The Fund is a fund of funds and employs an indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Float Adjusted Composite Index (the Index), which is a custom, USD-hedged index designed to track the market capitalized weights of the global investment-grade bond market and is comprised of the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index and the Bloomberg Global Aggregate ex-USD Float Adjusted RIC Capped Index. The Fund intends to obtain its exposure to the bonds held in the Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in two Vanguard bond index ETFs (underlying funds), rather than in individual securities held in the Index. The underlying funds are Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (“Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF”) and Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund (“Vanguard Total International Bond ETF”). The Fund invests in the ETF share class of each underlying fund. The underlying funds’ bond holdings are a diversified mix of investment-grade U.S. and investment-grade non-U.S. government, corporate, and securitized bonds across yield curves and credit risks of multiple countries. Each of the underlying funds seek to track the performance of an index that represents a subset of the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Float Adjusted Composite Index. Together, the two indexes tracked by the underlying funds comprise the Fund’s target index.