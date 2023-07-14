Home
Trending ETFs
Vitals

YTD Return

1.5%

1 yr return

-0.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$222 M

Holdings in Top 10

13.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.3
$15.20
$17.12

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.10%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

BSCU - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -11.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.89%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Invesco
  • Inception Date
    Sep 16, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    4350001
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Peter Hubbard

Fund Description

The Fund generally will invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Underlying Index. Strictly in accordance with its guidelines and mandated procedures, Invesco Indexing LLC (the “Index Provider”) compiles and maintains the Underlying Index.
The Index Provider is affiliated with Invesco Capital Management LLC, the Fund’s investment adviser (the “Adviser”), and Invesco Distributors, Inc., the Fund’s distributor (the “Distributor”).
The Underlying Index seeks to measure the performance of a portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated investment grade corporate bonds with maturities or, in some cases, “effective maturities” in the year 2030 (collectively, “2030 Bonds”). Certain bonds in which the Fund may invest may contain embedded issuer call options. An embedded issuer call option means that the bond’s issuer has the right to redeem a bond prior to its designated maturity date. Accordingly, the effective maturity date of a bond reflects an assessment of when that bond is likely to be called by the issuer, or in the alternate, the bond’s stated maturity date (if it is not called by the issuer). With respect to establishing the effective maturity of a bond, the effective maturity is the actual year of maturity (i) if no embedded issuer call option exists for a bond; (ii) if a bond contains an embedded issuer call option, with the first call date within 13 months of maturity and a par call
price; and (iii) unless the yield to next call date is less than the yield to maturity, in which case the bond’s effective maturity is deemed to be the year of the next call date.
In selecting components for inclusion in the Underlying Index, the Index Provider begins with an investment universe of U.S. dollar-denominated bonds issued by companies domiciled in the U.S., Canada, Western Europe (which the Index Provider defines, as of the date of this prospectus, to be: Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom) or Japan. To be eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index, bonds must (i) be 2030 Bonds (i.e., will mature or will have an effective maturity in the year 2030); (ii) pay a fixed amount of taxable interest; (iii) be rated at least BBB- by S&P Global Ratings, a division of S&P Global Inc. (“S&P”), or Fitch Ratings Inc. (“Fitch”) or at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”); and (iv) have at least $500 million in face value outstanding (existing bonds in the eligible universe require $400 million in face value outstanding to remain eligible).
2030 Bonds selected for inclusion in the Underlying Index are market value weighted, with a 5% limit on individual issuers applied at each monthly rebalance prior to the final maturing year of the Underlying Index.Bonds held by the Fund generally will be held until they mature, are called or no longer meet the eligibility requirements of the Underlying Index and are removed from the Underlying Index.
As of October 31, 2022, the Underlying Index was comprised of 221constituents.
The Fund will terminate on or about December 15, 2030 without requiring additional approval by the Board of Trustees (the “Board”) of Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust (the “Trust”) or Fund shareholders, although the Board may change the termination date. In connection with the termination of the Fund, the Fund will make a cash distribution of its net assets to then-current shareholders after making appropriate provisions for any liabilities of the Fund.
The Fund does not seek to distribute any predetermined amount of cash at maturity. During the maturing year of the Underlying Index (i.e., 2030), no new constituents are added and the Underlying Index rebalances only through June. In the last six months of operation, when the 2030 Bonds held by the Fund mature, the Fund’s portfolio will transition to cash and cash equivalents, including without limitation U.S. Treasury Bills and investment grade commercial paper. The Fund should not be confused with a target date fund, which has assets that are managed according to a particular glidepath that illustrates how its investment strategy becomes increasingly conservative over time.
The Fund does not purchase all of the securities in the Underlying Index; instead, the Fund utilizes a “sampling” methodology to seek to achieve its investment objective.
The Fund is “non-diversified” and therefore is not required to meet certain diversification requirements under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).
Concentration Policy. The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., invest more than 25% of the value of its net assets) in securities of issuers in any one industry or group of industries only to the extent that the Underlying Index reflects a concentration in that industry or group of industries. The Fund will not otherwise concentrate its investments in securities of issuers in any one industry or group of industries.
Read More

