Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
13.2%
1 yr return
15.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
12.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$49.4 M
Holdings in Top 10
3.8%
Expense Ratio 0.04%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests substantially all of its assets in equity securities comprising the Morningstar® US Small Cap IndexSM.
The Morningstar® US Small Cap IndexSM is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of U.S. small-capitalization stocks. The index's initial universe of eligible securities includes common stock, tracking stock and shares of real estate investment trusts (REITs) issued by U.S. companies and traded on the New York Stock Exchange, NASDAQ or NYSE Market LLC. At each reconstitution, the initial universe is screened to exclude securities based on the number of non-trading days in the preceding quarter and trading volume during the preceding six-month period. Securities with more than 10 non-trading days in the preceding quarter, or that have a bottom 25% liquidity score as ranked by the index provider based on the preceding six-month trading volume, are
excluded. The remaining securities comprise the investable universe. The index is composed of the securities of companies whose cumulative total market capitalization represents approximately the bottom 3%-10% of the remaining securities comprising the investable universe. The index rebalances quarterly in March, June, September and December, and reconstitutes semi-annually in June and December. As of December 31, 2022, the index was comprised of 779 securities.
Under normal circumstances, the fund generally invests in all of the stocks in the index in proportion to their weighting in the index. However, the fund may invest in a representative sample of the index if replicating the index could be detrimental or disadvantageous to shareholders, such as when there are practical difficulties or substantial costs involved in compiling a portfolio of equity securities to replicate the index, in instances in which a security in the index becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations (such as tax diversification requirements) that apply to the fund but not the index.
In seeking to track the index, the fund's assets may be concentrated in (i.e., more than 25% of the fund's assets invested in) an industry or group of industries, but only to the extent that the index concentrates in a particular industry or group of industries.
The fund is classified as diversified under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (1940 Act); however, the fund may become non-diversified solely as a result of changes in the composition of the index (e.g., changes in weightings of one or more component securities). When the fund is non-diversified, it may invest a relatively high percentage of its assets in a limited number of issuers.
|Period
|BKSE Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.2%
|-13.6%
|140.9%
|13.82%
|1 Yr
|15.4%
|-34.1%
|199.4%
|14.16%
|3 Yr
|12.0%*
|-21.8%
|37.6%
|15.21%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-23.6%
|9.4%
|30.94%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-11.6%
|15.4%
|53.59%
* Annualized
|Period
|BKSE Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.4%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|32.59%
|2021
|7.8%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|25.31%
|2020
|N/A
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-20.0%
|0.2%
|N/A
|BKSE
|Category Low
|Category High
|BKSE % Rank
|Net Assets
|49.4 M
|1.48 M
|120 B
|88.29%
|Number of Holdings
|847
|2
|2519
|12.76%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.25 M
|213 K
|4.6 B
|96.94%
|Weighting of Top 10
|3.83%
|2.8%
|101.7%
|96.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BKSE % Rank
|Stocks
|99.73%
|25.32%
|100.32%
|15.48%
|Cash
|0.26%
|-79.10%
|74.68%
|84.86%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.85%
|55.95%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.80%
|6.95%
|55.61%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.17%
|55.27%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.07%
|55.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BKSE % Rank
|Financial Services
|15.77%
|0.00%
|35.52%
|44.16%
|Industrials
|15.13%
|2.46%
|37.42%
|76.63%
|Technology
|14.60%
|0.00%
|54.70%
|43.13%
|Healthcare
|12.40%
|0.00%
|26.53%
|55.67%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.86%
|0.99%
|47.79%
|35.91%
|Real Estate
|8.92%
|0.00%
|29.43%
|31.10%
|Energy
|6.54%
|0.00%
|37.72%
|40.89%
|Basic Materials
|4.60%
|0.00%
|18.66%
|52.06%
|Consumer Defense
|4.08%
|0.00%
|18.87%
|53.78%
|Utilities
|3.43%
|0.00%
|18.58%
|21.65%
|Communication Services
|2.69%
|0.00%
|14.85%
|49.14%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BKSE % Rank
|US
|98.49%
|24.89%
|100.00%
|11.90%
|Non US
|1.24%
|0.00%
|36.31%
|63.95%
|BKSE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.04%
|0.01%
|13.16%
|99.14%
|Management Fee
|0.04%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|3.07%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|N/A
|BKSE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BKSE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BKSE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|1.00%
|314.00%
|N/A
|BKSE
|Category Low
|Category High
|BKSE % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.15%
|0.00%
|37.76%
|7.64%
|BKSE
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|BKSE
|Category Low
|Category High
|BKSE % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.34%
|-2.40%
|2.49%
|2.23%
|BKSE
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 10, 2023
|$0.251
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 10, 2023
|$0.346
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2023
|$0.234
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 07, 2022
|$0.355
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2022
|$0.298
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2022
|$0.279
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2022
|$0.347
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 07, 2021
|$0.240
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2021
|$0.287
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 08, 2021
|$0.251
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 05, 2021
|$0.226
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 07, 2020
|$0.238
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2020
|$0.224
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 26, 2020
1.59
1.6%
Mr. France is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2009.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 26, 2020
1.59
1.6%
Mr. Stoll is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2005.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 26, 2020
1.59
1.6%
Marlene is head of equity index portfolio management. She leads the team of equity index portfolio managers managing US and non-US equity index portfolios and is responsible for the refinement and implementation of the entire equity index portfolio management process. Previously, Marlene served as a senior portfolio manager within the equity index team and prior to joining the equity index team was an equity trader for the firm. Prior to joining the firm in 1995, Marlene was a trader for Banc One Investment Advisors Corporation and a brokerage services manager for Mid Atlantic Capital Corporation. Marlene has been in the investment industry since 1990. Marlene earned an MBA in finance from the University of Pittsburgh and a BA in history and Russian from Washington & Jefferson College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 26, 2020
1.59
1.6%
Mr. Frysinger is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2007.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 26, 2020
1.59
1.6%
Ms. Sheremeta is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. She has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2011.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|49.61
|7.02
|2.58
