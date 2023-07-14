Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

Active ETF
BLOK
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$26.29 -0.99 -3.63%
primary theme
N/A
BLOK (ETF)

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$26.29 -0.99 -3.63%
primary theme
N/A
BLOK (ETF)

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$26.29 -0.99 -3.63%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

BLOK | Active ETF

$26.29

$496 M

0.00%

$0.00

0.75%

Vitals

YTD Return

73.1%

1 yr return

36.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

12.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

9.5%

Net Assets

$496 M

Holdings in Top 10

43.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$27.3
$14.70
$27.28

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.75%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 41.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

BLOK | Active ETF

$26.29

$496 M

0.00%

$0.00

0.75%

BLOK - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -42.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 16.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.50%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Amplify ETFs
  • Inception Date
    Jan 16, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    28450000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Venuto

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks to provide total return by investing at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in the equity securities of companies actively involved in the development and utilization of “transformational data sharing technologies”. In selecting these companies relevant to the Fund’s investment theme, the Fund’s portfolio managers invest at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of companies actively involved in the development and utilization of blockchain technologies. The Fund may invest in non-U.S. equity securities, including depositary receipts. Toroso Investments, LLC (“Toroso”) serves as the investment sub-adviser to the Fund (“Sub-Adviser”). Toroso manages the investment strategy and portfolio selection.

The “blockchain” is a peer-to-peer shared, distributed ledger that facilitates the process of recording transactions and tracking assets in a business network. Blockchain derives its name from the way it stores transaction data – in blocks that are linked together to form a chain. As the number of transactions grow, so does the blockchain. Blocks record and confirm the time and sequence of transactions, which are then logged into the blockchain, within a discrete network governed by rules agreed on by the network participants. Although initially associated with digital commodities, it can be used to track tangible, intangible and digital assets and companies in all business sectors. Blockchains may also be private or public. The distinction between public and private blockchains is related to who is allowed to participate in the network, execute the consensus protocol and maintain the shared ledger. A public blockchain network is completely open and anyone can join and participate in the network. A private blockchain network requires an invitation and must be validated by either the network starter or by a set of rules put in place by the network starter.

In pursuing its investment strategy, the Fund’s portfolio managers seek investments in companies across a wide variety of industries that are leading in the research, development, utilization and funding of blockchain-based transformational data sharing technologies. To satisfy the Fund’s minimum investment mandate, the Fund’s portfolio managers determine whether a company is actively involved in the development and utilization of blockchain-based transformational data sharing technologies by committing material resources in one or more of the following ways:

Actively engaging in the research and development, proof-of-concept testing, and/or implementation of transformational data sharing technology: the Fund’s portfolio managers review the scale, continuation and growth of such initiatives, and the dedication of organizational infrastructure (e.g. corporate divisions, number of employees) and capital to transformational data sharing activities.
Profiting from the demand for transformational data sharing applications such as transaction data, cryptocurrency and supply chain data: the Fund’s portfolio managers evaluate companies for both direct profitability, obtained by providing direct access to transformational data sharing technology, and indirect profitability, obtained by benefitting from cost reductions and economies of scale through transformational data sharing technology implementation for its business.
Partnering with and/or directly investing in companies that are actively engaged in the development and/or use of transformational data sharing technology: the Fund’s portfolio managers review both the number and size of partnership and/or projects invested, including a company’s internal initiatives.
Acting as a member of multiple consortiums or groups dedicated to the exploration of transformational data sharing technology use: the Fund’s portfolio managers review the number of consortiums or groups and size of investments, including a company’s internal initiatives.

In reviewing the above criteria, the Fund’s portfolio managers actively evaluate the legitimacy of each potential portfolio company’s commitment to transformational data sharing technologies. In addition, the Fund’s portfolio managers will generally construct the portfolio so that it meets the following standards:

each security must be listed on a regulated stock exchange in the form of shares tradable for foreign investors without restrictions;
at least 90% of securities issued by a U.S. companies must have a minimum market capitalization of at least $75,000,000;
each security issued by a non-U.S. company must have a minimum market capitalization of at least $100,000,000; and
each security must have a minimum global monthly trading volume of 250,000 shares, or minimum global notional volume traded per month of $25 million, averaged over the last six months.

The Fund’s portfolio managers will further review these constituent companies and classify the companies into two groups:

Core: companies are designated as “Core” if they derive significant direct revenue from transformational data sharing-related business and/or are among the largest five investors in transformational data sharing-engaged companies, as defined by the portfolio managers.
Secondary: companies are designated as “Secondary” if the company directly invests or partners in transformational data sharing technology companies, or participates in multiple blockchain industry consortiums.

The portfolio managers believe that an active management approach will enable the Fund to remain flexible and identify companies that are best positioned to profit from the developing transformational data sharing technology space. The Fund’s portfolio managers will actively seek opportunities for the Fund to invest in new and emerging transformational data sharing technology companies meeting the Fund’s eligibility criteria. Through portfolio management, the Fund’s portfolio managers believe that there will be opportunities to take advantage of market pricing dislocations, and to purchase, sell or weight the Fund’s portfolio holdings accordingly. The Fund’s portfolio managers will initially have the following portfolio allocation: 70% Core constituents and 30% Secondary constituents. Initially, constituents will have an equal weighting within such groups. However, the Fund’s portfolio managers will manage the portfolio to increase, decrease or eliminate weightings of the portfolio holdings, based upon its assessment of:

changes in a company’s business model or operations;
a company’s increase or decrease in transformational data sharing related revenue;
public disclosures indicating that a company’s intent to engage in transformational data sharing business enhancements;
financial fundamentals, such as price to earnings and potential revenue growth, relative to other transformational data sharing universe constituents; or
unusual trading volumes and market pricing.

