The Fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks to provide total return by investing at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in the equity securities of companies actively involved in the development and utilization of “transformational data sharing technologies”. In selecting these companies relevant to the Fund’s investment theme, the Fund’s portfolio managers invest at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of companies actively involved in the development and utilization of blockchain technologies. The Fund may invest in non-U.S. equity securities, including depositary receipts. Toroso Investments, LLC (“Toroso”) serves as the investment sub-adviser to the Fund (“Sub-Adviser”). Toroso manages the investment strategy and portfolio selection.
The “blockchain” is a peer-to-peer shared, distributed ledger that facilitates the process of recording transactions and tracking assets in a business network. Blockchain derives its name from the way it stores transaction data – in blocks that are linked together to form a chain. As the number of transactions grow, so does the blockchain. Blocks record and confirm the time and sequence of transactions, which are then logged into the blockchain, within a discrete network governed by rules agreed on by the network participants. Although initially associated with digital commodities, it can be used to track tangible, intangible and digital assets and companies in all business sectors. Blockchains may also be private or public. The distinction between public and private blockchains is related to who is allowed to participate in the network, execute the consensus protocol and maintain the shared ledger. A public blockchain network is completely open and anyone can join and participate in the network. A private blockchain network requires an invitation and must be validated by either the network starter or by a set of rules put in place by the network starter.
In pursuing its investment strategy, the Fund’s portfolio managers seek investments in companies across a wide variety of industries that are leading in the research, development, utilization and funding of blockchain-based transformational data sharing technologies. To satisfy the Fund’s minimum investment mandate, the Fund’s portfolio managers determine whether a company is actively involved in the development and utilization of blockchain-based transformational data sharing technologies by committing material resources in one or more of the following ways:
|•
|Actively engaging in the research and development, proof-of-concept testing, and/or implementation of transformational data sharing technology: the Fund’s portfolio managers review the scale, continuation and growth of such initiatives, and the dedication of organizational infrastructure (e.g. corporate divisions, number of employees) and capital to transformational data sharing activities.
|•
|Profiting from the demand for transformational data sharing applications such as transaction data, cryptocurrency and supply chain data: the Fund’s portfolio managers evaluate companies for both direct profitability, obtained by providing direct access to transformational data sharing technology, and indirect profitability, obtained by benefitting from cost reductions and economies of scale through transformational data sharing technology implementation for its business.
|•
|Partnering with and/or directly investing in companies that are actively engaged in the development and/or use of transformational data sharing technology: the Fund’s portfolio managers review both the number and size of partnership and/or projects invested, including a company’s internal initiatives.
|•
|Acting as a member of multiple consortiums or groups dedicated to the exploration of transformational data sharing technology use: the Fund’s portfolio managers review the number of consortiums or groups and size of investments, including a company’s internal initiatives.
In reviewing the above criteria, the Fund’s portfolio managers actively evaluate the legitimacy of each potential portfolio company’s commitment to transformational data sharing technologies. In addition, the Fund’s portfolio managers will generally construct the portfolio so that it meets the following standards:
|•
|each security must be listed on a regulated stock exchange in the form of shares tradable for foreign investors without restrictions;
|•
|at least 90% of securities issued by a U.S. companies must have a minimum market capitalization of at least $75,000,000;
|•
|each security issued by a non-U.S. company must have a minimum market capitalization of at least $100,000,000; and
|•
|each security must have a minimum global monthly trading volume of 250,000 shares, or minimum global notional volume traded per month of $25 million, averaged over the last six months.
The Fund’s portfolio managers will further review these constituent companies and classify the companies into two groups:
|•
|Core: companies are designated as “Core” if they derive significant direct revenue from transformational data sharing-related business and/or are among the largest five investors in transformational data sharing-engaged companies, as defined by the portfolio managers.
|•
|Secondary: companies are designated as “Secondary” if the company directly invests or partners in transformational data sharing technology companies, or participates in multiple blockchain industry consortiums.
The portfolio managers believe that an active management approach will enable the Fund to remain flexible and identify companies that are best positioned to profit from the developing transformational data sharing technology space. The Fund’s portfolio managers will actively seek opportunities for the Fund to invest in new and emerging transformational data sharing technology companies meeting the Fund’s eligibility criteria. Through portfolio management, the Fund’s portfolio managers believe that there will be opportunities to take advantage of market pricing dislocations, and to purchase, sell or weight the Fund’s portfolio holdings accordingly. The Fund’s portfolio managers will initially have the following portfolio allocation: 70% Core constituents and 30% Secondary constituents. Initially, constituents will have an equal weighting within such groups. However, the Fund’s portfolio managers will manage the portfolio to increase, decrease or eliminate weightings of the portfolio holdings, based upon its assessment of:
|•
|changes in a company’s business model or operations;
|•
|a company’s increase or decrease in transformational data sharing related revenue;
|•
|public disclosures indicating that a company’s intent to engage in transformational data sharing business enhancements;
|•
|financial fundamentals, such as price to earnings and potential revenue growth, relative to other transformational data sharing universe constituents; or
|•
|unusual trading volumes and market pricing.
The Fund’s portfolio managers expect, under normal market circumstances, that the Fund’s portfolio will consist of 40 to 60 companies.
