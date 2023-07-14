Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund

BTAL | Active ETF

$18.15

$277 M

1.17%

$0.21

2.06%

Vitals

YTD Return

-15.5%

1 yr return

-13.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-8.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.4%

Net Assets

$277 M

Holdings in Top 10

7.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$17.9
$17.89
$21.59

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.06%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 225.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

BTAL - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.09%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    AGFiQ
  • Inception Date
    Sep 13, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    7700000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    William DeRoche

Fund Description

In seeking to achieve its investment objective, the Fund will invest primarily in long positions in low beta U.S. equities and short positions in high beta U.S. equities on a dollar neutral basis, within sectors. The Fund will construct a dollar neutral portfolio of long and short positions of U.S. equities by investing primarily in the constituent securities of the Dow Jones U.S. Thematic Market Neutral Low Beta Index (the “Index”) in approximately the same weight as they appear in the Index, subject to certain rules-based adjustments described below. The performance of the Fund will depend on the difference in the rates of return between its long positions and short positions. For example, if the Fund’s long positions have increased more than its short positions, the Fund would generate a positive return, but if the long positions increased less than the short positions, the Fund would generate a negative return. Conversely, if the Fund’s short positions have increased more than its long positions, the Fund would generate a negative return; but if the short positions increased less than the long positions, the Fund would generate a positive return. The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”).

The universe for the Index is comprised of the top 1,000 eligible securities by market capitalization, including real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) (the “universe”). Eligible securities are those that are in the top 1,000 securities by market capitalization in the Dow Jones U.S. Index, which satisfy certain minimum average daily trading volumes, as determined by the Index provider. The securities in the universe are categorized as belonging to one of 11 sectors as defined by the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). The Index maintains sector neutrality by determining a defined number of constituent issuers from each sector based on the proportion that each sector makes up in the composition of the universe. The Index identifies approximately the 20% of securities with the lowest betas within each sector as equal-weighted long positions and approximately the 20% of securities with the highest betas within each sector as equal-weighted short positions.

Beta measures the relative volatility of the value of a security compared with that of a market index. The Fund’s beta is calculated using the historical returns of the S&P 500 Index (the “market index” for the Fund). A stock’s beta is based on its sensitivity to weekly market movements over the last 52 weeks as measured by its price movements relative to those of the market index. High beta stocks are those stocks that have a higher combination of correlation and volatility relative to the market index, and low beta stocks are those stocks that have a lower combination of correlation and volatility relative to the market index.

In addition, the Fund at times may elect to invest in a representative sample of the long and short positions in the Index or in other constituents in the universe.

The Index and Fund will be reconstituted on a quarterly basis. At such time, the Index will be reset to dollar neutrality (i.e., equal dollar amounts of both long and short positions). Although the Fund is actively managed and is not required to track or replicate the Index, the Fund generally expects to reconstitute in tandem with the Index except in the following instances:

If the quarterly reconstitution creates exposure to such factors which may impact the Fund’s risk or leverage profile, including but not limited to, momentum and/or leverage. At each quarterly reconstitution, to eliminate undesired risk exposures, the Fund will apply a rules-based methodology to neutralize its exposure to certain risk factors. More specifically, if the Fund’s exposure to factors such as momentum falls outside a pre-defined range, the Fund intends to adjust the way in which beta is calculated for each security in the universe, which in these instances may differ from the Index. This portfolio construction process may result in the Fund holding securities that are in the universe but not in the Index.
To remain in compliance with applicable regulatory requirements. For example, if the Fund’s value at risk (VAR) exceeds regulatory limits, the Fund will reduce its gross leverage to comply with applicable regulatory requirements.

The Fund, under normal circumstances, invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in long and short equity securities of U.S. issuers, which may include long and short exposure to such issuers through derivatives. The Fund may use derivatives, including swap agreements and futures contracts, consistent with its investment objective and may also invest in money market instruments, including but not limited to, money market funds.

Read More

BTAL - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BTAL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -15.5% -11.6% 15.8% 100.00%
1 Yr -13.1% -33.0% 41.7% 100.00%
3 Yr -8.8%* -10.5% 13.4% 81.63%
5 Yr -1.4%* -4.8% 11.1% 98.80%
10 Yr -1.0%* -4.6% 7.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BTAL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 20.5% -31.7% 23.2% 90.82%
2021 -3.5% -20.7% 10.7% 47.42%
2020 -4.9% -12.4% 14.7% 1.11%
2019 0.3% -13.2% 12.9% 91.14%
2018 2.9% -11.7% 7.9% 94.29%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BTAL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.4% -11.7% 15.8% 100.00%
1 Yr 22.0% -33.0% 41.7% 100.00%
3 Yr -3.4%* -10.5% 13.4% 80.61%
5 Yr -0.1%* -4.8% 11.1% 98.80%
10 Yr -1.4%* -4.6% 7.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BTAL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 20.5% -31.7% 23.2% 90.82%
2021 -3.5% -20.7% 10.7% 47.42%
2020 -4.9% -12.4% 14.7% 1.11%
2019 0.3% -12.7% 12.9% 91.14%
2018 2.9% -11.5% 13.2% 94.29%

