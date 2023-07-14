Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF

ETF
BUL
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$34.7663 -0.64 -1.8%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Blend Equity
BUL (ETF)

Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$34.7663 -0.64 -1.8%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Blend Equity
BUL (ETF)

Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$34.7663 -0.64 -1.8%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Blend Equity

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF

BUL | ETF

$34.77

$37.8 M

1.53%

$0.53

0.60%

Vitals

YTD Return

-1.2%

1 yr return

3.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

9.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$37.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

50.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$35.4
$31.28
$38.16

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.60%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 170.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF

BUL | ETF

$34.77

$37.8 M

1.53%

$0.53

0.60%

BUL - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -14.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 17.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.43%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Pacer
  • Inception Date
    May 02, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    250000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Bruce Kavanaugh

Fund Description

The Fund employs a “passive management” (or indexing) investment approach designed to track the total return performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index. The Index is based on a proprietary methodology developed and maintained by Index Design Group, an affiliate of Pacer Advisors, Inc., the Fund’s investment adviser (the “Adviser”).
The Index
The Index uses an objective, rules-based methodology to provide exposure to mid- and large-capitalization U.S. companies with high free cash flow yields. Companies with high free cash flow yields are commonly referred to as “cash cows”.
The initial Index universe is derived from the component companies of the S&P 900® Pure Growth Index. The initial universe of companies is screened based on their average projected free cash flows and earnings (if available) over each of the next two fiscal years. Companies for which information on their projected free cash flows or earnings is not available will remain in the Index universe. Companies with negative average projected free cash flows or earnings are removed from the Index universe. Additionally, financial companies, other than real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), are excluded from the Index universe.
Free Cash Flow (FCF): A company’s cash flow from operations minus capital expenditures.
Enterprise Value (EV): A company’s market capitalization plus its debt and minus its cash and cash equivalents.
Free Cash Flow Yield: FCF / EV
The remaining companies are ranked by their free cash flow yield for the trailing twelve month period. The equity securities of the 50 companies with the highest free cash flow yield are included in the Index. As of June 30, 2022, the Index had significant exposure to companies in the information technology sector.
At the time of each rebalance of the Index, the companies included in the Index are weighted in proportion to their current market capitalization, and weightings are capped at 5% of the weight of the Index for any individual company. Weight above the 5% limitation is redistributed among the other Index constituents in proportion to their weights. As of June 30, 2022, the Index had a market capitalization range of $3.0 billion to $2.2 trillion. The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced quarterly as of the close of business on the 3nd Friday of March, June, September, and December based on data as of the 2nd Friday of the applicable rebalance month.
The Fund’s Investment Strategy
Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) will be invested in the component securities of the Index. The Adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund’s performance and that of the Index, before fees and expenses, will be 95% or better.
The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it will invest in all of the component securities of the Index in the same approximate proportion as in the Index.
The Fund is considered to be non-diversified, which means that it may invest more of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it were a diversified fund.
Read More

BUL - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BUL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.2% -23.7% 34.1% 96.97%
1 Yr 3.1% -41.1% 31.8% 80.56%
3 Yr 9.8%* -20.8% 21.3% 25.39%
5 Yr 0.0%* -14.9% 80.9% 54.04%
10 Yr 0.0%* -9.9% 11.3% 62.55%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BUL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.2% -52.6% 20.1% 29.23%
2021 15.1% -25.0% 15.1% 0.26%
2020 8.4% -2.9% 196.6% 3.25%
2019 N/A -2.6% 8.3% N/A
2018 N/A -11.1% 0.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BUL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -14.6% -27.0% 34.1% 98.48%
1 Yr 1.3% -41.1% 48.6% 78.84%
3 Yr 17.6%* -20.8% 21.3% 1.60%
5 Yr N/A* -14.9% 80.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -8.9% 12.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BUL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.2% -52.6% 20.1% 29.23%
2021 15.1% -25.0% 15.1% 0.26%
2020 8.4% -2.9% 196.6% 3.25%
2019 N/A -2.6% 8.3% N/A
2018 N/A -11.1% 0.0% N/A

BUL - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BUL Category Low Category High BUL % Rank
Net Assets 37.8 M 481 K 145 B 85.64%
Number of Holdings 51 1 2445 73.87%
Net Assets in Top 10 4.63 M 3.49 K 10.8 B 90.20%
Weighting of Top 10 50.16% 2.9% 100.0% 7.05%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Mount Vernon Liquid Assets Portfolio, LLC 13.34%
  2. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc 5.74%
  3. Exxon Mobil Corp 5.31%
  4. EOG Resources Inc 5.16%
  5. Chevron Corp 5.12%
  6. Pioneer Natural Resources Co 5.11%
  7. Gilead Sciences Inc 5.01%
  8. Occidental Petroleum Corp 4.97%
  9. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co 4.92%
  10. AbbVie Inc 4.89%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BUL % Rank
Stocks 		99.86% 0.00% 100.57% 18.34%
Cash 		0.14% -2.51% 100.00% 81.66%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 21.68% 97.24%
Other 		0.00% -1.04% 36.11% 95.98%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.78% 97.24%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.81% 97.49%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BUL % Rank
Technology 		33.34% 0.00% 40.65% 0.50%
Consumer Cyclical 		20.73% 2.49% 46.48% 6.80%
Healthcare 		13.29% 0.00% 47.15% 18.14%
Energy 		11.90% 0.00% 58.13% 4.03%
Communication Services 		9.84% 0.00% 30.98% 5.54%
Industrials 		6.26% 0.00% 45.89% 94.71%
Basic Materials 		4.65% 0.00% 26.18% 68.51%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 18.97% 100.00%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 25.82% 100.00%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 46.10% 100.00%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 32.18% 100.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BUL % Rank
US 		99.86% 0.00% 100.04% 1.26%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 27.19% 100.00%

BUL - Expenses

Operational Fees

BUL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.60% 0.03% 33.98% 80.51%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.00% 1.50% 41.77%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% N/A

Sales Fees

BUL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BUL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BUL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 170.00% 0.00% 321.00% 98.28%

BUL - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BUL Category Low Category High BUL % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.53% 0.00% 3.05% 9.55%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BUL Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BUL Category Low Category High BUL % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.43% -2.06% 3.38% 44.81%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BUL Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BUL - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Bruce Kavanaugh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 02, 2019

3.08

3.1%

Mr. Kavanaugh has been Vice President of the Adviser since it began operations in 2004. He has been a portfolio manager with the Adviser since 2013.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 38.44 7.32 5.78

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×