The Fund is intended for investors seeking diversification and the potential rewards associated with investing in high yield bonds (also known as “junk bonds”). High yield bonds are those that are rated below investment grade. Newfleet Asset Management (“Newfleet”), a division of Virtus Fixed Income Advisers, LLC, the Fund’s sub-adviser, uses an investment process that focuses on adding value through issue selection, sector/industry selection and opportunistic trading. The Fund will generally overweight those sectors and industries where Newfleet identifies

well-valued companies whose business profiles are viewed to be improving. Newfleet attempts to maintain the duration of the Fund at a level similar to that of its benchmark index, the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. High-Yield 2% Issuer Capped Bond Index.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest not less than 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in a diversified portfolio of high yield bonds and other debt securities. The Fund may also invest a portion of its assets in floating rate bank loans. The Fund invests primarily in U.S. securities but may invest in foreign securities including those in emerging markets (i.e., those that are in the early stages of their economic development). The Fund may use credit default swaps to increase or hedge (decrease) investment exposure to various fixed income sectors and instruments.

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and, thus, does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index of securities. Instead, it uses an active investment strategy that seeks to meet its investment objective.

The Fund may seek to implement its investment strategy through investments in U.S. listed ETFs that are substantially invested in high yield bonds. In addition, from time to time the Fund may focus its investments (i.e., invest more than 15% of its total assets) in one or more particular sectors. As of July 31, 2021, the Fund focused its investments in the energy sector.

The Fund may also invest a portion of its assets in securities that are restricted as to resale (e.g., Rule 144A securities). In attempting to meet its investment objective, the Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities.