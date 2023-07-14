The Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities of the Indxx Cybersecurity Index ("Underlying Index") and in American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") and Global Depositary Receipts ("GDRs") based on the securities in the Underlying Index. The Fund will also invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes (if any), in Cybersecurity Companies (as defined below), and in ADRs and GDRs based on such securities. The Fund's 80% investment policies are non-fundamental and require 60 days prior written notice to shareholders before they can be changed. The Fund may lend securities representing up to one-third of the value of the Fund’s total assets (including the value of the collateral received).

The Underlying Index is designed to provide exposure to exchange-listed companies that are positioned to benefit from increased adoption of cybersecurity technology, including but not limited to companies whose principal business is in the development and management of security protocols preventing intrusion and attacks to systems, networks, applications, computers, and mobile devices (collectively, "Cybersecurity Companies"), as determined by Indxx LLC, the provider of the Underlying Index ("Index Provider").

In constructing the Underlying Index, the Index Provider first identifies FactSet Industries related to cybersecurity. Companies within these FactSet Industries, as of the selection date, are further reviewed by the Index Provider on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. To be eligible for the Underlying Index as a Cybersecurity Company, a company must generate at least 50% of its revenues from cybersecurity activities, which the Index Provider classifies as the development and

management of security protocols preventing intrusion and attacks to systems, networks, applications, computers, and mobile devices.

To be a part of the eligible universe of the Underlying Index, certain minimum market capitalization and liquidity criteria, as defined by the Index Provider, must be met. As of January 31, 2023, companies must have a minimum market capitalization of $200 million and a minimum average daily turnover for the last six months (or since the IPO launch date for Significant IPOs as defined by the Index Provider) greater than or equal to $2 million in order to be eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index. As of January 31, 2023, companies listed in the following countries were eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, South Africa, South Korea, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The Underlying Index is weighted according to a modified capitalization weighting methodology and is reconstituted and re-weighted semi-annually. Modified capitalization weighting seeks to weight constituents primarily based on market capitalization, but subject to caps on the weights of the individual securities. Generally speaking, this approach will limit the amount of concentration in the largest market capitalization companies and thereby increase exposure to other companies. The Underlying Index may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, and components primarily include mid-capitalization companies. As of January 31, 2023, the Underlying Index had 23 constituents. The Fund's investment objective and Underlying Index may be changed without shareholder approval.

The Underlying Index is sponsored by the Index Provider, which is an organization that is independent of, and unaffiliated with, the Fund and Global X Management Company LLC, the investment adviser for the Fund ("Adviser"). The Index Provider determines the relative weightings of the securities in the Underlying Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Underlying Index.

The Adviser uses a "passive" or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund's investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to outperform the Underlying Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.

The Fund generally will use a replication strategy. A replication strategy is an indexing strategy that involves investing in the securities of the Underlying Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Underlying Index. However, the Fund may utilize a representative sampling strategy with respect to the Underlying Index when a replication strategy might be detrimental or disadvantageous to shareholders, such as when there are practical difficulties or substantial costs involved in compiling a portfolio of equity securities to replicate the Underlying Index, in instances in which a security in the Underlying Index becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations (such as tax diversification requirements) that apply to the Fund but not the Underlying Index.

The Adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund's performance and that of the Underlying Index, before fees and expenses, will exceed 95%. A correlation percentage of 100% would indicate perfect correlation. If the Fund uses a replication strategy, it can be expected to have greater correlation to the Underlying Index than if it uses a representative sampling strategy.