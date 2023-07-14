Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
15.4%
1 yr return
22.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$76.6 M
Holdings in Top 10
44.4%
Expense Ratio 0.80%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests primarily in equity securities of foreign companies located in developed markets, excluding the United States. The fund considers "developed markets" to be countries included in the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) Europe, Australasia and Far East (EAFE®) Index and Canada. "Foreign companies" are companies: (i) that are organized under the laws of a foreign country; (ii) whose principal trading market is in a foreign country; or (iii) that have a majority of their assets, or that derive a majority of their revenue or profits from businesses, investments or sales, outside the United States. The fund ordinarily invests in at least three countries and is not geographically limited in its investment selection. The fund invests principally in common stocks, including common stocks listed on foreign exchanges.
The fund may invest in equity securities of companies of any market capitalization. In addition, the fund may, from time to time, invest a significant portion (more than 20%) of its total assets in equity securities of companies in certain sectors
or located in particular regions or countries. As of December 31, 2022, the fund invests a significant portion of its assets in equity securities of companies in the information technology, healthcare and industrials sectors. In addition, as of December 31, 2022, the fund has significant exposure to equity securities of companies located in Western Europe, particularly France, and Japan. Although the fund's investments will be focused among developed markets, excluding the United States, the fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in emerging markets. Certain of the fund's investments may be denominated in foreign currencies. It is expected that the currency exposure of the fund's portfolio will be unhedged to the U.S. dollar.
The fund's sub-adviser, Walter Scott & Partners Limited (Walter Scott), an affiliate of the Adviser, seeks investment opportunities in companies with fundamental strengths that indicate the potential for sustainable growth. Walter Scott focuses on individual equity security selection, building the fund's portfolio from the bottom up through extensive fundamental research.
The investment process begins with the screening of reported company financials. Companies that meet certain broad absolute and trend criteria are candidates for more detailed analysis. As part of that analysis, Walter Scott considers all material opportunities and risks with respect to a company, financial and non-financial, and regularly engages with company management teams. Walter Scott first restates the company's income statement, flow of funds, and balance sheet to a cash basis, to understand the cash generating strengths of the company and thereby the company's ability to achieve self-financed growth so far as possible. Walter Scott then conducts a detailed investigation of the company's products, cost and pricing, competition and industry position and outlook. In assessing the valuation of an individual equity security Walter Scott uses various measures, including price-to-earnings ratio versus growth rate, price-to-cash ratio, price-to-book ratio and dividend yield. Walter Scott invests the fund's assets in reasonably valued equity securities of companies exhibiting market leadership and long-term growth prospects, underpinned by strong management and sound operating practices. The fund typically invests in 25 to 30 companies. Geographic, sector and industry allocations, as well as allocations to equity securities of companies with varying market capitalizations, are the result of, not part of, the investment process, because Walter Scott's sole focus is on the analysis of and investment in individual companies.
Walter Scott typically sells an equity security when it no longer possesses the characteristics that caused its purchase. An equity security may be a sell candidate when its valuation reaches or exceeds its calculated fair value, or there are deteriorating fundamentals. Walter Scott may reduce the weighting of an equity security held by the fund if it becomes overweighted as determined by Walter Scott.
The fund is non-diversified.
|Period
|BKCI Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.4%
|-39.3%
|13.2%
|96.37%
|1 Yr
|22.6%
|-57.2%
|9.2%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-20.6%
|11.4%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-11.4%
|33.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-4.1%
|9.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BKCI Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.3%
|-49.5%
|18.2%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-15.6%
|82.1%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-1.7%
|28.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-18.5%
|9.7%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.5%
|23.4%
|N/A
|Period
|BKCI Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-42.7%
|13.2%
|96.83%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-57.2%
|9.2%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-20.6%
|11.4%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.4%
|33.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.4%
|9.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BKCI Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.3%
|-49.5%
|18.2%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-15.6%
|82.1%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-1.7%
|28.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-18.5%
|9.7%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.5%
|23.4%
|N/A
|BKCI
|Category Low
|Category High
|BKCI % Rank
|Net Assets
|76.6 M
|167 K
|150 B
|87.76%
|Number of Holdings
|29
|5
|516
|96.82%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|25 M
|59.2 K
|33.4 B
|88.41%
|Weighting of Top 10
|44.43%
|10.3%
|99.1%
|20.23%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BKCI % Rank
|Stocks
|97.75%
|88.72%
|101.51%
|24.55%
|Cash
|2.25%
|-1.51%
|11.28%
|75.00%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|89.32%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|3.64%
|89.77%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.45%
|89.09%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.11%
|88.86%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BKCI % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.97%
|6.14%
|Technology
|0.00%
|1.51%
|38.21%
|80.45%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.92%
|2.95%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.68%
|31.28%
|54.09%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|1.36%
|29.58%
|10.00%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.62%
|88.18%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.97%
|16.14%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.13%
|98.64%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|28.66%
|58.18%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|70.95%
|22.50%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.15%
|38.18%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BKCI % Rank
|Non US
|95.29%
|70.50%
|101.51%
|16.82%
|US
|2.46%
|0.00%
|25.68%
|68.41%
|BKCI Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.80%
|0.01%
|2.91%
|75.17%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|66.44%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.80%
|N/A
|BKCI Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BKCI Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BKCI Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|7.00%
|149.00%
|N/A
|BKCI
|Category Low
|Category High
|BKCI % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.38%
|0.00%
|7.58%
|92.29%
|BKCI
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|BKCI
|Category Low
|Category High
|BKCI % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.69%
|3.16%
|N/A
|BKCI
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jan 04, 2023
|$0.188
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 06, 2021
0.48
0.5%
Charlie is Executive Director, Investment at Walter Scott. Having joined the firm in 1991, he has held a range of investment, management, client service and governance responsibilities and has had extensive experience of analysing companies around the world, particularly in Europe and Japan. Charles joined the Board in 2009 and is Co-Chair of the Investment Management Committee. He holds a BSc (Econ) (Hons) in European Studies from the University of Buckingham
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 06, 2021
0.48
0.5%
Jane is Managing Director of Walter Scott. Having joined the firm in 1995 as an investment analyst, she has held a range of investment, management, client service and governance responsibilities and was instrumental in the development of the firm's US investment strategy. Jane co-chaired Walter Scott's Investment Management Group before becoming Managing Director in 2010. She holds a BSc (Hons) in Marine and Environmental Biology from the University of St Andrews.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 06, 2021
0.48
0.5%
Roy is Executive Director, Investment & Client Service at Walter Scott. Since joining the firm in 1995, he has held a range of investment, management, client service and governance responsibilities. Roy was integral to the development of the firm’s emerging markets capabilities, and he has played a central role in the stewardship of Walter Scott’s global and international strategies since 2007. Roy joined the firm’s board in 2008 and is Co-Chair of the Investment Management Committee. He holds a BSc (Hons) in Statistics from the University of Glasgow.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|26.94
|7.45
|20.01
