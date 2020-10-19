Welcome to Dividend.com
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
BSCS - Snapshot

Vitals

  • YTD Return 5.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Return N/A
  • Net Assets $135 M
  • Holdings in Top 10 21.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$23.23
$18.67
$23.51

Expenses

OPERATING RELATED FEES

  • Expense Ratio 0.12%

SALES FEES

  • Front Load N/A
  • Deferred Load N/A

BROKERAGE FEES

  • Turnover 1.00%

TRADING FEES

  • Max Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

  • Standard (Taxable) N/A
  • IRA N/A

Fund Classification

  • Primary Theme Target Date Funds
  • Fund Type Exchange Traded Fund
  • Investment Style Target Maturity

Compare BSCS to Popular Target Date Funds

Overview

Next Dividend

Income Profile

Income Risk

Returns Profile

Allocations

Expenses

About

Vanguard Target Retirement Income

Fund

$14.65

-0.34%

$17.58 B

2.51%

$0.37

4.27%

BlackRock LifePath® Index Retirement Fund

Fund

$13.64

-0.44%

$8.11 B

2.19%

$0.30

4.52%

0.17%

Vanguard Institutional Target Retirement Income Fund

Fund

$23.61

-0.38%

$7.04 B

2.46%

$0.58

4.38%

Fidelity Freedom® Income Fund

Fund

$12.05

-0.17%

$3.27 B

3.55%

$0.43

2.82%

0.47%

JPMorgan SmartRetirement® Income Fund

Fund

$16.97

-0.41%

$2.53 B

15.08%

$2.57

2.17%

0.27%

BSCS - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 3.74%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Invesco
  • Inception Date
    Aug 09, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    5850001
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jeremy Neisewander

Fund Description

The fund generally will invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities that comprise the underlying index. The underlying index seeks to measure the performance of a portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated investment grade corporate bonds with maturities or, in some cases, "effective maturities" in the year 2028 (collectively, "2028 Bonds"). The fund is non-diversified.

BSCS - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BSCS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.0% -20.2% 6.3% 14.92%
1 Yr 8.8% -16.3% 9.6% 3.60%
3 Yr N/A* -0.5% 6.7% N/A
5 Yr N/A* 1.5% 7.8% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 2.2% 6.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BSCS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2019 11.8% -1.1% 13.9% 7.04%
2018 N/A -13.1% 0.1% N/A
2017 N/A -12.3% 10.3% N/A
2016 N/A -74.7% 5.6% N/A
2015 N/A -9.3% 1.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BSCS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.1% -20.2% 6.3% 13.71%
1 Yr 8.8% -16.3% 9.6% 3.88%
3 Yr N/A* -0.8% 6.7% N/A
5 Yr N/A* 0.9% 7.8% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 2.2% 6.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BSCS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2019 11.8% -1.1% 13.9% 8.92%
2018 N/A -12.9% 0.7% N/A
2017 N/A -12.3% 12.7% N/A
2016 N/A -2.2% 8.9% N/A
2015 N/A -8.0% 1.1% N/A

BSCS - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BSCS Category Low Category High BSCS % Rank
Net Assets 135 M 119 K 17.6 B 45.26%
Number of Holdings 149 1 1457 9.96%
Net Assets in Top 10 28.4 M 98.5 K 17.3 B 65.31%
Weighting of Top 10 21.14% 5.0% 100.0% 87.30%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. CVS Health Corp 4.3% 4.60%
  2. Cigna Corporation 4.38% 2.80%
  3. Raytheon Technologies Corporation 4.12% 2.18%
  4. Vodafone Group plc 4.38% 2.17%
  5. WALMART INC 3.7% 2.01%
  6. Anheuser-Busch InBev Worldwide Inc. 4% 1.77%
  7. Citigroup Inc. 4.12% 1.50%
  8. AT&T Inc 1.65% 1.38%
  9. Northrop Grumman Corporation 3.25% 1.37%
  10. Barclays PLC 4.84% 1.36%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BSCS % Rank
Bonds 		99.34% 0.00% 199.79% 7.38%
Cash 		0.66% -128.23% 94.96% 84.87%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 48.52% 84.13%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 32.99% 67.53%
Other 		0.00% -0.07% 66.26% 67.53%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.42% 83.03%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BSCS % Rank
Corporate 		98.92% 0.00% 99.82% 4.80%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.66% 0.00% 100.00% 90.41%
Securitized 		0.42% 0.00% 88.41% 71.59%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 12.88% 70.48%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 84.13%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 99.92% 86.35%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BSCS % Rank
US 		78.99% 0.00% 199.79% 21.03%
Non US 		20.35% -6.59% 45.47% 4.43%

BSCS - Expenses

Operational Fees

BSCS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.12% 0.02% 22.41% 86.10%
Management Fee 0.10% 0.00% 1.08% 44.09%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% N/A

Sales Fees

BSCS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BSCS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BSCS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 1.00% 0.00% 277.00% 4.89%

BSCS - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BSCS Category Low Category High BSCS % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.29% 0.00% 2.75% 7.30%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BSCS Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BSCS Category Low Category High BSCS % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.74% 0.15% 6.21% 11.76%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BSCS Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Dividend Payout History

View More +

BSCS - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jeremy Neisewander

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 09, 2018

2.15

2.2%

Jeremy Neisewander, Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management LLC. Prior to that, Mr. Neisewander is a Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Guggenheim Investments and joined Guggenheim Investments in May 2014. Mr. Neisewander is a member of the ETF Portfolio Management team. Prior to joining Guggenheim Investments, Mr. Neisewander held Analyst and Portfolio Management roles within the multi-asset team at UBS Global Asset Management from 2005 to 2014. Prior to his time at UBS, Mr. Neisewander focused on the development and implementation of asset allocation models while a Senior Analyst at Ibbotson Associates. Mr. Neisewander holds an MBA and B.S. degree in Finance from the Roosevelt University.

Peter Hubbard

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 09, 2018

2.15

2.2%

Peter Hubbard, Vice President and Director of Portfolio Management of the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC. Mr. Hubbard has been a Portfolio Manager of the Adviser since June 2007 and has been associated with the Adviser since 2005. Prior to joining the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC, Hubbard was a research analyst and trader for Ritchie Capital from September 2003 to May 2005.

Jeffrey Kernagis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 09, 2018

2.15

2.2%

Kernagis is a Senior Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management LLC. Mr. Kernagis has been associated with Invesco Capital Management LLC since 2007. Prior to joining Invesco Capital Management LLC, Mr. Kernagis was a Portfolio Manager at Claymore Securities, Inc. from 2005 to 2007. Prior to that, Mr. Kernagis was a Senior Trader at Mid-States Corporate Federal Credit Union from 2004 to 2005 and a Vice President of Institutional Futures Sales at ABN Amro, Inc. from 1994 to 2003.

Greg Meisenger

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 09, 2018

2.15

2.2%

Greg Meisenger, Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management LLC. Mr. Meisenger has been associated with Invesco since March 2018. Prior to joining Invesco, Mr. Meisenger was a Senior Fixed Income Trader/Portfolio Manager with Columbia Threadneedle Investments since 2014. Prior to joining Columbia Threadneedle Investments, Mr. Meisenger was a Senior Fixed Income Trader with Thrivent Financial from 2004 to 2014.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 15.92 4.89 11.09

