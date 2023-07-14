Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
139.4%
1 yr return
66.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$15 M
Holdings in Top 10
136.6%
Expense Ratio 0.65%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|BITS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|139.4%
|-62.5%
|107.1%
|90.38%
|1 Yr
|66.5%
|-89.0%
|245.9%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-83.6%
|168.8%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-80.0%
|108.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-100.0%
|7.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BITS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-94.4%
|48.5%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-58.5%
|72.8%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-84.2%
|86.0%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-67.0%
|1180.0%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-50.0%
|90.5%
|N/A
|Period
|BITS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-70.3%
|78.6%
|92.31%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-89.0%
|245.9%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-83.6%
|168.8%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-80.0%
|108.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-100.0%
|7.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BITS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-94.4%
|48.5%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-58.5%
|72.8%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-84.2%
|86.0%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-91.8%
|12699.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-94.2%
|483.4%
|N/A
|BITS
|Category Low
|Category High
|BITS % Rank
|Net Assets
|15 M
|161 K
|29.3 B
|57.35%
|Number of Holdings
|7
|1
|34
|67.31%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|10.7 M
|0
|1.2 B
|34.62%
|Weighting of Top 10
|136.56%
|38.4%
|100.0%
|76.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BITS % Rank
|Other
|50.60%
|-50.05%
|149.96%
|15.22%
|Stocks
|49.19%
|-0.18%
|100.00%
|21.28%
|Bonds
|36.77%
|0.00%
|158.15%
|59.57%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|50.00%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.32%
|54.35%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-121.66%
|150.05%
|71.74%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BITS % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.98%
|77.78%
|Technology
|0.00%
|17.04%
|56.23%
|11.11%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.31%
|66.67%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.28%
|77.78%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.69%
|77.78%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.98%
|59.11%
|33.33%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.18%
|66.67%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.03%
|88.89%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.51%
|77.78%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.88%
|88.89%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.92%
|66.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BITS % Rank
|US
|49.19%
|-0.18%
|98.52%
|21.74%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|50.45%
|6.52%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BITS % Rank
|Derivative
|50.60%
|0.00%
|66.67%
|55.56%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|24.44%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.35%
|55.56%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.43%
|55.56%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.24%
|55.56%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|60.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BITS % Rank
|US
|36.77%
|0.00%
|158.15%
|58.70%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.61%
|56.52%
|BITS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.65%
|0.50%
|3.00%
|97.01%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|3.00%
|10.29%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.05%
|0.25%
|N/A
|BITS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.00%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|BITS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BITS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|55.00%
|N/A
|BITS
|Category Low
|Category High
|BITS % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.04%
|0.00%
|18.14%
|9.09%
|BITS
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|SemiAnnual
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|BITS
|Category Low
|Category High
|BITS % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-3.07%
|1.41%
|N/A
|BITS
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 10, 2023
|$0.223
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 09, 2023
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2022
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 07, 2022
|$0.372
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 15, 2021
0.54
0.5%
Pedro Palandrani, Associate Vice President and Research Analyst, joined the Adviser in 2019. Prior to joining Global X, Mr. Palandrani held the role of Equity Research Analyst at Cabot Wealth from 2017 to 2019. Mr. Palandrani received his MBA from the Bertolon School of Business at Salem State University in 2018 and his BA from Universidad Católica Andrés Bello (UCAB) in Venezuela in 2013.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2022
0.25
0.3%
Rohan Reddy, CFA Vice President and Research Analyst, joined the Adviser in 2015. Mr. Reddy received his BA from New York University (NYU) in 2015.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|16.86
|3.85
|0.05
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...