Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
4.3%
1 yr return
6.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.9%
Net Assets
$4.3 M
Holdings in Top 10
19.5%
Expense Ratio 2.32%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 121.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund is intended for investors seeking diversification and the potential rewards associated with investing in high yield bonds (also known as “junk bonds”). High yield bonds are those that are rated below investment grade. Newfleet Asset Management (“Newfleet”), a division of Virtus Fixed Income Advisers, LLC, the Fund’s sub-adviser, uses an investment process that focuses on adding value through issue selection, sector/industry selection and opportunistic trading. The Fund will generally overweight those sectors and industries where Newfleet identifies
well-valued companies whose business profiles are viewed to be improving. Newfleet attempts to maintain the duration of the Fund at a level similar to that of its benchmark index, the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. High-Yield 2% Issuer Capped Bond Index.
Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest not less than 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in a diversified portfolio of high yield bonds and other debt securities. The Fund may also invest a portion of its assets in floating rate bank loans. The Fund invests primarily in U.S. securities but may invest in foreign securities including those in emerging markets (i.e., those that are in the early stages of their economic development). The Fund may use credit default swaps to increase or hedge (decrease) investment exposure to various fixed income sectors and instruments.
The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and, thus, does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index of securities. Instead, it uses an active investment strategy that seeks to meet its investment objective.
The Fund may seek to implement its investment strategy through investments in U.S. listed ETFs that are substantially invested in high yield bonds. In addition, from time to time the Fund may focus its investments (i.e., invest more than 15% of its total assets) in one or more particular sectors. As of July 31, 2021, the Fund focused its investments in the energy sector.
The Fund may also invest a portion of its assets in securities that are restricted as to resale (e.g., Rule 144A securities). In attempting to meet its investment objective, the Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities.
|Period
|BLHY Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.3%
|-7.2%
|10.3%
|4.53%
|1 Yr
|6.5%
|-9.7%
|19.3%
|2.78%
|3 Yr
|2.1%*
|-11.4%
|72.9%
|6.16%
|5 Yr
|1.9%*
|-14.2%
|37.6%
|6.75%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-9.0%
|19.1%
|10.99%
* Annualized
|Period
|BLHY Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-10.0%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|9.19%
|2021
|2.7%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|3.69%
|2020
|1.7%
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|7.90%
|2019
|2.4%
|-1.1%
|5.1%
|13.21%
|2018
|-0.4%
|-4.0%
|0.1%
|2.42%
|Period
|BLHY Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-7.4%
|-14.3%
|7.5%
|96.78%
|1 Yr
|-5.1%
|-18.1%
|22.2%
|95.18%
|3 Yr
|1.8%*
|-11.4%
|72.9%
|8.09%
|5 Yr
|2.3%*
|-14.2%
|37.6%
|5.46%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.0%
|19.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BLHY Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-10.0%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|9.19%
|2021
|2.7%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|3.69%
|2020
|1.7%
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|7.90%
|2019
|2.4%
|-1.0%
|5.1%
|15.82%
|2018
|-0.4%
|-4.0%
|0.2%
|7.09%
|BLHY
|Category Low
|Category High
|BLHY % Rank
|Net Assets
|4.3 M
|1.47 M
|26.2 B
|99.56%
|Number of Holdings
|171
|2
|2736
|82.28%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.09 M
|-492 M
|2.55 B
|98.68%
|Weighting of Top 10
|19.46%
|3.0%
|100.0%
|16.74%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BLHY % Rank
|Bonds
|89.06%
|0.00%
|154.38%
|82.22%
|Cash
|10.43%
|-52.00%
|100.00%
|2.34%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.52%
|0.00%
|7.09%
|26.06%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.60%
|52.82%
|85.57%
|Other
|0.00%
|-63.70%
|32.06%
|67.50%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.89%
|96.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BLHY % Rank
|Corporate
|89.57%
|0.00%
|129.69%
|79.77%
|Cash & Equivalents
|10.43%
|0.00%
|99.98%
|4.11%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.95%
|62.46%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.24%
|74.93%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.66%
|54.69%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.07%
|67.30%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BLHY % Rank
|US
|81.42%
|0.00%
|150.64%
|45.39%
|Non US
|7.64%
|0.00%
|118.12%
|87.85%
|BLHY Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.32%
|0.03%
|18.97%
|4.07%
|Management Fee
|0.39%
|0.00%
|1.84%
|11.26%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.50%
|N/A
|BLHY Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BLHY Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BLHY Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|121.00%
|1.00%
|255.00%
|95.12%
|BLHY
|Category Low
|Category High
|BLHY % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|6.70%
|0.00%
|37.15%
|2.47%
|BLHY
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|BLHY
|Category Low
|Category High
|BLHY % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|4.27%
|-2.39%
|14.30%
|56.42%
|BLHY
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 28, 2023
|$0.119
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2023
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2023
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2023
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2023
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2023
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2022
|$0.226
