Blue Horizon BNE ETF

Vitals

YTD Return

14.9%

1 yr return

21.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$7.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

13.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$26.9
$20.85
$27.20

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.89%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

BNE - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annual

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Blue Horizon BNE ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Dec 08, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Andrew Serowik

Fund Description

The Fund uses a “passive management” (or indexing) approach to track the performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index. The Index seeks to track the performance of a portfolio of companies that are leaders, enablers, and beneficiaries of a transformational shift in the way energy is produced, stored, distributed, and consumed. The Index was created in 2020 and is owned by Blue Horizon Capital LLC (“Blue Horizon” or the “Index Provider”).
Blue Horizon New Energy Economy 100 Index
The Index consists of a portfolio of approximately 100 U.S. and foreign companies from the following New Energy Economy Sectors (collectively, companies participating in the “New Energy Economy”):
Electric Vehicles & Other New Energy Consuming Applications
Companies whose core products, services, technologies, or intellectual property are being transformed by advances in the way energy is used or consumed (e.g., electric vehicles, portable consumer devices and electronics, devices that improve mobility, and tools).
Energy Distribution
Companies driving advancements in the distribution of energy (e.g., micro grids, distributed energy systems, smart grids, charging infrastructure and services, and related infrastructure).
Energy Storage
Companies developing new technologies, products, or services for the storage of energy (e.g., batteries, thermal units, mechanical units, chemical units, and related battery sub-components).
Energy Materials Companies engaged in activities related to the mining and production or refinement of critical elements, critical intermediates, specialty materials, performance materials, advanced material systems, and sub-systems used across the New Energy Economy.
Energy Generation
Companies engaged in making clean or alternative energy generation more cost effective, safe, and sustainable (e.g., energy generation from solar, wind, hydrogen, fusion, fission, geothermal, biofuels, and clean fuels).
Companies eligible for inclusion in the Index are those included in the Blue Horizon New Energy Economy Universe (the “BH Universe”), a proprietary database of companies in the New Energy Economy Sectors listed above. Companies in the BH Universe are then screened for investibility requirements including a market capitalization in excess of $200 million and a minimum average daily value traded of $1 million. Companies in the BH Universe are then further screened for relevance to their applicable New Energy Economy Sectors, and assigned a score based on revenue, market share, growth, and technology leadership relative to their New Energy Economy Sectors. Companies with stronger ties to the New Energy Economy Sectors receive higher scores, and the companies with the highest scores are included in the Index, subject to a maximum of 30 companies in any one New Energy Economy Sector.
The Index is rebalanced semi-annually, and Index constituents are equally weighted at the time of each rebalance. The Index is reconstituted (i.e., companies added or removed from the Index) when the Index Provider determines that changes to the Index constituents are appropriate to maintain the integrity of the Index’s theme, e.g., by removing companies that are no longer a leader in their New Energy Economy Sector or adding companies that have gained relevance in their New Energy Economy Sector.
The Fund’s Investment Strategy
The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning the Fund will generally invest in all of the component securities of the Index in the same approximate proportions as in the Index. However, the Fund may use a “representative sampling” strategy, meaning it may invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return, and other characteristics closely resemble the risk, return, and other characteristics of the Index as a whole, when the Fund’s adviser believes it is in the best interests of the Fund (e.g., when replicating the Index involves practical difficulties or substantial costs, an Index constituent becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable, or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations that apply to the Fund but not to the Index).
The Fund is expected to concentrate (i.e., hold more than 25% of its total assets) in securities of an industry or group of related industries to approximately the same extent as the Index. As of October 31, 2022, the Index was not concentrated in any industry or group of related industries; however, securities in the energy, industrial, and materials sectors made up a significant portion of the Index.
Read More

BNE - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BNE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.9% -24.9% 17.8% 83.05%
1 Yr 21.9% -68.1% 26.2% 45.65%
3 Yr 0.0%* -43.1% 28.8% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -32.3% 26.2% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -2.8% 17.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BNE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.3% -72.7% 24.1% 8.70%
2021 1.5% -22.1% 50.4% N/A
2020 N/A -31.4% 49.5% N/A
2019 N/A -23.4% 13.6% N/A
2018 N/A -13.7% 34.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BNE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -73.0% 17.8% 81.36%
1 Yr N/A -68.1% 26.2% 45.65%
3 Yr N/A* -43.1% 28.8% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -32.3% 26.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -1.5% 17.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BNE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.3% -72.7% 24.1% 8.70%
2021 1.5% -22.1% 50.4% N/A
2020 N/A -31.4% 49.5% N/A
2019 N/A -23.4% 13.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.2% 34.6% N/A

BNE - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BNE Category Low Category High BNE % Rank
Net Assets 7.5 M 610 K 31.2 B 79.66%
Number of Holdings 103 1 389 17.65%
Net Assets in Top 10 870 K -21.4 M 5.86 B 88.24%
Weighting of Top 10 13.85% 8.9% 100.0% 96.88%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Ecopro BM Co Ltd 1.86%
  2. POSCO Future M Co Ltd 1.58%
  3. SMA Solar Technology AG 1.42%
  4. First Quantum Minerals Ltd 1.30%
  5. ERO Copper Corp 1.26%
  6. Linde PLC 1.22%
  7. AeroVironment Inc 1.22%
  8. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP 1.20%
  9. LF Co Ltd 1.19%
  10. First Solar Inc 1.18%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BNE % Rank
Stocks 		99.68% 0.00% 100.33% 54.41%
Cash 		0.33% -0.34% 101.46% 42.65%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 29.02% 41.18%
Other 		0.00% -8.90% 91.95% 51.47%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.05% 47.06%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 88.23% 45.59%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BNE % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 85.14% 40.68%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 77.79% 45.76%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 54.95% 32.20%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 90.47% 27.12%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 61.02%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 95.51% 50.85%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 32.10% 8.47%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 16.38% 50.85%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 53.62% 62.71%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 41.11% 27.12%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 36.59% 3.39%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BNE % Rank
Non US 		50.76% 0.00% 98.35% 23.53%
US 		48.92% 0.00% 85.31% 63.24%

BNE - Expenses

Operational Fees

BNE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.89% 0.22% 4.26% 32.00%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.25% 1.90% 83.10%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 33.33%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.19% N/A

Sales Fees

BNE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

BNE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BNE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 140.00% 81.08%

BNE - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BNE Category Low Category High BNE % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.24% 0.00% 5.18% 62.67%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BNE Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annual Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BNE Category Low Category High BNE % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.66% 5.19% 50.00%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BNE Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BNE - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Andrew Serowik

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 08, 2020

1.48

1.5%

Mr. Serowik joined Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC from Goldman Sachs in May 2018. He began his career at Spear, Leeds & Kellogg, continuing with Goldman after its acquisition of SLK in September 2000. During his career of more than 18 years at the combined companies, he held various roles, including managing the global Quant ETF Strats team and One Delta ETF Strats. He designed and developed systems for portfolio risk calculation, algorithmic ETF trading, and execution monitoring, with experience across all asset classes. He graduated from the University of Michigan with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance.

Todd Alberico

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Mr. Alberico joined Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC in November 2020, having spent the past 14 years in ETF trading at Goldman Sachs, Cantor Fitzgerald, and, most recently, Virtu Financial. He spent most of that time focused on the Trading and Portfolio Risk Management of ETFs exposed to international and domestic equity. He has worked on several different strategies including lead market-making and electronic trading, to customer facing institutional business developing models for block trading as well as transitional trades. Mr. Alberico graduated from St. John’s University in NY with a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance.

Gabriel Tan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Mr. Tan joined Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC in May 2019 as an Associate Portfolio Manager and was promoted to Portfolio Manager in December 2020. He began his career at UBS and BBR Partners where he worked as a financial planning analyst and a portfolio strategist for over four years. During his time there, he developed comprehensive wealth management solutions focused on portfolio optimization, trust and estate planning, and tax planning.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.75 23.1 6.84 3.29

