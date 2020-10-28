Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Overview
Next Dividend
Income Profile
Income Risk
Returns Profile
Allocations
Expenses
About
Dividend.com Ratings*
$82.88
-0.07%
$39.12 B
2.80%
$2.33
2.22%
0.05%
Under normal circumstances, in seeking to track the index's performance, the fund generally purchases a representative sample of the securities comprising the index. By using a sampling process, it typically will not invest in all of the securities in the index. The Bloomberg Barclays US Corporate 1-5 Years Total Return Index is designed to measure the market for investment grade, U.S. dollar-denominated, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds with one to five years left to maturity. The fund is non-diversified.
|Period
|BKSB Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-8.7%
|205.2%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-6.9%
|7.9%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-1.7%
|4.7%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-1.6%
|5.6%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|0.1%
|4.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BKSB Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2019
|N/A
|-2.4%
|5.0%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-50.6%
|1.0%
|N/A
|2017
|N/A
|-1.6%
|2.8%
|N/A
|2016
|N/A
|-65.8%
|7.1%
|N/A
|2015
|N/A
|-75.0%
|3.0%
|N/A
|BKSB
|Category Low
|Category High
|BKSB % Rank
|Net Assets
|28.4 M
|4.99 M
|66.8 B
|95.96%
|Number of Holdings
|465
|3
|4785
|46.11%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.92 M
|-168 M
|7.35 B
|98.14%
|Weighting of Top 10
|6.82%
|3.2%
|100.0%
|94.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BKSB % Rank
|Bonds
|94.69%
|0.00%
|174.62%
|31.93%
|Convertible Bonds
|3.87%
|0.00%
|32.87%
|14.02%
|Cash
|1.43%
|-77.67%
|100.00%
|81.93%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.11%
|99.49%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.77%
|99.49%
|Other
|0.00%
|-4.23%
|20.06%
|95.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BKSB % Rank
|Corporate
|98.57%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|1.52%
|Cash & Equivalents
|1.43%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|93.58%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.09%
|99.83%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|90.75%
|100.00%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.94%
|99.66%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|77.61%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BKSB % Rank
|US
|81.64%
|0.00%
|143.57%
|53.21%
|Non US
|13.05%
|-20.17%
|78.67%
|44.26%
|BKSB Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.01%
|34.57%
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.06%
|0.00%
|1.19%
|7.71%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|BKSB Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BKSB Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BKSB Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|496.37%
|N/A
|BKSB
|Category Low
|Category High
|BKSB % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.58%
|0.00%
|3.95%
|5.53%
|BKSB
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|BKSB
|Category Low
|Category High
|BKSB % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-9.96%
|4.42%
|N/A
|BKSB
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Sep 08, 2020
|$0.071
|Aug 07, 2020
|$0.072
|Jul 08, 2020
|$0.076
|Jun 05, 2020
|$0.083
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 22, 2020
0.44
0.4%
Nancy G. Rogers is a Director, Senior Portfolio Manager, Fixed Income team at BNY Mellon Asset Management North America Corporation. Ms. Rogers joined BNY Mellon AMNA or a predecessor company in January 2013. Ms. Rogers joined Mellon in 1987 and is responsible for the management of domestic and international portfolios.She has been employed by Dreyfus since October 2007. Prior experience includes management of aggregate, government, credit and custom indices as well as trading, performance measurement and portfolio accounting. Ms. Rogers attained the Chartered Financial Analyst ("CFA") designation. Ms. Rogers graduated with an M.B.A. from Drexel University, Investments.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 22, 2020
0.44
0.4%
Gregg Lee is a Vice President, Senior Portfolio Manager, Fixed Income and has been involved with the portfolio since its inception. He joined Mellon Capital in 1989 as an equity indexing portfolio manager and after just over a year, transferred to the fixed-income department. Mr. Lee is responsible for managing various fixed-income index funds with a focus on the MBS sector, with a prior focus on the corporate and government sectors. Prior experience includes managing and trading domestic and international active fixed-income portfolios with a focus on the Active Core and Core Plus strategies.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|27.67
|5.97
|0.75
