Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
72.3%
1 yr return
40.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$28.8 M
Holdings in Top 10
63.6%
Expense Ratio 0.95%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
1.
Effective March 31, 2023, notwithstanding anything to the contrary in the Fund’s Summary Prospectus or Prospectus, the following is hereby added as its own paragraph immediately before “Collateral Investments” in the Principal Investment Strategies section:
In order to help maintain the desired level of exposure to Bitcoin Futures Contracts, the Fund may enter into reverse repurchase agreements, a form of borrowing in which the Fund sells portfolio securities to financial institutions and agrees to repurchase them at a mutually agreed-upon date and price that is higher than the original sale price, and use the proceeds for investment purchases.
|Period
|BTF Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|72.3%
|-62.5%
|107.1%
|65.38%
|1 Yr
|40.0%
|-89.0%
|245.9%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-83.6%
|168.8%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-80.0%
|108.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-100.0%
|7.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BTF Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-94.4%
|48.5%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-58.5%
|72.8%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-84.2%
|86.0%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-67.0%
|1180.0%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-50.0%
|90.5%
|N/A
|Period
|BTF Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-70.3%
|78.6%
|73.08%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-89.0%
|245.9%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-83.6%
|168.8%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-80.0%
|108.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-100.0%
|7.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BTF Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-94.4%
|48.5%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-58.5%
|72.8%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-84.2%
|86.0%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-91.8%
|12699.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-94.2%
|483.4%
|N/A
|BTF
|Category Low
|Category High
|BTF % Rank
|Net Assets
|28.8 M
|161 K
|29.3 B
|29.41%
|Number of Holdings
|3
|1
|34
|78.85%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|11.6 M
|0
|1.2 B
|9.62%
|Weighting of Top 10
|63.65%
|38.4%
|100.0%
|36.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BTF % Rank
|Bonds
|63.12%
|0.00%
|158.15%
|93.62%
|Cash
|36.35%
|-121.66%
|150.05%
|54.35%
|Other
|0.52%
|-50.05%
|149.96%
|19.57%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.18%
|100.00%
|85.11%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|91.30%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.32%
|91.30%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BTF % Rank
|Derivative
|0.52%
|0.00%
|66.67%
|91.11%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|57.78%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.35%
|91.11%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.43%
|91.11%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.24%
|91.11%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|93.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BTF % Rank
|US
|63.12%
|0.00%
|158.15%
|93.48%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.61%
|93.48%
|BTF Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.95%
|0.50%
|3.00%
|61.19%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|3.00%
|75.00%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|53.85%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.05%
|0.25%
|N/A
|BTF Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.00%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|BTF Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BTF Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|55.00%
|N/A
|BTF
|Category Low
|Category High
|BTF % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.14%
|96.97%
|BTF
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|BTF
|Category Low
|Category High
|BTF % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-3.07%
|1.41%
|N/A
|BTF
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 28, 2023
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 21, 2021
0.61
0.6%
Rafael Zayas, CFA, is Senior Vice President, Head of Portfolio Management and Trading at Vident Investment Advisory, LLC since June 2020. Mr. Zayas became SVP, Head of Portfolio Management and Trading in June 2020. From 2017 to 2020, he was a Senior Portfolio Manager – International Equity at Vident and has over 15 years of experience that includes managing international equity portfolios, including in emerging and frontier markets. Prior to joining Vident, he was a Portfolio Manager – Direct Investments for seven years at Russell Investments, a global asset manager, where he co-managed more than $4 billion in quantitative strategies across global markets, including the Russell Strategic Call Overwriting Fund, a mutual fund. Mr. Zayas also helped Russell Investments launch its sponsored ETF initiative and advised on index methodologies. Prior to joining Russell Investments, Mr. Zayas was a Portfolio Manager – Equity Indexing at Mellon Capital Management, where he managed assets for internationally listed global equity ETFs. Mr. Zayas graduated with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Cornell University and obtained a Certificate in Computational Finance and Risk Management from the University of Washington. He also attained the Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 2010.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 21, 2021
0.61
0.6%
Ryan Dofflemeyer, Senior Portfolio Manager of Vident. Mr. Dofflemeyer has over 16 years of trading and portfolio management experience across various asset classes including both ETFs and mutual funds. He is Senior Portfolio Manager for Vident, specializing in managing and trading of global equity and multi-asset portfolios. Prior to joining Vident, he was a Senior Portfolio Manager at ProShares for over $3 billion in ETF assets across global equities, commodities and volatility strategies. Before that, he was a Research Analyst at the Investment Company Institute in Washington DC. Mr. Dofflemeyer holds a BA from the University of Virginia and an MBA from the University of Maryland.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 21, 2021
0.61
0.6%
Steven McClurg, Chief Investment Officer of Valkyrie. Steven McClurg has considerable finance and fintech experience. Most recently, Mr. McClurg founded Theseus Capital, a blockchain-powered asset management platform, followed by joining blockchain-focused merchant bank, Galaxy Digital, where he continued as Managing Director, building their asset management and public funds businesses. Most relevant, Mr. McClurg was a Managing Director at Guggenheim Partners, where he was a portfolio manager and responsible for portfolio construction and strategy for fixed income and private equity. He also has experience in leadership roles in technology companies such as Electronic Arts. Mr. McClurg holds an MS and an MBA from Pepperdine University, where he has served as an adjunct professor.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|16.86
|3.85
|0.05
