in the Interest Rate Strategies Group at SSGA. His primary responsibilities included the portfolio management of active government and inflation linked strategies. Other responsibilities included directing U.S. interest rate strategies globally for SSGA. Mr. Kramer has a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Fitchburg State College. He started his career at State Street Bank and Trust Company and has been working in the investment industry since 1993.

Orhan Imer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2017

4.58

4.6%

Orhan is a Vice President and a Senior Portfolio Manager for LDI & Multi-Sector Strategies with the Global Fixed Income, Cash & Currency (FICC) team at SSGA. Orhan is also a Senior Portfolio Manager with the Fixed Income Beta Solutions group with responsibilities for managing several fixed income funds and ETFs including Global Rates/Inflation, US Core and Credit portfolios. He is a member of the Technical Committee which oversees all SSGA's quantitative investment research. Prior to joining SSGA in 2017, Orhan held several roles during his tenure at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Most r

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 28.31 6.8 3.67

