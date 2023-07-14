Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
10.0%
1 yr return
4.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-8.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.3%
Net Assets
$55.3 M
Holdings in Top 10
25.3%
Expense Ratio 0.42%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 45.80%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|BTEC Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.0%
|-11.3%
|31.3%
|10.37%
|1 Yr
|4.3%
|-25.2%
|34.7%
|36.59%
|3 Yr
|-8.0%*
|-21.9%
|15.7%
|76.28%
|5 Yr
|0.3%*
|-15.4%
|12.1%
|47.10%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-6.4%
|16.0%
|72.65%
* Annualized
|Period
|BTEC Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-28.9%
|-53.9%
|5.0%
|92.16%
|2021
|-9.8%
|-22.3%
|12.3%
|82.35%
|2020
|15.2%
|-4.7%
|41.4%
|4.05%
|2019
|8.7%
|-10.2%
|13.1%
|6.06%
|2018
|-2.6%
|-5.7%
|16.7%
|78.57%
|Period
|BTEC Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-33.8%
|-50.0%
|22.6%
|95.12%
|1 Yr
|-43.3%
|-60.2%
|34.7%
|96.36%
|3 Yr
|0.9%*
|-21.9%
|17.8%
|23.68%
|5 Yr
|4.4%*
|-15.4%
|16.9%
|23.31%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.4%
|18.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BTEC Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-28.9%
|-53.9%
|5.0%
|92.16%
|2021
|-9.8%
|-22.3%
|12.3%
|82.35%
|2020
|15.2%
|-4.7%
|41.4%
|4.05%
|2019
|8.7%
|-10.2%
|13.1%
|6.06%
|2018
|-2.6%
|-5.7%
|16.7%
|79.37%
|BTEC
|Category Low
|Category High
|BTEC % Rank
|Net Assets
|55.3 M
|1.02 M
|46.2 B
|78.05%
|Number of Holdings
|283
|25
|473
|3.75%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|13.5 M
|1.78 M
|21.6 B
|82.50%
|Weighting of Top 10
|25.27%
|12.3%
|80.8%
|96.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BTEC % Rank
|Stocks
|99.69%
|85.37%
|106.13%
|28.13%
|Cash
|0.31%
|-0.04%
|9.01%
|69.38%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.86%
|50.00%
|Other
|0.00%
|-22.99%
|3.38%
|53.75%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.37%
|46.88%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.39%
|45.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BTEC % Rank
|Healthcare
|99.83%
|59.26%
|100.00%
|54.38%
|Consumer Defense
|0.17%
|0.00%
|25.73%
|10.00%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|42.50%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.69%
|46.88%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.89%
|45.63%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.02%
|46.88%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|58.13%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|42.50%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.11%
|45.63%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.92%
|45.63%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.16%
|61.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BTEC % Rank
|US
|98.28%
|53.67%
|104.41%
|13.13%
|Non US
|1.41%
|0.00%
|45.40%
|88.13%
|BTEC Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.42%
|0.08%
|33.47%
|86.88%
|Management Fee
|0.42%
|0.03%
|1.25%
|12.80%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.25%
|N/A
|BTEC Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|BTEC Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BTEC Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|45.80%
|0.00%
|238.00%
|46.04%
|BTEC
|Category Low
|Category High
|BTEC % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.01%
|52.73%
|BTEC
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|BTEC
|Category Low
|Category High
|BTEC % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.27%
|-2.54%
|1.85%
|54.14%
|BTEC
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jan 03, 2022
|$0.453
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 19, 2016
5.78
5.8%
Jeff is a portfolio manager at Principal Global Equities. Jeff is an active member in the group’s research and development activities. He joined the equities group in 2000 as an analyst and named a portfolio manager in 2001. He has been with Principal since 1993. He received a bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Northern Iowa. Jeff has earned the right to use the CFA designation. He is a Certified Internal Auditor and a Fellow of the Life Management Institute (FLMI). Jeff is a member of the CFA Society of Iowa and the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 03, 2020
2.24
2.2%
Aaron J. Siebel has been with Principal® since 2005. He earned a BA in Finance from the University of Iowa in 2005.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.02
|24.72
|7.86
|0.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...