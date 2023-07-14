Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
The fund uses a rules-based, systematic investment strategy that seeks to track an index designed to measure the performance of the high yield bond market. To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests substantially all, but at least 80%, of its assets in bonds comprising the Bloomberg US Corporate High Yield Total Return Index. The fund may also invest in derivatives with economic characteristics similar to such bonds or the index. The fund's derivatives investments may include credit default swap indexes, total return swaps, structured notes and futures.
The Bloomberg US Corporate High Yield Total Return Index is designed to measure the U.S. dollar-denominated, high yield (junk), fixed-rate, taxable corporate bond market. Bonds included in the index must have $150 million or more par amount outstanding and at least one year until final maturity. Bonds are classified as high yield if the middle rating of Moody’s, Fitch and S&P is Ba1/BB+/BB+ or below. When a rating from only two agencies is available, the lower is used; when only one agency rates a bond, that rating is used. In cases where explicit bond level ratings may not be available, the index provider may use other sources to classify securities by credit quality. The index may include U.S. dollar-denominated bonds issued by foreign issuers. Securities in the index are updated on the last business day of each month. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average
maturity consistent with that of the index. As of December 31, 2022, the index was comprised of approximately 2,000 securities and had a dollar-weighted average maturity of 5.5 years.
Under normal circumstances, in seeking to track the index's performance, the fund generally purchases a representative sample of the securities comprising the index. By using a sampling process, the fund typically will not invest in all of the securities in the index. The fund may also fully replicate the index when determined to be in the best interest of the fund in pursuing its objective.
In seeking to track the index, the fund's assets may be concentrated in (i.e., more than 25% of the fund’s assets invested in) an industry or group of industries, but only to the extent that the index concentrates in a particular industry or group of industries. As of December 31, 2022, 22.9% of the index consisted of securities of issuers in the Consumer Cyclical industry.
The fund is classified as diversified under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (1940 Act); however, the fund may become non-diversified solely as a result of changes in the composition of the index (e.g., changes in weightings of one or more component securities). When the fund is non-diversified, it may invest a relatively high percentage of its assets in a limited number of issuers.
|Period
|BKHY Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.8%
|-7.2%
|10.3%
|83.33%
|1 Yr
|3.1%
|-9.7%
|19.3%
|15.35%
|3 Yr
|1.3%*
|-11.4%
|72.9%
|7.70%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-14.2%
|37.6%
|10.38%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-9.0%
|19.1%
|14.35%
* Annualized
|Period
|BKHY Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.0%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|11.85%
|2021
|2.3%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|5.38%
|2020
|N/A
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-1.1%
|5.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-4.0%
|0.1%
|N/A
|BKHY
|Category Low
|Category High
|BKHY % Rank
|Net Assets
|92.2 M
|1.47 M
|26.2 B
|83.60%
|Number of Holdings
|1572
|2
|2736
|2.05%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.31 M
|-492 M
|2.55 B
|98.39%
|Weighting of Top 10
|3.00%
|3.0%
|100.0%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BKHY % Rank
|Bonds
|97.52%
|0.00%
|154.38%
|17.49%
|Cash
|1.41%
|-52.00%
|100.00%
|77.01%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.06%
|0.00%
|17.89%
|50.66%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.60%
|52.82%
|98.98%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.09%
|98.54%
|Other
|0.00%
|-63.70%
|32.06%
|97.66%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BKHY % Rank
|Corporate
|98.02%
|0.00%
|129.69%
|15.54%
|Cash & Equivalents
|1.41%
|0.00%
|99.98%
|84.16%
|Securitized
|0.56%
|0.00%
|97.24%
|27.13%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.95%
|98.53%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.66%
|98.09%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.07%
|98.97%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BKHY % Rank
|US
|86.11%
|0.00%
|150.64%
|16.40%
|Non US
|11.41%
|0.00%
|118.12%
|65.01%
|BKHY Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.22%
|0.03%
|18.97%
|98.94%
|Management Fee
|0.22%
|0.00%
|1.84%
|2.19%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.50%
|N/A
|BKHY Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BKHY Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BKHY Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|1.00%
|255.00%
|N/A
|BKHY
|Category Low
|Category High
|BKHY % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|7.15%
|0.00%
|37.15%
|0.44%
|BKHY
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|BKHY
|Category Low
|Category High
|BKHY % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|4.98%
|-2.39%
|14.30%
|21.49%
|BKHY
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 10, 2023
|$0.276
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2023
|$0.883
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 05, 2023
|$0.306
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 10, 2023
|$0.306
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 07, 2023
|$0.261
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 07, 2023
|$0.244
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2023
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2022
|$0.314
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 07, 2022
|$0.221
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 07, 2022
|$0.295
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 08, 2022
|$0.284
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 05, 2022
|$0.407
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2022
|$0.147
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2022
|$0.232
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 06, 2022
|$0.154
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2022
|$0.340
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 07, 2022
|$0.196
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 07, 2022
|$0.166
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2021
|$0.188
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 05, 2021
|$0.218
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 07, 2021
|$0.226
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 08, 2021
|$0.238
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 06, 2021
|$0.233
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2021
|$0.255
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2021
|$0.215
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 07, 2021
|$0.239
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 08, 2021
|$0.226
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 05, 2021
|$0.198
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 05, 2021
|$0.221
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2020
|$0.272
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 06, 2020
|$0.235
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 07, 2020
|$0.265
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 08, 2020
|$0.262
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 07, 2020
|$0.251
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2020
|$0.285
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 05, 2020
|$0.318
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 22, 2020
2.11
2.1%
Ms. Shu has been in the investment industry since 1997. Prior to joining the firm in 2000, Ms. Shu managed a staff of 15 responsible for financial risk analytics development at Gifford Fong Associates. Ms. Shu is a member of CFA Institute. Ms. Shu earned an MS in finance and mathematics from Texas A&M University. Stephanie Shu is a Director, Senior Portfolio Manager, Fixed Income team at Mellon Capital. Mrs. Shu joined Mellon Capital in 2001 and is responsible for the management of domestic and international portfolios. Prior experience includes management of Emerging Market Local Debt ETFs, Fixed Income Active portfolios and Fixed Income Hedge Funds as well as custom strategy analysis and design.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 22, 2020
2.11
2.1%
Manuel Hayes is Director, Senior Portfolio Manager at BNY Mellon ETF Investment Adviser, LLC. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company of Mellon since 2009.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 22, 2020
2.11
2.1%
Paul Benson is the Managing Director, Head of Fixed Income Portfolio Management at Mellon. Mr. Benson joined Mellon in 2005 and was previously a Senior Portfolio Manager, responsible for the Yield Curve Arbitrage strategy within Global Asset Allocation portfolios. Prior experience includes analyzing and managing U.S. and Global Fixed Income active portfolios as well as market-making and proprietary trading with a focus on interest rate swaps and JPN Government Bonds. Mr. Benson attained the Chartered Financial Analyst (“CFA”) and Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (“CAIA”) designations. Mr. Benson graduated with a B.A. from the University of Michigan. He has over 21 years of investment experience.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.13
|37.79
|7.13
|8.17