BTAL - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BTAL Category Low Category High BTAL % Rank
Net Assets 277 M 105 K 12.6 B 50.00%
Number of Holdings 408 5 2526 33.65%
Net Assets in Top 10 -8.88 M -619 M 6.53 B 87.50%
Weighting of Top 10 7.02% 7.6% 96.1% 93.90%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Total Return Swap 0.77%
  2. Total Return Swap 0.63%
  3. First Solar, Inc. 0.55%
  4. Seagen, Inc. 0.52%
  5. AutoZone, Inc. 0.48%
  6. Royal Gold, Inc. 0.47%
  7. Activision Blizzard, Inc. 0.47%
  8. Newmont Corp. 0.47%
  9. NewMarket Corp. 0.46%
  10. FTI Consulting, Inc. 0.46%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BTAL % Rank
Cash 		92.63% -225.56% 102.75% 9.62%
Stocks 		7.36% -57.09% 325.56% 66.35%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.67% 60.58%
Other 		0.00% -11.90% 43.69% 65.38%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 95.47% 67.31%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.04% 63.30% 69.23%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BTAL % Rank
Technology 		15.46% 0.00% 100.00% 55.91%
Industrials 		14.66% 0.00% 27.58% 27.96%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.94% 0.00% 29.06% 41.94%
Financial Services 		13.48% 0.00% 98.37% 34.41%
Healthcare 		12.37% 0.00% 27.28% 35.48%
Real Estate 		8.14% 0.00% 93.91% 8.60%
Consumer Defense 		7.74% 0.00% 30.58% 20.43%
Utilities 		5.08% 0.00% 66.28% 27.96%
Communication Services 		3.93% 0.00% 33.72% 62.37%
Energy 		3.71% 0.00% 53.30% 29.03%
Basic Materials 		1.50% 0.00% 42.74% 45.16%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BTAL % Rank
US 		7.29% -55.82% 325.56% 80.77%
Non US 		0.07% -7.09% 86.98% 52.88%

BTAL - Expenses

Operational Fees

BTAL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.06% 0.73% 9.52% 41.75%
Management Fee 0.45% 0.13% 1.65% 9.62%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 11.86%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.06% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

BTAL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BTAL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BTAL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 225.00% 30.00% 483.00% 100.00%

BTAL - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BTAL Category Low Category High BTAL % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.17% 0.00% 0.75% 45.19%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BTAL Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BTAL Category Low Category High BTAL % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.09% -2.49% 4.20% 33.98%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BTAL Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

BTAL - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

William DeRoche

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 13, 2011

10.72

10.7%

Bill is Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager at FFCM, LLC. Bill is one of the co-founders of FFCM. Before founding FFCM, Bill was a Vice President at State Street Global Advisors and was the head of the U.S. Enhanced Equities team. Prior to joining SSgA in 2003, Bill was a quantitative analyst and portfolio manager at Putnam Investments. Bill has been working in the investment management field since 1995. Bill has a Bachelor's degreee in Electrical Engineering from the United States Naval Academy and an MBA from the Amos Tuck School of Business Administration at Dartmouth College.

Philip Lee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2013

8.84

8.8%

Phil is Chief Operations Officer and Portfolio Manager at FFCM, LLC. Prior to joining FFCM, Phil was an equity strategist at Platinum Grove Asset Management LP where his responsibilites included supervising electronic trade execution, automating trade operations and building out systems infrastructure. Phil has also co-managed statistical arbitrage strategies in the Japanese Equity Market. He was Director of Development at Principia Capital Management, LLC, a statistical arbitrage hedge fund, where he developed the firm's quantitative research and trading platforms. Previously, Phil was a Vice President in Goldman Sachs' Fixed Income Derivatives. Phil has been a member of the investing community since 1992. Phil holds engineering degrees from the University of Pennsylvania (Ph.D.) and the Cooper Union (BE and ME)

Josh Belko

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2017

4.42

4.4%

Josh is an Associate Portfolio Manager and Research Analyst for AGFiQ ETFs and AGF Investments, LLC, a registered investment adviser focused on factor driven traditional and alternative investment strategies. Prior to AGF Investments, Josh was an analyst at Pioneer Investments where he supported the investment management process for global equity, fixed income and derivative products. Prior to Pioneer, he was an investor service representative for a European firm managing $55 billion in assets at Brown Brothers Harriman. Josh also worked at Standish Mellon Asset Management as a structured products analyst and at State Street Global Markets as a FX trader. Josh attained a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from Northeastern University D’Amore-McKim School of Business while playing on their NCAA Division I football team. He has also earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.59 6.3 9.42

