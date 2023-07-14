The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in the common stocks and depositary receipts that comprise the Index. The Fund, using an indexing investment approach, attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Nasdaq, Inc. (the “Index Provider” ). The Index Provider may, from time to time, exercise reasonable discretion as it deems appropriate in order to maintain Index integrity. According to the Index Provider, the Index is designed to provide a benchmark for investors interested in tracking some of the largest and most liquid public companies that are domiciled in Brazil, India, China (including Hong Kong) and South Korea that are accessible for investment by U.S. investors. The Index has been created to provide investors an opportunity to take advantage of both event-driven news and long-term economic trends as the economies of these countries continue to evolve and is equally weighted among the countries. According to the Index Provider, in order to be eligible for inclusion in the Index, a security must be issued by a company domiciled in Brazil, India, China (including Hong Kong) or South Korea, have a market capitalization of at least $100 million, a minimum three-month average daily dollar trading volume of $1 million, a minimum free float of 20% and have seasoned on an Index-eligible exchange for at least three months. Eligible securities from each country are ranked individually on both market capitalization and liquidity. These scores are then totaled to provide a final score. The 25 highest ranked securities from each country are included in the Index. If a country has less than 25 eligible securities, all eligible securities are included in the Index. The Index uses an equal weighted allocation methodology for each country in the Index so that each country continues to represent 25% of the Index at each rebalance, as well as an equal weighted allocation methodology for all components within a country allocation. In order to gain exposure to certain Chinese companies that are included in the Fund’s Index but are unavailable to direct investment by foreign investors, the Fund invests significantly in non-Chinese shell companies that have created structures known as variable interest entities ( “VIEs” ) in order to gain exposure to such Chinese companies. The Fund may also invest in U.S. dollar denominated and non-U.S. dollar denominated securities. The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced quarterly and the Fund will make corresponding changes to its portfolio shortly after the Index changes are made public. The Index’s quarterly reconstitution and rebalance schedule may cause the Fund to experience a higher rate of portfolio turnover. The Fund will be concentrated in an industry or a group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. As of December 31, 2022, the Index was composed of 88 securities. Of the 24 Brazilian securities included in the Index, 17 were traded on the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange and 5 were traded as depositary receipts. Of the 18 Chinese securities included in the Index, 7 were traded as H-Shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and 11 were traded as depositary receipts. Of the 12 Indian securities included in the Index, 6 were traded as depositary receipts. Of the 24 South Korean securities in the Index, 22 were traded on the Korea Stock Exchange. As of December 31, 2022, the Fund had significant investments in consumer discretionary companies, financial companies, Brazilian issuers, Chinese issuers, Indian issuers, South Korean issuers and Asian issuers, although this may change from time to time. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given jurisdiction or investment sector, the Fund may be exposed to the risks associated with that jurisdiction or investment sector.