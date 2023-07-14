Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF

BKHY | ETF

$46.36

$92.2 M

7.15%

$3.31

0.22%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.8%

1 yr return

3.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$92.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

3.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$46.7
$44.51
$49.35

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.22%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF

BKHY | ETF

$46.36

$92.2 M

7.15%

$3.31

0.22%

BKHY - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -8.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 4.98%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 7.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    BNY Mellon
  • Inception Date
    Apr 22, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    900000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Stephanie Shu

Fund Description

The fund uses a rules-based, systematic investment strategy that seeks to track an index designed to measure the performance of the high yield bond market. To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests substantially all, but at least 80%, of its assets in bonds comprising the Bloomberg US Corporate High Yield Total Return Index. The fund may also invest in derivatives with economic characteristics similar to such bonds or the index. The fund's derivatives investments may include credit default swap indexes, total return swaps, structured notes and futures.

The Bloomberg US Corporate High Yield Total Return Index is designed to measure the U.S. dollar-denominated, high yield (junk), fixed-rate, taxable corporate bond market. Bonds included in the index must have $150 million or more par amount outstanding and at least one year until final maturity. Bonds are classified as high yield if the middle rating of Moody’s, Fitch and S&P is Ba1/BB+/BB+ or below. When a rating from only two agencies is available, the lower is used; when only one agency rates a bond, that rating is used. In cases where explicit bond level ratings may not be available, the index provider may use other sources to classify securities by credit quality. The index may include U.S. dollar-denominated bonds issued by foreign issuers. Securities in the index are updated on the last business day of each month. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average

maturity consistent with that of the index. As of December 31, 2022, the index was comprised of approximately 2,000 securities and had a dollar-weighted average maturity of 5.5 years.

Under normal circumstances, in seeking to track the index's performance, the fund generally purchases a representative sample of the securities comprising the index. By using a sampling process, the fund typically will not invest in all of the securities in the index. The fund may also fully replicate the index when determined to be in the best interest of the fund in pursuing its objective.

In seeking to track the index, the fund's assets may be concentrated in (i.e., more than 25% of the fund’s assets invested in) an industry or group of industries, but only to the extent that the index concentrates in a particular industry or group of industries. As of December 31, 2022, 22.9% of the index consisted of securities of issuers in the Consumer Cyclical industry.

The fund is classified as diversified under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (1940 Act); however, the fund may become non-diversified solely as a result of changes in the composition of the index (e.g., changes in weightings of one or more component securities). When the fund is non-diversified, it may invest a relatively high percentage of its assets in a limited number of issuers.

Read More

BKHY - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BKHY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.8% -7.2% 10.3% 83.33%
1 Yr 3.1% -9.7% 19.3% 15.35%
3 Yr 1.3%* -11.4% 72.9% 7.70%
5 Yr 0.0%* -14.2% 37.6% 10.38%
10 Yr 0.0%* -9.0% 19.1% 14.35%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BKHY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.0% -33.4% 3.6% 11.85%
2021 2.3% -4.3% 5.4% 5.38%
2020 N/A -8.4% 70.9% N/A
2019 N/A -1.1% 5.1% N/A
2018 N/A -4.0% 0.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BKHY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -8.0% -14.3% 7.5% 98.10%
1 Yr -5.4% -18.1% 22.2% 96.06%
3 Yr N/A* -11.4% 72.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -14.2% 37.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -9.0% 19.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BKHY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.0% -33.4% 3.6% 11.85%
2021 2.3% -4.3% 5.4% 5.38%
2020 N/A -8.4% 70.9% N/A
2019 N/A -1.0% 5.1% N/A
2018 N/A -4.0% 0.2% N/A

BKHY - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BKHY Category Low Category High BKHY % Rank
Net Assets 92.2 M 1.47 M 26.2 B 83.60%
Number of Holdings 1572 2 2736 2.05%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.31 M -492 M 2.55 B 98.39%
Weighting of Top 10 3.00% 3.0% 100.0% 100.00%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Dreyfus Institutional Preferred Government Money Market Fund 4.73%
  2. Sands China Ltd 0.42%
  3. Sands China Ltd 0.41%
  4. Las Vegas Sands Corp 0.37%
  5. Cloud Software Group Inc 0.36%
  6. TransDigm Inc 0.36%
  7. Medline Borrower LP 0.31%
  8. Directv Financing LLC / Directv Financing Co-Obligor Inc 0.30%
  9. Vodafone Group PLC 0.30%
  10. DaVita Inc 0.26%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BKHY % Rank
Bonds 		97.52% 0.00% 154.38% 17.49%
Cash 		1.41% -52.00% 100.00% 77.01%
Convertible Bonds 		1.06% 0.00% 17.89% 50.66%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.60% 52.82% 98.98%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.09% 98.54%
Other 		0.00% -63.70% 32.06% 97.66%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BKHY % Rank
Corporate 		98.02% 0.00% 129.69% 15.54%
Cash & Equivalents 		1.41% 0.00% 99.98% 84.16%
Securitized 		0.56% 0.00% 97.24% 27.13%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 45.95% 98.53%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 4.66% 98.09%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 99.07% 98.97%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BKHY % Rank
US 		86.11% 0.00% 150.64% 16.40%
Non US 		11.41% 0.00% 118.12% 65.01%

BKHY - Expenses

Operational Fees

BKHY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.22% 0.03% 18.97% 98.94%
Management Fee 0.22% 0.00% 1.84% 2.19%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

BKHY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BKHY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BKHY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 1.00% 255.00% N/A

BKHY - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BKHY Category Low Category High BKHY % Rank
Dividend Yield 7.15% 0.00% 37.15% 0.44%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BKHY Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Quarterly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BKHY Category Low Category High BKHY % Rank
Net Income Ratio 4.98% -2.39% 14.30% 21.49%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BKHY Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BKHY - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Stephanie Shu

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 22, 2020

2.11

2.1%

Ms. Shu has been in the investment industry since 1997. Prior to joining the firm in 2000, Ms. Shu managed a staff of 15 responsible for financial risk analytics development at Gifford Fong Associates. Ms. Shu is a member of CFA Institute. Ms. Shu earned an MS in finance and mathematics from Texas A&M University. Stephanie Shu is a Director, Senior Portfolio Manager, Fixed Income team at Mellon Capital. Mrs. Shu joined Mellon Capital in 2001 and is responsible for the management of domestic and international portfolios. Prior experience includes management of Emerging Market Local Debt ETFs, Fixed Income Active portfolios and Fixed Income Hedge Funds as well as custom strategy analysis and design.

Manuel Hayes

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 22, 2020

2.11

2.1%

Manuel Hayes is Director, Senior Portfolio Manager at BNY Mellon ETF Investment Adviser, LLC. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company of Mellon since 2009.

Paul Benson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 22, 2020

2.11

2.1%

Paul Benson is the Managing Director, Head of Fixed Income Portfolio Management at Mellon. Mr. Benson joined Mellon in 2005 and was previously a Senior Portfolio Manager, responsible for the Yield Curve Arbitrage strategy within Global Asset Allocation portfolios. Prior experience includes analyzing and managing U.S. and Global Fixed Income active portfolios as well as market-making and proprietary trading with a focus on interest rate swaps and JPN Government Bonds. Mr. Benson attained the Chartered Financial Analyst (“CFA”) and Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (“CAIA”) designations. Mr. Benson graduated with a B.A. from the University of Michigan. He has over 21 years of investment experience.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.13 37.79 7.13 8.17

