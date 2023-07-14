Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.5%
1 yr return
-0.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$222 M
Holdings in Top 10
13.0%
Expense Ratio 0.10%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|BSCU Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.5%
|-6.4%
|8.9%
|78.44%
|1 Yr
|-0.4%
|-21.6%
|8.7%
|62.39%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-11.2%
|5.3%
|15.20%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-6.3%
|4.6%
|29.41%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-2.8%
|1.9%
|49.14%
* Annualized
|Period
|BSCU Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.1%
|-38.3%
|0.8%
|35.21%
|2021
|-1.5%
|-4.6%
|5.0%
|79.15%
|2020
|N/A
|-5.4%
|4.2%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-0.3%
|4.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-2.8%
|0.2%
|N/A
|Period
|BSCU Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-11.7%
|-11.7%
|8.9%
|100.00%
|1 Yr
|-10.5%
|-21.6%
|8.7%
|98.62%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.2%
|5.3%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.3%
|2.9%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-1.8%
|3.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BSCU Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.1%
|-38.3%
|0.8%
|35.21%
|2021
|-1.5%
|-4.6%
|5.0%
|79.15%
|2020
|N/A
|-5.4%
|4.2%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-0.3%
|4.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-2.7%
|0.2%
|N/A
|BSCU
|Category Low
|Category High
|BSCU % Rank
|Net Assets
|222 M
|403 K
|22.2 B
|50.68%
|Number of Holdings
|215
|2
|1465
|15.98%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|9.47 M
|118 K
|21.9 B
|89.95%
|Weighting of Top 10
|12.95%
|5.2%
|100.0%
|87.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BSCU % Rank
|Bonds
|98.99%
|0.62%
|129.11%
|9.59%
|Cash
|0.51%
|-35.64%
|53.61%
|80.37%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.50%
|0.00%
|7.12%
|70.78%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.31%
|99.54%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.07%
|99.54%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.49%
|58.50%
|81.74%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BSCU % Rank
|Corporate
|99.08%
|0.00%
|99.84%
|5.48%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.51%
|0.00%
|99.07%
|94.06%
|Government
|0.40%
|0.00%
|99.79%
|78.54%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.23%
|99.54%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|92.95%
|99.54%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.98%
|99.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BSCU % Rank
|US
|86.52%
|0.00%
|129.11%
|15.53%
|Non US
|12.47%
|0.00%
|18.63%
|14.16%
|BSCU Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.10%
|0.02%
|28.84%
|92.02%
|Management Fee
|0.10%
|0.00%
|0.77%
|43.50%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.29%
|N/A
|BSCU Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|BSCU Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BSCU Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|121.26%
|N/A
|BSCU
|Category Low
|Category High
|BSCU % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.14%
|0.00%
|4.99%
|3.65%
|BSCU
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|BSCU
|Category Low
|Category High
|BSCU % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.89%
|-0.06%
|6.83%
|38.00%
|BSCU
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 23, 2023
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 26, 2023
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2023
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2023
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 24, 2023
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 27, 2023
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2022
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 25, 2022
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2022
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2022
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 26, 2022
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 22, 2022
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 16, 2020
1.7
1.7%
Peter Hubbard, Vice President and Director of Portfolio Management of the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC. Mr. Hubbard has been a Portfolio Manager of the Adviser since June 2007 and has been associated with the Adviser since 2005. Prior to joining the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC, Hubbard was a research analyst and trader for Ritchie Capital from September 2003 to May 2005.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 16, 2020
1.7
1.7%
Jeremy Neisewander, Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management LLC. Prior to that, Mr. Neisewander is a Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Guggenheim Investments and joined Guggenheim Investments in May 2014. Mr. Neisewander is a member of the ETF Portfolio Management team. Prior to joining Guggenheim Investments, Mr. Neisewander held Analyst and Portfolio Management roles within the multi-asset team at UBS Global Asset Management from 2005 to 2014. Prior to his time at UBS, Mr. Neisewander focused on the development and implementation of asset allocation models while a Senior Analyst at Ibbotson Associates. Mr. Neisewander holds an MBA and B.S. degree in Finance from the Roosevelt University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 16, 2020
1.7
1.7%
Greg Meisenger, Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management LLC. Mr. Meisenger has been associated with Invesco since March 2018. Prior to joining Invesco, Mr. Meisenger was a Senior Fixed Income Trader/Portfolio Manager with Columbia Threadneedle Investments since 2014. Prior to joining Columbia Threadneedle Investments, Mr. Meisenger was a Senior Fixed Income Trader with Thrivent Financial from 2004 to 2014.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 17, 2021
0.45
0.5%
Cynthia is a portfolio manager specializing in US equities. She joined the North Growth portfolio management team in October 2003. Prior to joining North Growth, Cynthia was an associate portfolio manager with TAL Global Asset Management. This followed several years of working as a research associate for Sprott Securities Ltd. and Lévesque Beaubien Geoffrion Inc. Cynthia holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree with a major in finance.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|17.59
|6.41
|3.75
