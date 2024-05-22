Home
primary theme
N/A
BTAL (ETF)

AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$18.95 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A

Name

As of 05/22/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund

BTAL | Active ETF

$18.95

$245 M

-

1.69%

Vitals

YTD Return

11.8%

1 yr return

0.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.7%

Net Assets

$245 M

Holdings in Top 10

6.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$19.0
$16.65
$21.27

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.69%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

BTAL - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annual

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Sep 12, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

In seeking to achieve its investment objective, the Fund will invest primarily in long positions in low beta U.S. equities and short positions in high beta U.S. equities on a dollar neutral basis, within sectors. The Fund will construct a dollar neutral portfolio of long and short positions of U.S. equities by investing primarily in the constituent securities of the Dow Jones U.S. Thematic Market Neutral Low Beta Index (the “Index”) in approximately the same weight as they appear in the Index, subject to certain rules-based adjustments described below. The performance of the Fund will depend on the difference in the rates of return between its long positions and short positions. For example, if the Fund’s long positions have increased more than its short positions, the Fund would generate a positive return, but if the long positions increased less than the short positions, the Fund would generate a negative return. Conversely, if the Fund’s short positions have increased more than its long positions, the Fund would generate a negative return; but if the short positions increased less than the long positions, the Fund would generate a positive return. The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”).

The universe for the Index is comprised of the top 1,000 eligible securities by market capitalization, including real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) (the “universe”). Eligible securities are those that are in the top 1,000 securities by market capitalization in the Dow Jones U.S. Index, which satisfy certain minimum average daily trading volumes, as determined by the Index provider. The securities in the universe are categorized as belonging to one of 11 sectors as defined by the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). The Index maintains sector neutrality by determining a defined number of constituent issuers from each sector based on the proportion that each sector makes up in the composition of the universe. The Index identifies approximately the 20% of securities with the lowest betas within each sector as equal-weighted long positions and approximately the 20% of securities with the highest betas within each sector as equal-weighted short positions.

Beta measures the relative volatility of the value of a security compared with that of a market index. The Fund’s beta is calculated using the historical returns of the S&P 500 Index (the “market index” for the Fund). A stock’s beta is based on its sensitivity to weekly market movements over the last 52 weeks as measured by its price movements relative to those of the market index. High beta stocks are those stocks that have a higher combination of correlation and volatility relative to the market index, and low beta stocks are those stocks that have a lower combination of correlation and volatility relative to the market index.

In addition, the Fund at times may elect to invest in a representative sample of the long and short positions in the Index or in other constituents in the universe.

The Index and Fund will be reconstituted on a quarterly basis. At such time, the Index will be reset to dollar neutrality (i.e., equal dollar amounts of both long and short positions). Although the Fund is actively managed and is not required to track or replicate the Index, the Fund generally expects to reconstitute in tandem with the Index except in the following instances:

      If the quarterly reconstitution creates exposure to such factors which may impact the Fund’s risk or leverage profile, including but not limited to, momentum and/or leverage. At each quarterly reconstitution, to eliminate undesired risk exposures, the Fund will apply a rules-based methodology to neutralize its exposure to certain risk factors. More specifically, if the Fund’s exposure to factors such as momentum falls outside a pre-defined range, the Fund intends to adjust the way in which beta is calculated for each security in the universe, which in these instances may differ from the Index. This portfolio construction process may result in the Fund holding securities that are in the universe but not in the Index.

      To remain in compliance with applicable regulatory requirements. For example, if the Fund’s value at risk (VAR) exceeds regulatory limits, the Fund will reduce its gross leverage to comply with applicable regulatory requirements.

The Fund, under normal circumstances, invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in long and short equity securities of U.S. issuers, which may include long and short exposure to such issuers through derivatives. The Fund may use derivatives, including swap agreements and futures contracts, consistent with its investment objective and may also invest in money market instruments, including but not limited to, money market funds.

Read More

BTAL - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BTAL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.8% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 0.1% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 6.1%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr -1.7%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 0.5%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BTAL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 -20.1% N/A N/A N/A
2022 19.3% N/A N/A N/A
2021 -6.8% N/A N/A N/A
2020 -13.9% N/A N/A N/A
2019 0.2% N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BTAL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.8% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 0.1% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 6.1%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr -1.7%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 0.5%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BTAL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 -15.1% N/A N/A N/A
2022 20.5% N/A N/A N/A
2021 -6.8% N/A N/A N/A
2020 -13.9% N/A N/A N/A
2019 1.1% N/A N/A N/A

BTAL - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BTAL Category Low Category High BTAL % Rank
Net Assets 245 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 402 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 14.7 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 6.48% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. NVR, Inc. 0.82%
  2. United States Steel Corp. 0.70%
  3. Total Return Swap 0.69%
  4. Confluent, Inc., Class A 0.63%
  5. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 0.62%
  6. ON Semiconductor Corp. 0.61%
  7. AutoZone, Inc. 0.61%
  8. FMC Corp. 0.61%
  9. Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. 0.61%
  10. Aspen Technology, Inc. 0.60%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BTAL % Rank
Cash 		111.30% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		-0.66% N/A N/A N/A
Stocks 		-10.65% N/A N/A N/A

BTAL - Expenses

Operational Fees

BTAL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.69% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.45% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

BTAL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

BTAL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BTAL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

BTAL - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BTAL Category Low Category High BTAL % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BTAL Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annual

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BTAL Category Low Category High BTAL % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BTAL Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

BTAL - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

