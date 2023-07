The Fund generally will invest at least 80% of its total assets in the components of the Underlying Index.

Strictly in accordance with its guidelines and mandated procedures Morningstar, Inc. (“Morningstar” or the “Index Provider”) compiles, maintains and calculates the Underlying Index, which tracks the market value weighted performance of the largest institutional leveraged loans based on market weightings, spreads and interest payments. Pursuant to a benchmark administration agreement with the Index Provider, S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (“S&P DJI” or the “Benchmark Administrator”) serves as the benchmark administrator for the Underlying Index. Invesco Capital Management LLC (the “Adviser”) and the Fund’s sub-adviser, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc. (the “Sub-Adviser”), define senior loans to include loans referred to as leveraged loans, bank loans and/or floating rate loans. Banks and other lending institutions generally issue senior loans to corporations, partnerships or other entities (“borrowers”). These borrowers operate in a variety of industries and geographic regions, including foreign countries.

Senior loans often are issued in connection with recapitalizations, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts and re-financings. Senior loans typically are structured and administered by a financial institution that acts as agent for the lenders in the lending group. The Fund generally will purchase loans from banks or other financial institutions through assignments or participations. The Fund may acquire a direct interest in a loan from the agent or another lender by assignment or an indirect interest in a loan as a participation in another lender’s portion of a loan. The Fund generally will sell loans it holds by way of an assignment, but may sell participation interests in such loans at any time to facilitate its ability to fund redemption requests.

To be included in the Underlying Index, leveraged loans must be senior secured, denominated in U.S. dollars and must have a minimum initial term of one year and a minimum par amount of $50 million. A leveraged loan is rated below investment grade quality or is unrated but deemed to be of comparable quality. The Fund will invest in loans that are expected to be below investment grade quality and to bear interest at a floating rate that periodically resets. The Underlying Index may include, and the Fund may acquire and retain, loans of borrowers that are in default.

As of October 31, 2022, the Underlying Index was comprised of 100 constituents.

The Fund does not purchase all of the securities in the Underlying Index; instead, the Fund utilizes a “sampling” methodology to seek to achieve its investment objective.