Diversification Status. The Fund is classified as “diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).
|Period
|BLOK Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|73.1%
|-42.7%
|29.0%
|53.44%
|1 Yr
|36.6%
|-50.5%
|60.1%
|97.40%
|3 Yr
|12.0%*
|4.5%
|39.5%
|9.05%
|5 Yr
|9.5%*
|0.1%
|29.5%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|6.4%
|24.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BLOK Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-62.4%
|-78.5%
|59.2%
|34.31%
|2021
|14.4%
|-63.4%
|154.1%
|5.26%
|2020
|23.9%
|-3.0%
|63.7%
|72.22%
|2019
|6.7%
|-49.7%
|16.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-17.3%
|83.6%
|N/A
|Period
|BLOK Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-42.2%
|-46.2%
|29.0%
|91.16%
|1 Yr
|-42.1%
|-50.5%
|68.9%
|97.52%
|3 Yr
|16.6%*
|4.5%
|39.5%
|6.35%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|0.1%
|30.0%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|6.4%
|24.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BLOK Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-62.4%
|-78.5%
|59.2%
|34.31%
|2021
|14.4%
|-63.4%
|154.1%
|5.26%
|2020
|23.9%
|-3.0%
|63.7%
|72.22%
|2019
|6.7%
|-49.7%
|16.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-17.3%
|83.6%
|N/A
|BLOK
|Category Low
|Category High
|BLOK % Rank
|Net Assets
|496 M
|1.01 M
|57.9 B
|36.61%
|Number of Holdings
|52
|1
|462
|42.45%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|283 M
|2.68 K
|35 B
|29.02%
|Weighting of Top 10
|43.13%
|6.3%
|100.0%
|65.71%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BLOK % Rank
|Stocks
|91.06%
|0.00%
|116.59%
|95.68%
|Other
|4.19%
|-1.44%
|30.69%
|0.96%
|Bonds
|4.19%
|0.00%
|3.85%
|0.72%
|Cash
|0.55%
|-16.60%
|100.00%
|30.46%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.79%
|35.49%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.32%
|34.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BLOK % Rank
|Financial Services
|45.42%
|0.00%
|55.06%
|1.20%
|Technology
|38.26%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|86.54%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.84%
|0.00%
|36.75%
|45.67%
|Communication Services
|6.55%
|0.00%
|96.76%
|67.31%
|Industrials
|1.68%
|0.00%
|52.26%
|56.01%
|Energy
|0.26%
|0.00%
|8.61%
|35.82%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.35%
|36.54%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.65%
|50.48%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|70.95%
|69.71%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.89%
|46.88%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.90%
|41.11%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BLOK % Rank
|US
|60.59%
|0.00%
|106.47%
|90.65%
|Non US
|30.47%
|0.00%
|99.29%
|12.71%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BLOK % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|27.43%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|42.22%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|48.52%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|46.67%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|50.74%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|47.04%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.37%
|48.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BLOK % Rank
|US
|4.19%
|0.00%
|3.53%
|0.72%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.32%
|32.37%
|BLOK Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.75%
|0.08%
|2.97%
|44.55%
|Management Fee
|0.70%
|0.00%
|1.95%
|46.78%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|8.50%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.50%
|N/A
|BLOK Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BLOK Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BLOK Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|41.00%
|0.69%
|284.00%
|52.40%
|BLOK
|Category Low
|Category High
|BLOK % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.03%
|0.24%
|BLOK
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|BLOK
|Category Low
|Category High
|BLOK % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.50%
|-2.30%
|2.08%
|11.40%
|BLOK
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2021
|$5.750
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.658
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2020
|$0.386
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2019
|$0.192
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 16, 2018
4.37
4.4%
Mr. Venuto is a co-founder and has been the Chief Investment Officer of the Toroso Investments, LLC since 2012. Mr. Venuto is an ETF industry veteran with over a decade of experience in the design and implementation of ETF-based investment strategies. Previously, he was Head of Investments at Global X Funds where he provided portfolio optimization services to institutional clients. Before that, he was Senior Vice President at Horizon Kinetics where his responsibilities included new business development, investment strategy and client and strategic initiatives.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 16, 2018
4.37
4.4%
Mr. Ragauss currently serves as Director of Product Management at CSat Investment Advisory, having joined the it in April 2016. Prior to joiningCSat Investment Advisory, Mr. Ragauss was Assistant Vice President at Huntington National Bank (“Huntington”), where he was Product Manager for the Huntington Funds and Huntington Strategy Shares ETFs, a combined fund complex of almost $4 billion in assets under management. At Huntington, he led ETF development bringing to market some of the first actively managed ETFs. Mr. Ragauss joined Huntington in 2010. Mr. Ragauss attended Grand Valley State University where he received his Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and International Business, as well as a minor in French. He is a member of both the National and West Michigan CFA societies and holds the CFA designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2021
1.25
1.3%
Dan Weiskopf is Principal, Co-Portfolio Manager and ETF Strategist. His ETF role is bottoms up oriented and focused on ETF structure and security selection. He is frequently quoted as an ETF resource in the media and has presented at a number of conferences. Prior to becoming a Founding partner of the FaucettaWeiskopf Group he was the founder of MH Capital Partners, a hedge fund focused on small-mid cap U.S. equities (1995-2003). Dan began his career at American DIversified Enterprises where he was engaaged in both the fixed income and equity research.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.03
|32.27
|5.94
|1.25
