Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Vitals

YTD Return

10.0%

1 yr return

4.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-8.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.3%

Net Assets

$55.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

25.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$36.6
$31.95
$40.44

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.42%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 45.80%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

BTEC - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -33.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.27%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Principal Funds
  • Inception Date
    Aug 19, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    1700001
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jeffrey Schwarte

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of companies in the healthcare sector. For this Fund, healthcare companies are those classified as Health Care according to Global Industry Classification Standard. For security selection and portfolio construction, Principal Global Investors, LLC ("PGI") uses a proprietary quantitative model designed to identify equity securities (emphasizing growth stock) of small and medium capitalization in the Russell 3000 Healthcare Index, while seeking to exclude the least liquid securities, meaning the securities that would be the hardest to trade without significantly impacting their value based on recent average daily trading volumes. As of September 30, 2022, the market capitalization range of the companies in the Russell 3000 Healthcare Index was between approximately $14.7 million and $473.8 billion. The Fund invests significantly in early-stage companies within the healthcare equipment and supplies, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and life sciences industries that are not yet consistently profitable. Examples include companies developing products and services in such industries and companies in the pre-marketing stage seeking regulatory approvals.
The Fund's holdings are expected to be rebalanced at least annually. However, PGI may make any adjustments to the model and Fund holdings at its discretion. In constructing and revising the model and managing the Fund's investments, PGI uses insights from diverse sources, including internal investment research, industry reports, and data from third-party consultants and other service providers, to develop and refine its investment themes and identify and take advantage of trends that may impact the Fund and its holdings.
The Fund will concentrate its investments (invest more than 25% of its assets) in one or more industries within the healthcare sector.
Note:    "Russell 3000 Healthcare Index" is a trademark of FTSE Russell Company and has been licensed by Principal. The Fund is not sponsored, endorsed, sold, or promoted by FTSE Russell Company, and FTSE Russell Company makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in the Fund.
Read More

BTEC - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BTEC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.0% -11.3% 31.3% 10.37%
1 Yr 4.3% -25.2% 34.7% 36.59%
3 Yr -8.0%* -21.9% 15.7% 76.28%
5 Yr 0.3%* -15.4% 12.1% 47.10%
10 Yr 0.0%* -6.4% 16.0% 72.65%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BTEC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.9% -53.9% 5.0% 92.16%
2021 -9.8% -22.3% 12.3% 82.35%
2020 15.2% -4.7% 41.4% 4.05%
2019 8.7% -10.2% 13.1% 6.06%
2018 -2.6% -5.7% 16.7% 78.57%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BTEC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -33.8% -50.0% 22.6% 95.12%
1 Yr -43.3% -60.2% 34.7% 96.36%
3 Yr 0.9%* -21.9% 17.8% 23.68%
5 Yr 4.4%* -15.4% 16.9% 23.31%
10 Yr N/A* -6.4% 18.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BTEC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.9% -53.9% 5.0% 92.16%
2021 -9.8% -22.3% 12.3% 82.35%
2020 15.2% -4.7% 41.4% 4.05%
2019 8.7% -10.2% 13.1% 6.06%
2018 -2.6% -5.7% 16.7% 79.37%

BTEC - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BTEC Category Low Category High BTEC % Rank
Net Assets 55.3 M 1.02 M 46.2 B 78.05%
Number of Holdings 283 25 473 3.75%
Net Assets in Top 10 13.5 M 1.78 M 21.6 B 82.50%
Weighting of Top 10 25.27% 12.3% 80.8% 96.25%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Seagen, Inc. 4.78%
  2. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. 3.79%
  3. Exact Sciences Corp. 3.24%
  4. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. 3.23%
  5. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 3.06%
  6. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 1.95%
  7. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. 1.81%
  8. Novocure Ltd. 1.69%
  9. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. 1.63%
  10. 10X Genomics, Inc. 1.47%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BTEC % Rank
Stocks 		99.69% 85.37% 106.13% 28.13%
Cash 		0.31% -0.04% 9.01% 69.38%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.86% 50.00%
Other 		0.00% -22.99% 3.38% 53.75%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.37% 46.88%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 12.39% 45.00%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BTEC % Rank
Healthcare 		99.83% 59.26% 100.00% 54.38%
Consumer Defense 		0.17% 0.00% 25.73% 10.00%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 42.50%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 22.69% 46.88%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 5.89% 45.63%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.02% 46.88%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 1.60% 58.13%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 42.50%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 9.11% 45.63%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 1.92% 45.63%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.16% 61.88%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BTEC % Rank
US 		98.28% 53.67% 104.41% 13.13%
Non US 		1.41% 0.00% 45.40% 88.13%

BTEC - Expenses

Operational Fees

BTEC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.42% 0.08% 33.47% 86.88%
Management Fee 0.42% 0.03% 1.25% 12.80%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

BTEC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

BTEC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BTEC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 45.80% 0.00% 238.00% 46.04%

BTEC - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BTEC Category Low Category High BTEC % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.01% 52.73%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BTEC Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BTEC Category Low Category High BTEC % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.27% -2.54% 1.85% 54.14%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BTEC Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BTEC - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jeffrey Schwarte

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 19, 2016

5.78

5.8%

Jeff is a portfolio manager at Principal Global Equities. Jeff is an active member in the group’s research and development activities. He joined the equities group in 2000 as an analyst and named a portfolio manager in 2001. He has been with Principal since 1993. He received a bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Northern Iowa. Jeff has earned the right to use the CFA designation. He is a Certified Internal Auditor and a Fellow of the Life Management Institute (FLMI). Jeff is a member of the CFA Society of Iowa and the CFA Institute.

Aaron Siebel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 03, 2020

2.24

2.2%

Aaron J. Siebel has been with Principal® since 2005. He earned a BA in Finance from the University of Iowa in 2005.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 24.72 7.86 0.25

