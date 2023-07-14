To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests substantially all of its assets in equity securities comprising the Morningstar® US Small Cap IndexSM.

The Morningstar® US Small Cap IndexSM is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of U.S. small-capitalization stocks. The index's initial universe of eligible securities includes common stock, tracking stock and shares of real estate investment trusts (REITs) issued by U.S. companies and traded on the New York Stock Exchange, NASDAQ or NYSE Market LLC. At each reconstitution, the initial universe is screened to exclude securities based on the number of non-trading days in the preceding quarter and trading volume during the preceding six-month period. Securities with more than 10 non-trading days in the preceding quarter, or that have a bottom 25% liquidity score as ranked by the index provider based on the preceding six-month trading volume, are

excluded. The remaining securities comprise the investable universe. The index is composed of the securities of companies whose cumulative total market capitalization represents approximately the bottom 3%-10% of the remaining securities comprising the investable universe. The index rebalances quarterly in March, June, September and December, and reconstitutes semi-annually in June and December. As of December 31, 2022, the index was comprised of 779 securities.

Under normal circumstances, the fund generally invests in all of the stocks in the index in proportion to their weighting in the index. However, the fund may invest in a representative sample of the index if replicating the index could be detrimental or disadvantageous to shareholders, such as when there are practical difficulties or substantial costs involved in compiling a portfolio of equity securities to replicate the index, in instances in which a security in the index becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations (such as tax diversification requirements) that apply to the fund but not the index.

In seeking to track the index, the fund's assets may be concentrated in (i.e., more than 25% of the fund's assets invested in) an industry or group of industries, but only to the extent that the index concentrates in a particular industry or group of industries.

The fund is classified as diversified under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (1940 Act); however, the fund may become non-diversified solely as a result of changes in the composition of the index (e.g., changes in weightings of one or more component securities). When the fund is non-diversified, it may invest a relatively high percentage of its assets in a limited number of issuers.