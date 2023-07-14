Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Vitals

YTD Return

4.3%

1 yr return

6.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.9%

Net Assets

$4.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

19.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$21.2
$20.09
$21.92

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.32%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 121.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

BLHY - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -7.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 4.27%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 6.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Virtus Newfleet High Yield Bond ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Virtus
  • Inception Date
    Dec 05, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    254000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Francesco Ossino

Fund Description

The Fund is intended for investors seeking diversification and the potential rewards associated with investing in high yield bonds (also known as “junk bonds”). High yield bonds are those that are rated below investment grade. Newfleet Asset Management (“Newfleet”), a division of Virtus Fixed Income Advisers, LLC, the Fund’s sub-adviser, uses an investment process that focuses on adding value through issue selection, sector/industry selection and opportunistic trading. The Fund will generally overweight those sectors and industries where Newfleet identifies

well-valued companies whose business profiles are viewed to be improving. Newfleet attempts to maintain the duration of the Fund at a level similar to that of its benchmark index, the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. High-Yield 2% Issuer Capped Bond Index.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest not less than 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in a diversified portfolio of high yield bonds and other debt securities. The Fund may also invest a portion of its assets in floating rate bank loans. The Fund invests primarily in U.S. securities but may invest in foreign securities including those in emerging markets (i.e., those that are in the early stages of their economic development). The Fund may use credit default swaps to increase or hedge (decrease) investment exposure to various fixed income sectors and instruments.

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and, thus, does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index of securities. Instead, it uses an active investment strategy that seeks to meet its investment objective.

The Fund may seek to implement its investment strategy through investments in U.S. listed ETFs that are substantially invested in high yield bonds. In addition, from time to time the Fund may focus its investments (i.e., invest more than 15% of its total assets) in one or more particular sectors. As of July 31, 2021, the Fund focused its investments in the energy sector.

The Fund may also invest a portion of its assets in securities that are restricted as to resale (e.g., Rule 144A securities). In attempting to meet its investment objective, the Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities.

Read More

BLHY - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BLHY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.3% -7.2% 10.3% 4.53%
1 Yr 6.5% -9.7% 19.3% 2.78%
3 Yr 2.1%* -11.4% 72.9% 6.16%
5 Yr 1.9%* -14.2% 37.6% 6.75%
10 Yr 0.0%* -9.0% 19.1% 10.99%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BLHY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.0% -33.4% 3.6% 9.19%
2021 2.7% -4.3% 5.4% 3.69%
2020 1.7% -8.4% 70.9% 7.90%
2019 2.4% -1.1% 5.1% 13.21%
2018 -0.4% -4.0% 0.1% 2.42%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BLHY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -7.4% -14.3% 7.5% 96.78%
1 Yr -5.1% -18.1% 22.2% 95.18%
3 Yr 1.8%* -11.4% 72.9% 8.09%
5 Yr 2.3%* -14.2% 37.6% 5.46%
10 Yr N/A* -9.0% 19.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BLHY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.0% -33.4% 3.6% 9.19%
2021 2.7% -4.3% 5.4% 3.69%
2020 1.7% -8.4% 70.9% 7.90%
2019 2.4% -1.0% 5.1% 15.82%
2018 -0.4% -4.0% 0.2% 7.09%

BLHY - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BLHY Category Low Category High BLHY % Rank
Net Assets 4.3 M 1.47 M 26.2 B 99.56%
Number of Holdings 171 2 2736 82.28%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.09 M -492 M 2.55 B 98.68%
Weighting of Top 10 19.46% 3.0% 100.0% 16.74%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. JP MORGAN U.S. GOVERNMENT MONEY MARKET INSTITUTIONAL SHARES 1.80%
  2. Ford Motor Co 1.71%
  3. Occidental Petroleum Corp 1.70%
  4. Acrisure LLC / Acrisure Finance Inc 1.67%
  5. CCO Holdings LLC / CCO Holdings Capital Corp 1.60%
  6. CITGO Petroleum Corp 1.50%
  7. FMG Resources August 2006 Pty Ltd 1.47%
  8. Ladder Capital Finance Holdings LLLP / Ladder Capital Finance Corp 1.39%
  9. Medline Borrower LP 1.31%
  10. Energy Transfer LP 1.24%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BLHY % Rank
Bonds 		89.06% 0.00% 154.38% 82.22%
Cash 		10.43% -52.00% 100.00% 2.34%
Preferred Stocks 		0.52% 0.00% 7.09% 26.06%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.60% 52.82% 85.57%
Other 		0.00% -63.70% 32.06% 67.50%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 17.89% 96.63%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BLHY % Rank
Corporate 		89.57% 0.00% 129.69% 79.77%
Cash & Equivalents 		10.43% 0.00% 99.98% 4.11%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 45.95% 62.46%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 97.24% 74.93%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 4.66% 54.69%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 99.07% 67.30%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BLHY % Rank
US 		81.42% 0.00% 150.64% 45.39%
Non US 		7.64% 0.00% 118.12% 87.85%

