Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
BKSB - Snapshot

Vitals

  • YTD Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Return N/A
  • Net Assets $28.4 M
  • Holdings in Top 10 6.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$51.75
$0.00
$51.78

Expenses

OPERATING RELATED FEES

  • Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

  • Front Load N/A
  • Deferred Load N/A

BROKERAGE FEES

  • Turnover N/A

TRADING FEES

  • Max Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

  • Standard (Taxable) N/A
  • IRA N/A

Fund Classification

  • Primary Theme U.S. Short-Term Bond Duration
  • Fund Type Exchange Traded Fund
  • Investment Style Short-Term Bond

Compare BKSB to Popular U.S. Short-Term Bond Duration Funds and ETFs

BKSB - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    BNY Mellon
  • Inception Date
    Apr 22, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    550020
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Nancy Rogers

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, in seeking to track the index's performance, the fund generally purchases a representative sample of the securities comprising the index. By using a sampling process, it typically will not invest in all of the securities in the index. The Bloomberg Barclays US Corporate 1-5 Years Total Return Index is designed to measure the market for investment grade, U.S. dollar-denominated, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds with one to five years left to maturity. The fund is non-diversified.

BKSB - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BKSB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -8.7% 205.2% N/A
1 Yr N/A -6.9% 7.9% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -1.7% 4.7% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -1.6% 5.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 0.1% 4.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BKSB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2019 N/A -2.4% 5.0% N/A
2018 N/A -50.6% 1.0% N/A
2017 N/A -1.6% 2.8% N/A
2016 N/A -65.8% 7.1% N/A
2015 N/A -75.0% 3.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BKSB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -8.7% 205.2% N/A
1 Yr N/A -7.8% 7.9% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -1.7% 4.7% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -1.6% 5.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 0.1% 4.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BKSB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2019 N/A -2.3% 7.2% N/A
2018 N/A -4.2% 6.5% N/A
2017 N/A -1.6% 5.9% N/A
2016 N/A -65.2% 10.7% N/A
2015 N/A -7.0% 3.5% N/A

BKSB - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BKSB Category Low Category High BKSB % Rank
Net Assets 28.4 M 4.99 M 66.8 B 95.96%
Number of Holdings 465 3 4785 46.11%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.92 M -168 M 7.35 B 98.14%
Weighting of Top 10 6.82% 3.2% 100.0% 94.87%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Credit Suisse Group Funding (Guernsey) Limited 3.75% 0.98%
  2. Barclays PLC 4.38% 0.75%
  3. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc 2.35% 0.75%
  4. Mizuho Financial Group Inc. 2.95% 0.73%
  5. Lloyds Banking Group plc 3% 0.73%
  6. Wells Fargo & Company 3.3% 0.58%
  7. U.S. Bancorp 3.38% 0.58%
  8. HSBC USA, Inc. 3.5% 0.58%
  9. International Business Machines Corporation 3% 0.58%
  10. HSBC Holdings plc 4% 0.56%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BKSB % Rank
Bonds 		94.69% 0.00% 174.62% 31.93%
Convertible Bonds 		3.87% 0.00% 32.87% 14.02%
Cash 		1.43% -77.67% 100.00% 81.93%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.11% 99.49%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 52.77% 99.49%
Other 		0.00% -4.23% 20.06% 95.44%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BKSB % Rank
Corporate 		98.57% 0.00% 100.00% 1.52%
Cash & Equivalents 		1.43% 0.00% 100.00% 93.58%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 37.09% 99.83%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 90.75% 100.00%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 15.94% 99.66%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 77.61% 100.00%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BKSB % Rank
US 		81.64% 0.00% 143.57% 53.21%
Non US 		13.05% -20.17% 78.67% 44.26%

BKSB - Expenses

Operational Fees

BKSB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.01% 34.57% N/A
Management Fee 0.06% 0.00% 1.19% 7.71%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

BKSB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.50% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BKSB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BKSB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 496.37% N/A

BKSB - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BKSB Category Low Category High BKSB % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.58% 0.00% 3.95% 5.53%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BKSB Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BKSB Category Low Category High BKSB % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -9.96% 4.42% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BKSB Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Dividend Payout History

View More +

BKSB - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Nancy Rogers

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 22, 2020

0.44

0.4%

Nancy G. Rogers is a Director, Senior Portfolio Manager, Fixed Income team at BNY Mellon Asset Management North America Corporation. Ms. Rogers joined BNY Mellon AMNA or a predecessor company in January 2013. Ms. Rogers joined Mellon in 1987 and is responsible for the management of domestic and international portfolios.She has been employed by Dreyfus since October 2007. Prior experience includes management of aggregate, government, credit and custom indices as well as trading, performance measurement and portfolio accounting. Ms. Rogers attained the Chartered Financial Analyst ("CFA") designation. Ms. Rogers graduated with an M.B.A. from Drexel University, Investments.

Gregory Lee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 22, 2020

0.44

0.4%

Gregg Lee is a Vice President, Senior Portfolio Manager, Fixed Income and has been involved with the portfolio since its inception. He joined Mellon Capital in 1989 as an equity indexing portfolio manager and after just over a year, transferred to the fixed-income department. Mr. Lee is responsible for managing various fixed-income index funds with a focus on the MBS sector, with a prior focus on the corporate and government sectors. Prior experience includes managing and trading domestic and international active fixed-income portfolios with a focus on the Active Core and Core Plus strategies.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 27.67 5.97 0.75

