Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

BKLC | ETF

$84.08

$1.83 B

1.46%

$1.23

-

Vitals

YTD Return

20.4%

1 yr return

18.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

12.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$1.83 B

Holdings in Top 10

31.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$84.1
$65.88
$84.08

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

BKLC | ETF

$84.08

$1.83 B

1.46%

$1.23

-

BKLC - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -14.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.35%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    BNY Mellon
  • Inception Date
    Apr 07, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    6270000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Marlene Walker-Smith

Fund Description

To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests substantially all of its assets in equity securities comprising the Morningstar® US Large Cap IndexSM.

The Morningstar® US Large Cap IndexSM is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of U.S. large-capitalization stocks. The index's initial universe of eligible securities includes common stock, tracking stock and shares of real estate investment trusts (REITs) issued by U.S. companies and traded on the New York Stock Exchange, NASDAQ or NYSE Market LLC. At each reconstitution, the initial universe is screened to exclude securities based on the number of non-trading days in the preceding quarter and trading volume during the preceding six-month period. Securities with more than 10 non-trading days in the preceding quarter, or that have a bottom 25% liquidity score as ranked by the index provider based on the preceding six-month trading volume, are excluded. The remaining

securities comprise the investable universe. The index is composed of the securities of companies whose cumulative total market capitalization represents approximately the top 70% of the remaining securities comprising the investable universe. The index rebalances quarterly in March, June, September and December, and reconstitutes semi-annually in June and December. As of December 31, 2022, the index was comprised of 211 securities.

Under normal circumstances, the fund generally invests in all of the stocks in the index in proportion to their weighting in the index. However, the fund may invest in a representative sample of the index if replicating the index could be detrimental or disadvantageous to shareholders, such as when there are practical difficulties or substantial costs involved in compiling a portfolio of equity securities to replicate the index, in instances in which a security in the index becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations (such as tax diversification requirements) that apply to the fund but not the index.

In seeking to track the index, the fund's assets may be concentrated in (i.e., more than 25% of the fund's assets invested in) an industry or group of industries, but only to the extent that the index concentrates in a particular industry or group of industries. As of December 31, 2022, 25.5% of the index consisted of securities of issuers in the technology sector.

The fund is classified as diversified under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (1940 Act); however, the fund may become non-diversified solely as a result of changes in the composition of the index (e.g., changes in weightings of one or more component securities). When the fund is non-diversified, it may invest a relatively high percentage of its assets in a limited number of issuers.

Read More

BKLC - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BKLC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 20.4% -14.3% 36.7% 6.94%
1 Yr 18.8% -34.8% 38.6% 5.36%
3 Yr 12.5%* -27.6% 93.5% 7.31%
5 Yr 0.0%* -30.4% 97.2% 69.65%
10 Yr 0.0%* -18.7% 37.4% 72.90%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BKLC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.5% -56.3% 28.9% 44.13%
2021 12.9% -20.5% 152.6% 7.09%
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -8.3% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -13.5% 12.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BKLC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -14.7% -20.5% 36.7% 98.11%
1 Yr -2.1% -34.8% 40.3% 89.96%
3 Yr N/A* -27.6% 93.5% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -29.7% 97.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BKLC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.5% -56.3% 28.9% 44.21%
2021 12.9% -20.5% 152.6% 7.55%
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -8.3% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -10.9% 12.6% N/A

BKLC - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BKLC Category Low Category High BKLC % Rank
Net Assets 1.83 B 1.01 M 1.21 T 42.22%
Number of Holdings 231 2 4154 32.08%
Net Assets in Top 10 150 M 288 K 270 B 67.09%
Weighting of Top 10 31.38% 1.8% 106.2% 50.85%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 8.54%
  2. Microsoft Corp 7.73%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 3.18%
  4. NVIDIA Corp 2.31%
  5. Alphabet Inc 2.16%
  6. Berkshire Hathaway Inc 2.00%
  7. Alphabet Inc 1.90%
  8. Meta Platforms Inc 1.81%
  9. Exxon Mobil Corp 1.65%
  10. UnitedHealth Group Inc 1.55%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BKLC % Rank
Stocks 		99.84% 0.00% 130.24% 17.43%
Cash 		0.16% -102.29% 100.00% 81.06%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 34.11%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 34.19%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 30.51%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 31.25%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BKLC % Rank
Technology 		27.64% 0.00% 48.94% 11.94%
Healthcare 		15.08% 0.00% 60.70% 33.61%
Financial Services 		13.80% 0.00% 55.59% 43.19%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.78% 0.00% 30.33% 45.79%
Communication Services 		9.99% 0.00% 27.94% 18.84%
Industrials 		6.93% 0.00% 29.90% 90.43%
Consumer Defense 		6.75% 0.00% 47.71% 53.75%
Energy 		3.92% 0.00% 41.64% 55.13%
Utilities 		1.80% 0.00% 20.91% 71.75%
Basic Materials 		1.66% 0.00% 25.70% 83.00%
Real Estate 		1.63% 0.00% 31.91% 74.58%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BKLC % Rank
US 		98.67% 0.00% 127.77% 17.96%
Non US 		1.17% 0.00% 32.38% 60.45%

BKLC - Expenses

Operational Fees

BKLC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.01% 49.27% N/A
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 2.00% 0.08%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

BKLC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BKLC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BKLC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 496.00% N/A

BKLC - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BKLC Category Low Category High BKLC % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.46% 0.00% 23.92% 6.77%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BKLC Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BKLC Category Low Category High BKLC % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.35% -54.00% 6.06% 10.95%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BKLC Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BKLC - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Marlene Walker-Smith

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 26, 2020

1.59

1.6%

Marlene is head of equity index portfolio management. She leads the team of equity index portfolio managers managing US and non-US equity index portfolios and is responsible for the refinement and implementation of the entire equity index portfolio management process. Previously, Marlene served as a senior portfolio manager within the equity index team and prior to joining the equity index team was an equity trader for the firm. Prior to joining the firm in 1995, Marlene was a trader for Banc One Investment Advisors Corporation and a brokerage services manager for Mid Atlantic Capital Corporation. Marlene has been in the investment industry since 1990. Marlene earned an MBA in finance from the University of Pittsburgh and a BA in history and Russian from Washington & Jefferson College.

David France

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 26, 2020

1.59

1.6%

Mr. France is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2009.

Todd Frysinger

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 26, 2020

1.59

1.6%

Mr. Frysinger is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2007.

Vlasta Sheremeta

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 26, 2020

1.59

1.6%

Ms. Sheremeta is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. She has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2011.

Michael Stoll

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 26, 2020

1.59

1.6%

Mr. Stoll is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2005.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

