Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of companies in the healthcare sector. For this Fund, healthcare companies are those classified as Health Care according to Global Industry Classification Standard. For security selection and portfolio construction, Principal Global Investors, LLC ("PGI") uses a proprietary quantitative model designed to identify equity securities (emphasizing growth stock) of small and medium capitalization in the Russell 3000 Healthcare Index, while seeking to exclude the least liquid securities, meaning the securities that would be the hardest to trade without significantly impacting their value based on recent average daily trading volumes. As of September 30, 2022, the market capitalization range of the companies in the Russell 3000 Healthcare Index was between approximately $14.7 million and $473.8 billion. The Fund invests significantly in early-stage companies within the healthcare equipment and supplies, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and life sciences industries that are not yet consistently profitable. Examples include companies developing products and services in such industries and companies in the pre-marketing stage seeking regulatory approvals.

The Fund's holdings are expected to be rebalanced at least annually. However, PGI may make any adjustments to the model and Fund holdings at its discretion. In constructing and revising the model and managing the Fund's investments, PGI uses insights from diverse sources, including internal investment research, industry reports, and data from third-party consultants and other service providers, to develop and refine its investment themes and identify and take advantage of trends that may impact the Fund and its holdings.

The Fund will concentrate its investments (invest more than 25% of its assets) in one or more industries within the healthcare sector.