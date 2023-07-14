Principal Investment Strategies: The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”). The Fund’s investment adviser seeks to fulfill the Fund’s investment objective by using two income strategies: (1) an interest income strategy and (2) an income generating option strategy. Stable income in the Fund’s name refers to the strategy goal of producing income that is reflective of current short term interest rates without large swings in the Fund’s net asset value per share. However, the Fund is not a money market fund and is not intended to have an unchanging net asset value per share.

Interest Income Strategy

The Fund invests primarily in interest income producing U.S. Treasury securities such as bills, notes, and bonds and fixed income ETFs that invest primarily in U.S. Treasuries. The Fund targets an average securities portfolio duration of one year or less but does not restrict individual security maturity. Duration is a measure of the price sensitivity of a debt instrument when interest rates change. For example, if a note has a duration of 1 year, a 1% rise in rates would result in a 1% decline in price. The adviser selects securities to maximize portfolio yield within the current duration target and the adviser sells securities primarily to adjust portfolio duration.

Income Generating Option Strategy

To generate additional income, the Fund employs an option spread writing strategy on equity ETFs and fixed income ETFs. The adviser focuses on index-based domestically-traded ETFs, for example, such as those linked to the S&P 500® Index or the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index. The adviser selects equity ETFs holding stocks of any market capitalization and fixed income ETFs holding securities of any maturity or credit quality. A call option gives the owner the right, but not the obligation, to buy an ETF at a specified price (strike price) within a specific time period. A put option gives the owner the right, but not the obligation, to sell an ETF at a specified price (strike price) within a specific time period. By selling put and call options in return for the receipt of premiums (the purchase price of an option), the adviser attempts to increase Fund income as the passage of time decreases the value of the written options. Gains from written option premiums are capital gains, but commonly referred to as income. The option writing strategy is a form of leveraged investing. The adviser focuses on writing short-term options with less than one-month to maturity because their value erodes faster than long-term options.

Call Spread Sub-Strategy

When the adviser believes an ETF’s price will decrease, remain unchanged, or only increase slightly it employs a call spread strategy. In a call option spread, the Fund writes an out of the money (above current market price) call option while also purchasing a further out of the money call option.

Put Spread Sub-Strategy

When the adviser believes an ETF’s price will increase, remain unchanged, or only decrease slightly it employs a put spread strategy. In a put option spread, the Fund writes an out of the money (below current market price) put option while also purchasing a further out of the money put option.

The adviser expects the written options to expire worthless, but purchases lower-cost further out of the money options to insulate the Fund from large losses if the written options increase in value. The adviser expects options to be held to expiration, but may adjust positions following a large (over 10%) price swing in an option’s reference ETF.

When writing options, the Fund is required to post collateral to assure its performance to the option buyer. The Fund will hold cash and cash-like instruments or high-quality short term fixed income securities (collectively, “Collateral”). The Collateral may consist of (1) U.S. Government securities, such as bills, notes and bonds issued by the U.S. Treasury; (2) money market funds; (3) fixed income ETFs; and/or (4) corporate debt securities, such as commercial paper and other short-term unsecured promissory notes issued by companies that are rated investment grade or of comparable quality. The adviser considers an unrated security to be of comparable quality to a security rated investment grade if it believes it has a similar low risk of default.