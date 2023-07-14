Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Vitals

YTD Return

15.3%

1 yr return

11.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.2%

Net Assets

$12.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

21.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$28.4
$22.85
$28.67

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.64%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

BICK - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -10.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.83%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    First Trust BICK Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    First Trust
  • Inception Date
    Apr 12, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    600002
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Daniel Lindquist

Fund Description

The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in the common stocks and depositary receipts that comprise the Index. The Fund, using an indexing investment approach, attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Nasdaq, Inc. (the “Index Provider”). The Index Provider may, from time to time, exercise reasonable discretion as it deems appropriate in order to maintain Index integrity.According to the Index Provider, the Index is designed to provide a benchmark for investors interested in tracking some of the largest and most liquid public companies that are domiciled in Brazil, India, China (including Hong Kong) and South Korea that are accessible for investment by U.S. investors. The Index has been created to provide investors an opportunity to take advantage of both event-driven news and long-term economic trends as the economies of these countries continue to evolve and is equally weighted among the countries.According to the Index Provider, in order to be eligible for inclusion in the Index, a security must be issued by a company domiciled in Brazil, India, China (including Hong Kong) or South Korea, have a market capitalization of at least $100 million, a minimum three-month average daily dollar trading volume of $1 million, a minimum free float of 20% and have seasoned on an Index-eligible exchange for at least three months. Eligible securities from each country are ranked individually on both market capitalization and liquidity. These scores are then totaled to provide a final score. The 25 highest ranked securities from each country are included in the Index. If a country has less than 25 eligible securities, all eligible securities are included in the Index. The Index uses an equal weighted allocation methodology for each country in the Index so that each country continues to represent 25% of the Index at each rebalance, as well as an equal weighted allocation methodology for all components within a country allocation. In order to gain exposure to certain Chinese companies that are included in the Fund’s Index but are unavailable to direct investment by foreign investors, the Fund invests significantly in non-Chinese shell companies that have created structures known as variable interest entities (“VIEs”) in order to gain exposure to such Chinese companies. The Fund may also invest in U.S. dollar denominated and non-U.S. dollar denominated securities.The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced quarterly and the Fund will make corresponding changes to its portfolio shortly after the Index changes are made public. The Index’s quarterly reconstitution and rebalance schedule may cause the Fund to experience a higher rate of portfolio turnover. The Fund will be concentrated in an industry or a group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. As of December 31, 2022, the Index was composed of 88 securities. Of the 24 Brazilian securities included in the Index, 17 were traded on the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange and 5 were traded as depositary receipts. Of the 18 Chinese securities included in the Index, 7 were traded as H-Shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and 11 were traded as depositary receipts. Of the 12 Indian securities included in the Index, 6 were traded as depositary receipts. Of the 24 South Korean securities in the Index, 22 were traded on the Korea Stock Exchange. As of December 31, 2022, the Fund had significant investments in consumer discretionary companies, financial companies, Brazilian issuers, Chinese issuers, Indian issuers, South Korean issuers and Asian issuers, although this may change from time to time. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given jurisdiction or investment sector, the Fund may be exposed to the risks associated with that jurisdiction or investment sector.
Read More

BICK - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BICK Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.3% -11.0% 31.2% 8.94%
1 Yr 11.8% -12.4% 30.0% 31.03%
3 Yr 1.4%* -17.4% 12.6% 23.35%
5 Yr 2.2%* -9.8% 36.0% 14.84%
10 Yr 4.2%* -12.3% 12.5% 3.42%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BICK Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.7% -50.1% 7.2% 4.65%
2021 13.6% -18.2% 13.6% 0.14%
2020 6.2% -7.2% 79.7% 38.54%
2019 -4.4% -4.4% 9.2% 100.00%
2018 7.0% -7.2% 7.0% 0.16%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BICK Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -10.1% -30.3% 31.2% 96.16%
1 Yr -25.2% -48.9% 30.0% 99.49%
3 Yr 4.9%* -16.6% 12.7% 10.94%
5 Yr 3.6%* -9.8% 36.0% 9.13%
10 Yr 4.3%* -12.3% 12.5% 7.71%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BICK Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.7% -50.1% 7.2% 4.65%
2021 13.6% -18.2% 13.6% 0.14%
2020 6.2% -7.2% 79.7% 38.54%
2019 -4.4% -4.4% 9.2% 100.00%
2018 7.0% -7.2% 7.0% 0.16%