The Fund’s portfolio managers expect, under normal market circumstances, that the Fund’s portfolio will consist of 40 to 60 companies.

Diversification Status. The Fund is classified as “diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).

Read More

BLOK - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BLOK Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 73.1% -42.7% 29.0% 53.44%
1 Yr 36.6% -50.5% 60.1% 97.40%
3 Yr 12.0%* 4.5% 39.5% 9.05%
5 Yr 9.5%* 0.1% 29.5% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* 6.4% 24.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BLOK Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -62.4% -78.5% 59.2% 34.31%
2021 14.4% -63.4% 154.1% 5.26%
2020 23.9% -3.0% 63.7% 72.22%
2019 6.7% -49.7% 16.4% N/A
2018 N/A -17.3% 83.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BLOK Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -42.2% -46.2% 29.0% 91.16%
1 Yr -42.1% -50.5% 68.9% 97.52%
3 Yr 16.6%* 4.5% 39.5% 6.35%
5 Yr N/A* 0.1% 30.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 6.4% 24.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BLOK Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -62.4% -78.5% 59.2% 34.31%
2021 14.4% -63.4% 154.1% 5.26%
2020 23.9% -3.0% 63.7% 72.22%
2019 6.7% -49.7% 16.4% N/A
2018 N/A -17.3% 83.6% N/A

BLOK - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BLOK Category Low Category High BLOK % Rank
Net Assets 496 M 1.01 M 57.9 B 36.61%
Number of Holdings 52 1 462 42.45%
Net Assets in Top 10 283 M 2.68 K 35 B 29.02%
Weighting of Top 10 43.13% 6.3% 100.0% 65.71%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. First American Government Obligations Fund 27.58%
  2. MicroStrategy Inc 5.41%
  3. Riot Platforms Inc 4.87%
  4. GMO internet group Inc 4.58%
  5. Accenture PLC 3.79%
  6. Marathon Digital Holdings Inc 3.76%
  7. Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd 3.76%
  8. SBI Holdings Inc 3.62%
  9. Digital Garage Inc 3.56%
  10. Overstock.com Inc 3.52%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BLOK % Rank
Stocks 		91.06% 0.00% 116.59% 95.68%
Other 		4.19% -1.44% 30.69% 0.96%
Bonds 		4.19% 0.00% 3.85% 0.72%
Cash 		0.55% -16.60% 100.00% 30.46%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.79% 35.49%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.32% 34.05%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BLOK % Rank
Financial Services 		45.42% 0.00% 55.06% 1.20%
Technology 		38.26% 0.00% 100.00% 86.54%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.84% 0.00% 36.75% 45.67%
Communication Services 		6.55% 0.00% 96.76% 67.31%
Industrials 		1.68% 0.00% 52.26% 56.01%
Energy 		0.26% 0.00% 8.61% 35.82%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 8.35% 36.54%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 24.65% 50.48%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 70.95% 69.71%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 36.89% 46.88%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 45.90% 41.11%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BLOK % Rank
US 		60.59% 0.00% 106.47% 90.65%
Non US 		30.47% 0.00% 99.29% 12.71%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BLOK % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		27.43% 0.00% 100.00% 42.22%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 48.52%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 46.67%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 50.74%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 1.82% 47.04%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 3.37% 48.15%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BLOK % Rank
US 		4.19% 0.00% 3.53% 0.72%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 0.32% 32.37%

BLOK - Expenses

Operational Fees

BLOK Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.75% 0.08% 2.97% 44.55%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 1.95% 46.78%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 8.50%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

BLOK Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BLOK Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BLOK Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 41.00% 0.69% 284.00% 52.40%

BLOK - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BLOK Category Low Category High BLOK % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 21.03% 0.24%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BLOK Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BLOK Category Low Category High BLOK % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.50% -2.30% 2.08% 11.40%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BLOK Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Semi-Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BLOK - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Venuto

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 16, 2018

4.37

4.4%

Mr. Venuto is a co-founder and has been the Chief Investment Officer of the Toroso Investments, LLC since 2012. Mr. Venuto is an ETF industry veteran with over a decade of experience in the design and implementation of ETF-based investment strategies. Previously, he was Head of Investments at Global X Funds where he provided portfolio optimization services to institutional clients. Before that, he was Senior Vice President at Horizon Kinetics where his responsibilities included new business development, investment strategy and client and strategic initiatives.

Charles Ragauss

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 16, 2018

4.37

4.4%

Mr. Ragauss currently serves as Director of Product Management at CSat Investment Advisory, having joined the it in April 2016. Prior to joiningCSat Investment Advisory, Mr. Ragauss was Assistant Vice President at Huntington National Bank (“Huntington”), where he was Product Manager for the Huntington Funds and Huntington Strategy Shares ETFs, a combined fund complex of almost $4 billion in assets under management. At Huntington, he led ETF development bringing to market some of the first actively managed ETFs. Mr. Ragauss joined Huntington in 2010. Mr. Ragauss attended Grand Valley State University where he received his Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and International Business, as well as a minor in French. He is a member of both the National and West Michigan CFA societies and holds the CFA designation.

Dan Weiskopf

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2021

1.25

1.3%

Dan Weiskopf is Principal, Co-Portfolio Manager and ETF Strategist. His ETF role is bottoms up oriented and focused on ETF structure and security selection. He is frequently quoted as an ETF resource in the media and has presented at a number of conferences. Prior to becoming a Founding partner of the FaucettaWeiskopf Group he was the founder of MH Capital Partners, a hedge fund focused on small-mid cap U.S. equities (1995-2003). Dan began his career at American DIversified Enterprises where he was engaaged in both the fixed income and equity research.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.03 32.27 5.94 1.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×