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2022
|$0.126
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2022
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2022
|$0.157
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2022
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2022
|$0.136
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2022
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2022
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2021
|$0.201
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2021
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2021
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2021
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2021
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2021
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2021
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.173
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2020
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2020
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 28, 2020
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2020
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2020
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2020
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2020
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2020
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.163
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2019
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 28, 2019
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2019
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2019
|$0.215
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2019
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2019
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.162
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2018
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2018
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2018
|$0.119
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2018
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2018
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2018
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.123
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2018
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2018
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.142
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 28, 2017
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2017
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2017
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2017
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2017
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2017
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 01, 2017
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2017
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2017
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2017
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 05, 2016
5.49
5.5%
Mr. Ossino is a senior managing director, senior portfolio manager, and sector head of the bank loan asset class at Newfleet. Before joining Newfleet in 2012, Mr. Ossino worked at Hartford Investment Management as a bank loan portfolio manager from 2004 to 2012, primarily focused on mutual fund portfolios and a commingled bank loan portfolio for institutional investors. He began his investment career in 1996. He received a BS in economics from Brandeis University and an MS in international economics and finance from Brandeis University and Luigi Bocconi University in Italy.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 05, 2016
5.49
5.5%
Mr. Albrycht is president and Chief Investment Officer of Newfleet. Prior to joining Newfleet in 2011, Mr. Albrycht was Executive Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager with Goodwin Capital Advisers, a former Virtus investment management subsidiary. Mr. Albrycht joined the Goodwin multi-sector fixed income team in 1985 as a credit analyst and has managed fixed income portfolios since 1991.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 30, 2019
2.75
2.8%
Mr. Hess is managing director and credit research analyst at Newfleet, responsible for the telecommunications, media, oil services, and utility industry sectors. Prior to joining Newfleet in 2011, Mr. Hess was on the fixed income team at Goodwin (2010 to 2011). Eric Hess, CFA. Mr. Hess is a Managing Director and Credit Analyst at Newfleet and Sector Head of High Yield Credit. He is also responsible for the oil and gas, power, and utility industries. In addition, Mr. Hess is co-portfolio manager of the Newfleet High Yield and Flexible Credit strategies in both separately managed and pooled vehicles, as well as mutual funds, through a number of subadvisory relationships. Prior to joining Newfleet in 2011, Mr. Hess was on the fixed income team at Goodwin Capital Advisers. He joined Goodwin Capital's corporate credit research group in 2010. Previous to joining Goodwin, he was a credit analyst for The Travelers Companies.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 30, 2019
2.75
2.8%
William Eastwood is a senior managing director, portfolio manager and head of trading at Newfleet Asset Management with trading responsibilities primarily for leveraged finance. In addition, Mr. Eastwood is co-portfolio manager of the Newfleet High Yield and Flexible Credit strategies in both separately managed and pooled vehicles, as well as mutual funds, through a number of subadvisory relationships. Mr. Eastwood joined Newfleet in 2011 as a senior fixed income trader. Prior to joining Newfleet, he served as a senior fixed income trader at several firms, including Neuberger Berman, PPM America, and Phoenix Investment Counsel. Mr. Eastwood earned a B.S. in finance from Post University and an M.B.A. from the University of Hartford. He is a CFA® (Chartered Financial Analyst®) charterholder. He began his career in the investment industry in 1995.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.13
|37.79
|7.13
|8.17
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...