BICK - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BICK Category Low Category High BICK % Rank
Net Assets 12.3 M 717 K 102 B 89.90%
Number of Holdings 93 10 6734 54.17%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.6 M 340 K 19.3 B 91.78%
Weighting of Top 10 21.10% 2.8% 71.7% 86.43%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. ReNew Energy Global PLC 2.38%
  2. Goldman Sachs Financial Square Treasury Obligations Fund 2.09%
  3. Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd 2.00%
  4. WNS Holdings Ltd 1.97%
  5. ICICI Bank Ltd 1.92%
  6. Larsen Toubro Ltd 1.91%
  7. Axis Bank Ltd 1.88%
  8. Reliance Industries Ltd 1.86%
  9. State Bank of India 1.86%
  10. HDFC Bank Ltd 1.81%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BICK % Rank
Stocks 		99.45% 0.90% 110.97% 14.23%
Cash 		0.55% -23.67% 20.19% 82.28%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 89.47%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 86.39%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 85.71%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 48.23% 87.95%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BICK % Rank
Consumer Cyclical 		21.02% 0.00% 48.94% 7.24%
Financial Services 		17.88% 0.00% 48.86% 75.42%
Technology 		15.27% 0.00% 47.50% 86.55%
Communication Services 		10.26% 0.00% 39.29% 33.89%
Industrials 		7.29% 0.00% 43.53% 33.12%
Healthcare 		6.73% 0.00% 93.26% 20.96%
Basic Materials 		6.61% 0.00% 30.03% 64.55%
Energy 		5.78% 0.00% 24.80% 27.17%
Utilities 		5.36% 0.00% 39.12% 4.53%
Consumer Defense 		3.05% 0.00% 28.13% 90.43%
Real Estate 		0.74% 0.00% 17.15% 69.73%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BICK % Rank
Non US 		97.50% -4.71% 112.57% 32.35%
US 		1.95% -1.60% 104.72% 28.88%

BICK - Expenses

Operational Fees

BICK Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.64% 0.03% 41.06% 88.83%
Management Fee 0.64% 0.00% 2.00% 15.86%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 11.41%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

BICK Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BICK Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BICK Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 190.00% 67.02%

BICK - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BICK Category Low Category High BICK % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 12.61% 29.80%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BICK Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BICK Category Low Category High BICK % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.83% -1.98% 17.62% 45.67%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BICK Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BICK - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Daniel Lindquist

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 12, 2010

12.14

12.1%

Daniel J. Lindquist, CFA, was born in 1970. Mr. Lindquist earned a B.A. in Business Economics from Wheaton College and has an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2004 and is a Managing Director. Mr. Lindquist is the Chairman of the Investment Committee and is responsible for the overall supervision of the Separate Managed Accounts.

Jon Erickson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 12, 2010

12.14

12.1%

Jon C. Erickson, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. Erickson earned a B.S. in Computer Science from the University of Illinois and has an MBA from the University of Illinois in Finance. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1994 and he is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Vice President. As the head of FTA’s Equity Research Group, Mr. Erickson shall be responsible for determining the securities to be purchased and sold by Funds that do not utilize quantitative investment strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.

David McGarel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 12, 2010

12.14

12.1%

David G. McGarel, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. McGarel earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Notre Dame. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1997 and he is a Managing Director, Chief Operating Officer and the Chief Investment Officer. As head of FTA’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. McGarel shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative investment strategies for those Funds that have investment policies that require them to follow such strategies, on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Stan Ueland

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 12, 2010

12.14

12.1%

Mr. Ueland joined First Trust Advisors as a Vice President in August 2005 and has been a Senior Vice President of First Trust and FTP since September 2012. At First Trust, he plays an important role in executing the investment strategies of each portfolio of exchange-traded funds advised by First Trust. Before joining First Trust, he was vice president of sales at BondWave LLC from May 2004 through August 2005, an account executive for Mina Capital Management LLC and Samaritan Asset Management LLC from January 2003 through May 2004, and a sales consultant at Oracle Corporation from January 1997 through January 2003.

Roger Testin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 12, 2010

12.14

12.1%

Roger F. Testin, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. Testin earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Illinois and has an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2001 and he is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Vice President. As Product Manager for the VA’s, SMA’s and International Managed Products, Mr. Testin shall be responsible for the daily implementation and execution of the strategies for these product vehicles on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Chris Peterson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 18, 2016

6.21

6.2%

Chris A. Peterson, CFA was born in 1975. Mr. Peterson earned a B.S in Finance from Bradley University and has an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business with concentrations in Analytic Finance & Accounting. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2000. As head of FTA’s Portfolio Advisor’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. Peterson shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative equity strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Erik Russo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2021

1.33

1.3%

Mr. Russo is a Vice President of First Trust. He is responsible for implementing the investment strategies of each portfolio of exchange-traded funds advised by First Trust in his role as a Portfolio Manager. Mr. Russo joined First Trust in January of 2010.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.46 13.42

