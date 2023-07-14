1.

Effective March 31, 2023, notwithstanding anything to the contrary in the Fund’s Summary Prospectus or Prospectus, the following is hereby added as its own paragraph immediately before “Collateral Investments” in the Principal Investment Strategies section:

In order to help maintain the desired level of exposure to Bitcoin Futures Contracts, the Fund may enter into reverse repurchase agreements, a form of borrowing in which the Fund sells portfolio securities to financial institutions and agrees to repurchase them at a mutually agreed-upon date and price that is higher than the original sale price, and use the proceeds for investment purchases.