The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock's yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock's dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock's Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock's dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock's dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock's Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company's expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year's expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Vitals

YTD Return

14.0%

1 yr return

-8.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-8.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.0%

Net Assets

$71.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

23.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$23.9
$19.64
$30.19

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.68%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 70.65%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

BLCN - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -29.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 12.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.53%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    SRN Advisors
  • Inception Date
    Jan 16, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    5150000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Scott Freeze

Fund Description

The Fund seeks long-term growth by tracking the investment returns, before fees and expenses, of the Index. The Index was developed through a partnership between Reality Shares, Inc. and Nasdaq, Inc. (together, the “Index Providers”).

The Index is designed to measure the returns of companies that are committing material resources to developing, researching, supporting, innovating or utilizing blockchain technology for their proprietary use or for use by others (“Blockchain Companies”). These Blockchain Companies are committing material resources to further the use and deployment of blockchain technology to, for example, streamline the distribution and verification of cross-border payments; more efficiently store and secure cloud-based digital data; facilitate trusted transactions based on data security and privacy; and mitigate risk in supply chain management, among other uses.

Blockchain technology is an emerging technology that is redefining how a record of value is transacted. Blockchain technology seeks to solve transactional challenges of counterparty trust and the need for a central repository or ledger by providing a transparent and secure process to transfer and digitally record information on a shared transaction database through a secure, decentralized, peer-to-peer distributed ledger. In this regard, it is designed to facilitate the transfer of information or property between users such that the transfer is guaranteed to be secure and known to all participants and shared across a distributed network where, once verified, the legitimacy of the transfer cannot be challenged. Blockchain technology may be used to support a vast array of business applications in many different industries and markets, and the extent of its versatility has not yet been fully explored. As a result, the Index may include equity securities of operating companies that focus on or have exposure to a wide variety of industries and countries, including emerging markets.

The Index universe of Blockchain Companies consists of companies publicly traded in markets across the globe that research and analysis conducted by the Index Providers identify as exhibiting Blockchain Company characteristics. The Index universe is then narrowed to include only those Blockchain Companies with market capitalizations greater than $200 million, the shares of which are exchange-traded and have a six-month average daily trading volume greater than $1,000,000 as of the Index’s reconstitution date.

The remaining Blockchain Companies are then ranked to determine the leading Blockchain Companies as measured by their Blockchain Score™ which is a proprietary ranking system developed by the Index Providers designed to identify those Blockchain Companies expected to benefit most (e.g., from increased economic profit, operational efficiencies or transformational business practices) from the innovation, adoption, deployment and commercialization of blockchain technology. The 50 to 100 leading Blockchain Companies with the highest Blockchain Scores™ are then selected as the Index constituents. Constituents are weighted in the Index based on their Blockchain Scores™, with Blockchain Companies having higher Blockchain Scores™ weighted more heavily. The Index is reconstituted quarterly on the third Friday in March, June, September and December. The Index is rebalanced as part of each September reconstitution. The Index is rebalanced as part of each March, June and December reconstitution only if new constituents are added to the Index or if a single constituent accounts for more than 10% of the Index. As of March 31, 2022, the Nasdaq Blockchain Economy Index included companies with a capitalization range of $264.46 million to $2.52 trillion.

Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, will be invested in component securities of the Index. This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. The Fund expects to invest in common stocks, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”). The Fund does not intend to invest in cryptocurrency directly, but may have indirect exposure to cryptocurrency by virtue of its investments in companies that: operate in the cryptocurrency industry; may use one or more cryptocurrencies, such as in exchange for a company’s goods or services; trade financial instruments that are directly tied to cryptocurrencies; invest in other companies that interact with cryptocurrency; or otherwise have exposure to cryptocurrencies (“Cryptocurrency Operating Companies”).

The Fund generally uses a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning that it will invest in all of the securities included in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index. The Fund may, however, use a representative sampling approach to achieve its investment objective when SRN Advisors, LLC (the “Adviser”), the Fund’s investment adviser, believes it is in the best interest of the Fund. For example, among other reasons, the Fund may use a representative sampling approach when there are practical difficulties or substantial costs involved in replicating the Index or when an Index constituent becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid. When the Fund uses a representative sampling approach, the Fund may invest in a subset, or “sample,” of the securities included in the Index and whose risk, return and performance characteristics generally match the risk, return and performance characteristics of the Index as a whole. The Fund may invest in other securities that are not components of the Index that the Adviser believes will help the Fund track the Index.

The Fund seeks to remain fully invested at all times in securities that provide exposure to the Index without regard to market conditions, trends or direction. The Fund is considered to be “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), and may invest in the securities of fewer issuers than a diversified fund.

