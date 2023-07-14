The fund uses a rules-based, systematic investment strategy that seeks to track an index designed to measure the performance of the high yield bond market. To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests substantially all, but at least 80%, of its assets in bonds comprising the Bloomberg US Corporate High Yield Total Return Index. The fund may also invest in derivatives with economic characteristics similar to such bonds or the index. The fund's derivatives investments may include credit default swap indexes, total return swaps, structured notes and futures.

The Bloomberg US Corporate High Yield Total Return Index is designed to measure the U.S. dollar-denominated, high yield (junk), fixed-rate, taxable corporate bond market. Bonds included in the index must have $150 million or more par amount outstanding and at least one year until final maturity. Bonds are classified as high yield if the middle rating of Moody’s, Fitch and S&P is Ba1/BB+/BB+ or below. When a rating from only two agencies is available, the lower is used; when only one agency rates a bond, that rating is used. In cases where explicit bond level ratings may not be available, the index provider may use other sources to classify securities by credit quality. The index may include U.S. dollar-denominated bonds issued by foreign issuers. Securities in the index are updated on the last business day of each month. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average

maturity consistent with that of the index. As of December 31, 2022, the index was comprised of approximately 2,000 securities and had a dollar-weighted average maturity of 5.5 years.

Under normal circumstances, in seeking to track the index's performance, the fund generally purchases a representative sample of the securities comprising the index. By using a sampling process, the fund typically will not invest in all of the securities in the index. The fund may also fully replicate the index when determined to be in the best interest of the fund in pursuing its objective.

In seeking to track the index, the fund's assets may be concentrated in (i.e., more than 25% of the fund’s assets invested in) an industry or group of industries, but only to the extent that the index concentrates in a particular industry or group of industries. As of December 31, 2022, 22.9% of the index consisted of securities of issuers in the Consumer Cyclical industry.

The fund is classified as diversified under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (1940 Act); however, the fund may become non-diversified solely as a result of changes in the composition of the index (e.g., changes in weightings of one or more component securities). When the fund is non-diversified, it may invest a relatively high percentage of its assets in a limited number of issuers.