BLHY - Expenses

Operational Fees

BLHY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.32% 0.03% 18.97% 4.07%
Management Fee 0.39% 0.00% 1.84% 11.26%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

BLHY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BLHY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BLHY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 121.00% 1.00% 255.00% 95.12%

BLHY - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BLHY Category Low Category High BLHY % Rank
Dividend Yield 6.70% 0.00% 37.15% 2.47%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BLHY Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Quarterly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BLHY Category Low Category High BLHY % Rank
Net Income Ratio 4.27% -2.39% 14.30% 56.42%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BLHY Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BLHY - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Francesco Ossino

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 05, 2016

5.49

5.5%

Mr. Ossino is a senior managing director, senior portfolio manager, and sector head of the bank loan asset class at Newfleet. Before joining Newfleet in 2012, Mr. Ossino worked at Hartford Investment Management as a bank loan portfolio manager from 2004 to 2012, primarily focused on mutual fund portfolios and a commingled bank loan portfolio for institutional investors. He began his investment career in 1996. He received a BS in economics from Brandeis University and an MS in international economics and finance from Brandeis University and Luigi Bocconi University in Italy.

David Albrycht

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 05, 2016

5.49

5.5%

Mr. Albrycht is president and Chief Investment Officer of Newfleet. Prior to joining Newfleet in 2011, Mr. Albrycht was Executive Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager with Goodwin Capital Advisers, a former Virtus investment management subsidiary. Mr. Albrycht joined the Goodwin multi-sector fixed income team in 1985 as a credit analyst and has managed fixed income portfolios since 1991.

Eric Hess

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 30, 2019

2.75

2.8%

Mr. Hess is managing director and credit research analyst at Newfleet, responsible for the telecommunications, media, oil services, and utility industry sectors. Prior to joining Newfleet in 2011, Mr. Hess was on the fixed income team at Goodwin (2010 to 2011). Eric Hess, CFA. Mr. Hess is a Managing Director and Credit Analyst at Newfleet and Sector Head of High Yield Credit. He is also responsible for the oil and gas, power, and utility industries. In addition, Mr. Hess is co-portfolio manager of the Newfleet High Yield and Flexible Credit strategies in both separately managed and pooled vehicles, as well as mutual funds, through a number of subadvisory relationships. Prior to joining Newfleet in 2011, Mr. Hess was on the fixed income team at Goodwin Capital Advisers. He joined Goodwin Capital's corporate credit research group in 2010. Previous to joining Goodwin, he was a credit analyst for The Travelers Companies.

William Eastwood

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 30, 2019

2.75

2.8%

William Eastwood is a senior managing director, portfolio manager and head of trading at Newfleet Asset Management with trading responsibilities primarily for leveraged finance. In addition, Mr. Eastwood is co-portfolio manager of the Newfleet High Yield and Flexible Credit strategies in both separately managed and pooled vehicles, as well as mutual funds, through a number of subadvisory relationships. Mr. Eastwood joined Newfleet in 2011 as a senior fixed income trader. Prior to joining Newfleet, he served as a senior fixed income trader at several firms, including Neuberger Berman, PPM America, and Phoenix Investment Counsel. Mr. Eastwood earned a B.S. in finance from Post University and an M.B.A. from the University of Hartford. He is a CFA® (Chartered Financial Analyst®) charterholder. He began his career in the investment industry in 1995.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.13 37.79 7.13 8.17