To the extent the Index has significant exposure to a particular sector or is concentrated in a particular industry, the Fund will necessarily have significant exposure to that sector or be concentrated in that industry. As of the date of this Prospectus, the Fund has significant exposure to the Technology and Financials sectors, as each sector is defined by the Bloomberg Industry Classification Standard. In addition, as of the date of this Prospectus, the Index components, and thus the Fund’s investments, are concentrated (i.e., 25% or more of its assets) in securities issued by companies in the Software & Technology Industry, a separate industry within the Information Technology sector. The sectors and industries in which the Index components, and thus the Fund’s investments, may be focused or concentrated, respectively, will vary as the composition of the Index changes over time.

Read More

BLCN - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BLCN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.0% -42.7% 29.0% 26.72%
1 Yr -8.6% -50.5% 60.1% 91.56%
3 Yr -8.6%* 4.5% 39.5% 67.42%
5 Yr 1.0%* 0.1% 29.5% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* 6.4% 24.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BLCN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -51.8% -78.5% 59.2% 56.93%
2021 2.4% -63.4% 154.1% 19.30%
2020 17.1% -3.0% 63.7% 57.41%
2019 7.6% -49.7% 16.4% N/A
2018 N/A -17.3% 83.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BLCN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -29.1% -46.2% 29.0% 58.56%
1 Yr -36.1% -50.5% 68.9% 92.56%
3 Yr 12.3%* 4.5% 39.5% 72.58%
5 Yr N/A* 0.1% 30.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 6.4% 24.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BLCN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -51.8% -78.5% 59.2% 56.93%
2021 2.4% -63.4% 154.1% 19.30%
2020 17.1% -3.0% 63.7% 57.41%
2019 7.6% -49.7% 16.4% N/A
2018 N/A -17.3% 83.6% N/A

BLCN - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BLCN Category Low Category High BLCN % Rank
Net Assets 71.9 M 1.01 M 57.9 B 60.34%
Number of Holdings 64 1 462 33.33%
Net Assets in Top 10 36.7 M 2.68 K 35 B 48.44%
Weighting of Top 10 23.72% 6.3% 100.0% 94.48%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. MicroStrategy Inc 4.99%
  2. Block Inc 4.13%
  3. Coinbase Global Inc 2.52%
  4. Marathon Digital Holdings Inc 2.49%
  5. PayPal Holdings Inc 2.07%
  6. GMO internet group Inc 2.05%
  7. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 2.02%
  8. International Business Machines Corp 2.00%
  9. Visa Inc 1.89%
  10. Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd 1.87%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BLCN % Rank
Stocks 		97.68% 0.00% 116.59% 59.23%
Cash 		2.32% -16.60% 100.00% 39.57%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.79% 38.13%
Other 		0.00% -1.44% 30.69% 42.93%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.32% 36.69%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.85% 40.05%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BLCN % Rank
Technology 		42.77% 0.00% 100.00% 82.45%
Financial Services 		37.36% 0.00% 55.06% 4.81%
Communication Services 		8.28% 0.00% 96.76% 65.63%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.29% 0.00% 36.75% 48.80%
Industrials 		4.18% 0.00% 52.26% 31.73%
Consumer Defense 		2.13% 0.00% 36.89% 6.73%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 8.35% 39.42%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 24.65% 52.40%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 70.95% 70.67%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 8.61% 38.46%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 45.90% 43.75%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BLCN % Rank
US 		56.05% 0.00% 106.47% 91.85%
Non US 		41.63% 0.00% 99.29% 7.67%

BLCN - Expenses

Operational Fees

BLCN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.68% 0.08% 2.97% 47.94%
Management Fee 0.68% 0.00% 1.95% 44.41%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

BLCN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BLCN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BLCN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 70.65% 0.69% 284.00% 20.85%

BLCN - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BLCN Category Low Category High BLCN % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.59% 0.00% 21.03% 6.22%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BLCN Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BLCN Category Low Category High BLCN % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.53% -2.30% 2.08% 8.82%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BLCN Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Semi-Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BLCN - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Scott Freeze

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 23, 2020

1.52

1.5%

Scott Freeze, President of SRN Advisors, LLC. Mr. Freeze has been involved with ETFs since entering the financial services industry in the 1990s. Mr. Freeze founded SRN Advisors, LLC in 2019. Prior to founding the SRN Advisors, LLC, he worked for The Vanguard Group as a Supervisor for Vanguard Brokerage Services before moving to Croix Securities in 2002 to develop an automated trading platform. Mr. Freeze worked at Knight Capital from 2003 to 2005 on the program/ETF desk and Miller Tabak from 2005 to 2008. Mr. Freeze founded Street One Financial in September 2009 to service institutional advisers with their ETF executions.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.03 32.27 5.94 1.25

