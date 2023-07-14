Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of companies that are relevant to the Fund’s investment theme of disruptive commerce. The Fund invests predominantly in common stock.

Companies relevant to the Fund’s investment theme of disruptive commerce are those that the investment manager believes are substantially focused on and/or are expected to substantially benefit from electronic commerce (or “e-commerce”), auctions, the sharing economy, electronic payment capabilities ("e-payments"), drop shipping, direct marketing or significant decreases in transport and delivery costs, all of which provide the customer with a more customized, secure and time efficient buying process. These companies may include retailers, payment companies, logistics and delivery companies, software companies that focus on multi-channel capabilities, as well as companies utilizing innovative marketing methods. Developments relevant to the disruptive commerce theme can extend from benefits to the consumer to benefits for businesses and business commerce.

In pursuing the Fund’s investment theme, the investment manager may invest in companies in any economic sector or of any market capitalization and may invest in companies both inside and outside of the United States, including those in developing or emerging markets. Although the Fund may invest across economic sectors, the Fund concentrates its investments in consumer discretionary related industries. The Fund is a “non-diversified” fund, which means it generally invests a greater proportion of its assets in the securities of one or more issuers and invests overall in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.

In selecting companies that the investment manager believes are relevant to the Fund’s investment theme of disruptive commerce, the investment manager seeks to identify, using its own fundamental, “bottom-up” research and analysis, companies positioned to capitalize on disruptive innovation in or that are enabling the further development of the disruptive commerce theme in the markets in which they operate. The investment manager’s internal research and analysis leverages insights from diverse sources, including external research, to develop and refine its investment theme and identify and take advantage of trends that have ramifications for individual companies or entire industries. The investment manager also evaluates market segments, products, services and business models positioned to benefit significantly from disruptive innovations in commerce relative to broad securities markets, and seeks to identify the primary beneficiaries of new trends or developments in commerce to select investments for the Fund.

The investment manager may seek to sell a security if: (i) the security reaches its valuation target; (ii) the security reaches its position size limit in the Fund’s portfolio; (iii) the security’s fundamentals deteriorate; (iv) there are adverse policy changes that could affect the security’s outlook; or (v) better investment opportunities become available.

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF) that does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index.