The fund generally will invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities that comprise the underlying index. The underlying index seeks to measure the performance of a portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated investment grade corporate bonds with maturities or, in some cases, "effective maturities" in the year 2028 (collectively, "2028 Bonds"). The fund is non-diversified.
|Period
|BSCS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.0%
|-20.2%
|6.3%
|14.92%
|1 Yr
|8.8%
|-16.3%
|9.6%
|3.60%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-0.5%
|6.7%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|1.5%
|7.8%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|2.2%
|6.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BSCS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2019
|11.8%
|-1.1%
|13.9%
|7.04%
|2018
|N/A
|-13.1%
|0.1%
|N/A
|2017
|N/A
|-12.3%
|10.3%
|N/A
|2016
|N/A
|-74.7%
|5.6%
|N/A
|2015
|N/A
|-9.3%
|1.1%
|N/A
|Period
|BSCS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.1%
|-20.2%
|6.3%
|13.71%
|1 Yr
|8.8%
|-16.3%
|9.6%
|3.88%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-0.8%
|6.7%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|0.9%
|7.8%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|2.2%
|6.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BSCS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2019
|11.8%
|-1.1%
|13.9%
|8.92%
|2018
|N/A
|-12.9%
|0.7%
|N/A
|2017
|N/A
|-12.3%
|12.7%
|N/A
|2016
|N/A
|-2.2%
|8.9%
|N/A
|2015
|N/A
|-8.0%
|1.1%
|N/A
|BSCS
|Category Low
|Category High
|BSCS % Rank
|Net Assets
|135 M
|119 K
|17.6 B
|45.26%
|Number of Holdings
|149
|1
|1457
|9.96%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|28.4 M
|98.5 K
|17.3 B
|65.31%
|Weighting of Top 10
|21.14%
|5.0%
|100.0%
|87.30%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BSCS % Rank
|Bonds
|99.34%
|0.00%
|199.79%
|7.38%
|Cash
|0.66%
|-128.23%
|94.96%
|84.87%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.52%
|84.13%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|32.99%
|67.53%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.07%
|66.26%
|67.53%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.42%
|83.03%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BSCS % Rank
|Corporate
|98.92%
|0.00%
|99.82%
|4.80%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.66%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|90.41%
|Securitized
|0.42%
|0.00%
|88.41%
|71.59%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.88%
|70.48%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|84.13%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.92%
|86.35%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BSCS % Rank
|US
|78.99%
|0.00%
|199.79%
|21.03%
|Non US
|20.35%
|-6.59%
|45.47%
|4.43%
|BSCS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.12%
|0.02%
|22.41%
|86.10%
|Management Fee
|0.10%
|0.00%
|1.08%
|44.09%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.30%
|N/A
|BSCS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BSCS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BSCS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|1.00%
|0.00%
|277.00%
|4.89%
|BSCS
|Category Low
|Category High
|BSCS % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.29%
|0.00%
|2.75%
|7.30%
|BSCS
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|BSCS
|Category Low
|Category High
|BSCS % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.74%
|0.15%
|6.21%
|11.76%
|BSCS
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.048
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.048
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.048
|May 29, 2020
|$0.051
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.052
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.054
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.051
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.056
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.059
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.062
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.061
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.061
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.064
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.065
|May 31, 2019
|$0.059
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.056
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.070
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.062
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.041
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.078
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.066
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.045
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.091
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 09, 2018
2.15
2.2%
Jeremy Neisewander, Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management LLC. Prior to that, Mr. Neisewander is a Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Guggenheim Investments and joined Guggenheim Investments in May 2014. Mr. Neisewander is a member of the ETF Portfolio Management team. Prior to joining Guggenheim Investments, Mr. Neisewander held Analyst and Portfolio Management roles within the multi-asset team at UBS Global Asset Management from 2005 to 2014. Prior to his time at UBS, Mr. Neisewander focused on the development and implementation of asset allocation models while a Senior Analyst at Ibbotson Associates. Mr. Neisewander holds an MBA and B.S. degree in Finance from the Roosevelt University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 09, 2018
2.15
2.2%
Peter Hubbard, Vice President and Director of Portfolio Management of the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC. Mr. Hubbard has been a Portfolio Manager of the Adviser since June 2007 and has been associated with the Adviser since 2005. Prior to joining the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC, Hubbard was a research analyst and trader for Ritchie Capital from September 2003 to May 2005.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 09, 2018
2.15
2.2%
Kernagis is a Senior Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management LLC. Mr. Kernagis has been associated with Invesco Capital Management LLC since 2007. Prior to joining Invesco Capital Management LLC, Mr. Kernagis was a Portfolio Manager at Claymore Securities, Inc. from 2005 to 2007. Prior to that, Mr. Kernagis was a Senior Trader at Mid-States Corporate Federal Credit Union from 2004 to 2005 and a Vice President of Institutional Futures Sales at ABN Amro, Inc. from 1994 to 2003.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 09, 2018
2.15
2.2%
Greg Meisenger, Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management LLC. Mr. Meisenger has been associated with Invesco since March 2018. Prior to joining Invesco, Mr. Meisenger was a Senior Fixed Income Trader/Portfolio Manager with Columbia Threadneedle Investments since 2014. Prior to joining Columbia Threadneedle Investments, Mr. Meisenger was a Senior Fixed Income Trader with Thrivent Financial from 2004 to 2014.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|15.92
|4.89
|11.09
