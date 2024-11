Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in dividend-paying equity securities issued by foreign companies of any market capitalization and derivatives that have similar economic characteristics to such securities. Foreign securities may include securities of (i) foreign government issuers, (ii) issuers organized or located outside the United States, (iii) issuers which primarily trade in a market located outside the United States, or (iv) issuers doing a substantial amount of business outside the United States, which the Fund considers to be companies that derive at least 50% of their revenue or profits from business outside the United States or have at least 50% of their sales or assets outside the United States. The Fund will allocate its assets among various regions and countries (but in no less than three different countries). For temporary defensive purposes the Fund may deviate very substantially from this allocation.

The Fund will primarily invest in equity securities, which include common stock, preferred stock and non-convertible preferred stock. The Fund may invest in securities of non-U.S. issuers that can be U.S. dollar based or non-U.S. dollar based. The Fund may invest in securities of companies of any market capitalization, but intends to invest primarily in securities of large capitalization companies. The combination of equity securities will be varied from time to time both with respect to types of securities and markets in response to changing market and economic trends. The Fund may invest in shares of companies through initial public offerings (“IPOs”) or “new issues.” The Fund may also invest in securities convertible into common and preferred stock.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in global fixed-income securities, including corporate bonds, U.S. Government debt securities, non-U.S. Government and supranational debt securities (an example of such an entity is the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (the “World Bank”)), asset-backed securities, mortgage backed securities, corporate loans, emerging market debt securities and non-investment grade debt securities (high yield or junk bonds). Investment in fixed-income securities will be made on an opportunistic basis. The Fund may invest in fixed-income securities of any duration or maturity.

The Fund has no geographic limits in where it may invest outside of the United States. The Fund may invest in both developed and emerging markets.

The Fund may use derivatives, including options, futures, swaps and forward contracts, both to seek to increase the return of the Fund or to hedge (or protect) the value of its assets against adverse movements in currency exchange rates, interest rates and movements in the securities markets. The Fund may enter into currency transactions on a hedged or unhedged basis in order to seek total return. The Fund may, when consistent with its investment objective, buy or sell options or futures on a security or an index of securities and may buy options on a currency or a basket of currencies, or enter into foreign currency transactions, including swaps. The Fund may also use forward foreign currency exchange contracts, which are obligations to buy or sell a currency at a pre-determined rate in the future. Derivatives are financial instruments whose value is derived from another security, a currency or an index. The use of options, futures, indexed securities, inverse securities, swaps and forward contracts can be effective in protecting or enhancing the value of the Fund’s assets. The Fund may, but under normal market conditions generally does not intend to, use derivatives for speculation to increase returns.

The Fund may invest in indexed and inverse securities.

The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities to achieve its principal investment strategies.

The Fund is classified as diversified under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended.