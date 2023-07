billion. These amounts are subject to change. The Fund’s 80% investment policy is non-fundamental and may be changed without shareholder approval upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders.

The Fund, using a “passive” or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Brazil Small-Cap Index by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates the Brazil Small-Cap Index. Unlike many investment companies that try to “beat” the performance of a benchmark index, the Fund does not try to “beat” the Brazil Small-Cap Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions that are inconsistent with its investment objective of seeking to replicate the Brazil Small-Cap Index.

The Fund may concentrate its investments in a particular industry or group of industries to the extent that the Brazil Small-Cap Index concentrates in an industry or group of industries. As of December 31, 2022, each of the consumer discretionary, industrials and utilities sectors represented a significant portion of the Fund.

The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Fund’s benchmark index. The Brazil Small-Cap Index includes securities of Brazilian small-capitalization companies. A company is generally considered to be a Brazilian company if it is incorporated in Brazil or is incorporated outside of Brazil but has at least 50% of its revenues/related assets in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the Brazil Small-Cap Index included 111 securities of companies with a market capitalization range of between approximately $0.08 billion and $1.84 billion and a weighted average market capitalization of $0.85