BSCU - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BSCU Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.5% -6.4% 8.9% 78.44%
1 Yr -0.4% -21.6% 8.7% 62.39%
3 Yr 0.0%* -11.2% 5.3% 15.20%
5 Yr 0.0%* -6.3% 4.6% 29.41%
10 Yr 0.0%* -2.8% 1.9% 49.14%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BSCU Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.1% -38.3% 0.8% 35.21%
2021 -1.5% -4.6% 5.0% 79.15%
2020 N/A -5.4% 4.2% N/A
2019 N/A -0.3% 4.1% N/A
2018 N/A -2.8% 0.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BSCU Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -11.7% -11.7% 8.9% 100.00%
1 Yr -10.5% -21.6% 8.7% 98.62%
3 Yr N/A* -11.2% 5.3% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -6.3% 2.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -1.8% 3.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BSCU Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.1% -38.3% 0.8% 35.21%
2021 -1.5% -4.6% 5.0% 79.15%
2020 N/A -5.4% 4.2% N/A
2019 N/A -0.3% 4.1% N/A
2018 N/A -2.7% 0.2% N/A

BSCU - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BSCU Category Low Category High BSCU % Rank
Net Assets 222 M 403 K 22.2 B 50.68%
Number of Holdings 215 2 1465 15.98%
Net Assets in Top 10 9.47 M 118 K 21.9 B 89.95%
Weighting of Top 10 12.95% 5.2% 100.0% 87.05%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. INVESCO PRIVATE PRIME FUND 9.68%
  2. INVESCO PRIVATE GOVERNMENT FUND 3.58%
  3. Boeing Co. (The) 2.50%
  4. Pacific Gas and Electric Co. 1.61%
  5. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. 1.16%
  6. Centene Corp. 1.03%
  7. Alphabet Inc. 1.02%
  8. Exxon Mobil Corp. 0.99%
  9. Centene Corp. 0.96%
  10. Amazon.com, Inc. 0.94%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BSCU % Rank
Bonds 		98.99% 0.62% 129.11% 9.59%
Cash 		0.51% -35.64% 53.61% 80.37%
Convertible Bonds 		0.50% 0.00% 7.12% 70.78%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 48.31% 99.54%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 31.07% 99.54%
Other 		0.00% -0.49% 58.50% 81.74%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BSCU % Rank
Corporate 		99.08% 0.00% 99.84% 5.48%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.51% 0.00% 99.07% 94.06%
Government 		0.40% 0.00% 99.79% 78.54%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 13.23% 99.54%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 92.95% 99.54%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 99.98% 99.54%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BSCU % Rank
US 		86.52% 0.00% 129.11% 15.53%
Non US 		12.47% 0.00% 18.63% 14.16%

BSCU - Expenses

Operational Fees

BSCU Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.10% 0.02% 28.84% 92.02%
Management Fee 0.10% 0.00% 0.77% 43.50%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.29% N/A

Sales Fees

BSCU Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BSCU Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BSCU Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 121.26% N/A

BSCU - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BSCU Category Low Category High BSCU % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.14% 0.00% 4.99% 3.65%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BSCU Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BSCU Category Low Category High BSCU % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.89% -0.06% 6.83% 38.00%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BSCU Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BSCU - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Peter Hubbard

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 16, 2020

1.7

1.7%

Peter Hubbard, Vice President and Director of Portfolio Management of the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC. Mr. Hubbard has been a Portfolio Manager of the Adviser since June 2007 and has been associated with the Adviser since 2005. Prior to joining the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC, Hubbard was a research analyst and trader for Ritchie Capital from September 2003 to May 2005.

Jeremy Neisewander

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 16, 2020

1.7

1.7%

Jeremy Neisewander, Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management LLC. Prior to that, Mr. Neisewander is a Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Guggenheim Investments and joined Guggenheim Investments in May 2014. Mr. Neisewander is a member of the ETF Portfolio Management team. Prior to joining Guggenheim Investments, Mr. Neisewander held Analyst and Portfolio Management roles within the multi-asset team at UBS Global Asset Management from 2005 to 2014. Prior to his time at UBS, Mr. Neisewander focused on the development and implementation of asset allocation models while a Senior Analyst at Ibbotson Associates. Mr. Neisewander holds an MBA and B.S. degree in Finance from the Roosevelt University.

Greg Meisenger

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 16, 2020

1.7

1.7%

Greg Meisenger, Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management LLC. Mr. Meisenger has been associated with Invesco since March 2018. Prior to joining Invesco, Mr. Meisenger was a Senior Fixed Income Trader/Portfolio Manager with Columbia Threadneedle Investments since 2014. Prior to joining Columbia Threadneedle Investments, Mr. Meisenger was a Senior Fixed Income Trader with Thrivent Financial from 2004 to 2014.

Cynthia Yen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 17, 2021

0.45

0.5%

Cynthia is a portfolio manager specializing in US equities. She joined the North Growth portfolio management team in October 2003. Prior to joining North Growth, Cynthia was an associate portfolio manager with TAL Global Asset Management. This followed several years of working as a research associate for Sprott Securities Ltd. and Lévesque Beaubien Geoffrion Inc. Cynthia holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree with a major in finance.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 17.59 6.41 3.75

