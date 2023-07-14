Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF

BTF | Active ETF

$11.41

$28.8 M

0.00%

0.95%

Vitals

YTD Return

72.3%

1 yr return

40.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$28.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

63.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.0
$6.00
$12.03

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.95%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

BTF - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Valkyrie Funds
  • Inception Date
    Oct 21, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Rafael Zayas

Fund Description

1.

Effective March 31, 2023, notwithstanding anything to the contrary in the Fund’s Summary Prospectus or Prospectus, the following is hereby added as its own paragraph immediately before “Collateral Investments” in the Principal Investment Strategies section:

In order to help maintain the desired level of exposure to Bitcoin Futures Contracts, the Fund may enter into reverse repurchase agreements, a form of borrowing in which the Fund sells portfolio securities to financial institutions and agrees to repurchase them at a mutually agreed-upon date and price that is higher than the original sale price, and use the proceeds for investment purchases.

Read More

BTF - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BTF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 72.3% -62.5% 107.1% 65.38%
1 Yr 40.0% -89.0% 245.9% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -83.6% 168.8% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -80.0% 108.2% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -100.0% 7.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BTF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -94.4% 48.5% N/A
2021 N/A -58.5% 72.8% N/A
2020 N/A -84.2% 86.0% N/A
2019 N/A -67.0% 1180.0% N/A
2018 N/A -50.0% 90.5% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BTF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -70.3% 78.6% 73.08%
1 Yr N/A -89.0% 245.9% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -83.6% 168.8% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -80.0% 108.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -100.0% 7.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BTF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -94.4% 48.5% N/A
2021 N/A -58.5% 72.8% N/A
2020 N/A -84.2% 86.0% N/A
2019 N/A -91.8% 12699.6% N/A
2018 N/A -94.2% 483.4% N/A

BTF - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BTF Category Low Category High BTF % Rank
Net Assets 28.8 M 161 K 29.3 B 29.41%
Number of Holdings 3 1 34 78.85%
Net Assets in Top 10 11.6 M 0 1.2 B 9.62%
Weighting of Top 10 63.65% 38.4% 100.0% 36.00%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Bill 61.12%
  2. First American Treasury Obligations Fund 7.41%
  3. CME Bitcoin Fut Apr23 2.06%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BTF % Rank
Bonds 		63.12% 0.00% 158.15% 93.62%
Cash 		36.35% -121.66% 150.05% 54.35%
Other 		0.52% -50.05% 149.96% 19.57%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.18% 100.00% 85.11%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 91.30%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.32% 91.30%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BTF % Rank
Derivative 		0.52% 0.00% 66.67% 91.11%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 57.78%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 12.35% 91.11%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 14.43% 91.11%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.24% 91.11%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 93.33%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BTF % Rank
US 		63.12% 0.00% 158.15% 93.48%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 20.61% 93.48%

BTF - Expenses

Operational Fees

BTF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.95% 0.50% 3.00% 61.19%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 3.00% 75.00%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 53.85%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.05% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

BTF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BTF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BTF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 55.00% N/A

BTF - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BTF Category Low Category High BTF % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 18.14% 96.97%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BTF Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BTF Category Low Category High BTF % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -3.07% 1.41% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BTF Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BTF - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Rafael Zayas

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 21, 2021

0.61

0.6%

Rafael Zayas, CFA, is Senior Vice President, Head of Portfolio Management and Trading at Vident Investment Advisory, LLC since June 2020. Mr. Zayas became SVP, Head of Portfolio Management and Trading in June 2020. From 2017 to 2020, he was a Senior Portfolio Manager – International Equity at Vident and has over 15 years of experience that includes managing international equity portfolios, including in emerging and frontier markets. Prior to joining Vident, he was a Portfolio Manager – Direct Investments for seven years at Russell Investments, a global asset manager, where he co-managed more than $4 billion in quantitative strategies across global markets, including the Russell Strategic Call Overwriting Fund, a mutual fund. Mr. Zayas also helped Russell Investments launch its sponsored ETF initiative and advised on index methodologies. Prior to joining Russell Investments, Mr. Zayas was a Portfolio Manager – Equity Indexing at Mellon Capital Management, where he managed assets for internationally listed global equity ETFs. Mr. Zayas graduated with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Cornell University and obtained a Certificate in Computational Finance and Risk Management from the University of Washington. He also attained the Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 2010.

Ryan Dofflemeyer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 21, 2021

0.61

0.6%

Ryan Dofflemeyer, Senior Portfolio Manager of Vident. Mr. Dofflemeyer has over 16 years of trading and portfolio management experience across various asset classes including both ETFs and mutual funds. He is Senior Portfolio Manager for Vident, specializing in managing and trading of global equity and multi-asset portfolios. Prior to joining Vident, he was a Senior Portfolio Manager at ProShares for over $3 billion in ETF assets across global equities, commodities and volatility strategies. Before that, he was a Research Analyst at the Investment Company Institute in Washington DC. Mr. Dofflemeyer holds a BA from the University of Virginia and an MBA from the University of Maryland.

Steven McClurg

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 21, 2021

0.61

0.6%

Steven McClurg, Chief Investment Officer of Valkyrie. Steven McClurg has considerable finance and fintech experience. Most recently, Mr. McClurg founded Theseus Capital, a blockchain-powered asset management platform, followed by joining blockchain-focused merchant bank, Galaxy Digital, where he continued as Managing Director, building their asset management and public funds businesses. Most relevant, Mr. McClurg was a Managing Director at Guggenheim Partners, where he was a portfolio manager and responsible for portfolio construction and strategy for fixed income and private equity. He also has experience in leadership roles in technology companies such as Electronic Arts. Mr. McClurg holds an MS and an MBA from Pepperdine University, where he has served as an adjunct professor.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 16.86 3.85 0.05

