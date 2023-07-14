Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
10.6%
1 yr return
15.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
14.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
6.9%
Net Assets
$132 M
Holdings in Top 10
3.9%
Expense Ratio 0.65%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index is a rules-based index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of high performing equity securities of U.S. companies. The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in the equity securities which comprise the Underlying Index.
The Underlying Index generally consists of 400 stocks. The Underlying Index’s stocks are constituents of the MarketGrader U.S. Coverage Universe. In compiling the Underlying Index, MarketGrader Capital, LLC (the “Index Provider”) selects the 400 stocks from MarketGrader’s U.S. Coverage Universe by using a methodology that selects components based on the strength of their fundamentals in growth, value, profitability and cash flow and then screens such potential Underlying Index components for certain criteria regarding concentration, market capitalization and liquidity. The eligible stocks that are selected for inclusion in the Underlying Index’s portfolio are equally weighted. The Underlying Index is rebalanced by the Index Provider semiannually, on the third Friday of March and September each year.
|Period
|BFOR Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.6%
|-23.7%
|34.1%
|53.28%
|1 Yr
|15.5%
|-41.1%
|31.8%
|16.92%
|3 Yr
|14.3%*
|-20.8%
|21.3%
|6.81%
|5 Yr
|6.9%*
|-14.9%
|80.9%
|11.14%
|10 Yr
|9.2%*
|-9.9%
|11.3%
|4.94%
* Annualized
|Period
|BFOR Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.9%
|-52.6%
|20.1%
|27.69%
|2021
|14.3%
|-25.0%
|15.1%
|1.04%
|2020
|5.6%
|-2.9%
|196.6%
|15.72%
|2019
|4.9%
|-2.6%
|8.3%
|60.11%
|2018
|-2.9%
|-11.1%
|0.0%
|34.02%
|Period
|BFOR Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-12.1%
|-27.0%
|34.1%
|96.46%
|1 Yr
|-3.4%
|-41.1%
|48.6%
|88.41%
|3 Yr
|15.7%*
|-20.8%
|21.3%
|2.94%
|5 Yr
|9.7%*
|-14.9%
|80.9%
|4.72%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.9%
|12.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BFOR Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.9%
|-52.6%
|20.1%
|27.69%
|2021
|14.3%
|-25.0%
|15.1%
|1.04%
|2020
|5.6%
|-2.9%
|196.6%
|15.72%
|2019
|4.9%
|-2.6%
|8.3%
|60.11%
|2018
|-2.9%
|-11.1%
|0.0%
|55.62%
|BFOR
|Category Low
|Category High
|BFOR % Rank
|Net Assets
|132 M
|481 K
|145 B
|74.31%
|Number of Holdings
|401
|1
|2445
|18.34%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|5.38 M
|3.49 K
|10.8 B
|89.45%
|Weighting of Top 10
|3.88%
|2.9%
|100.0%
|99.24%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BFOR % Rank
|Stocks
|99.59%
|0.00%
|100.57%
|24.62%
|Cash
|0.40%
|-2.51%
|100.00%
|75.38%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.68%
|52.01%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.04%
|36.11%
|51.76%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.78%
|51.26%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.81%
|52.01%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BFOR % Rank
|Financial Services
|18.42%
|0.00%
|46.10%
|12.09%
|Consumer Cyclical
|17.20%
|2.49%
|46.48%
|12.34%
|Industrials
|15.97%
|0.00%
|45.89%
|51.13%
|Energy
|12.46%
|0.00%
|58.13%
|3.78%
|Technology
|11.76%
|0.00%
|40.65%
|83.88%
|Healthcare
|10.01%
|0.00%
|47.15%
|53.90%
|Basic Materials
|6.61%
|0.00%
|26.18%
|26.20%
|Consumer Defense
|4.70%
|0.00%
|32.18%
|30.73%
|Communication Services
|1.94%
|0.00%
|30.98%
|60.71%
|Real Estate
|0.65%
|0.00%
|25.82%
|87.66%
|Utilities
|0.27%
|0.00%
|18.97%
|80.86%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BFOR % Rank
|US
|97.89%
|0.00%
|100.04%
|35.18%
|Non US
|1.70%
|0.00%
|27.19%
|43.97%
|BFOR Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.65%
|0.03%
|33.98%
|78.21%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|46.84%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.30%
|N/A
|BFOR Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|BFOR Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BFOR Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|321.00%
|89.53%
|BFOR
|Category Low
|Category High
|BFOR % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.53%
|0.00%
|3.05%
|7.04%
|BFOR
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|BFOR
|Category Low
|Category High
|BFOR % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.90%
|-2.06%
|3.38%
|21.01%
|BFOR
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 29, 2022
|$0.894
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2021
|$0.573
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2021
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.488
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.295
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.334
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.249
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.274
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.259
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2015
|$0.226
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2014
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2015
7.17
7.2%
Ryan Mischker is manager of Index Management. Mr. Mischker has oversight of the day-to-day operations of the department. Prior to joining ALPS Advisors, Mr. Mischker served as Compliance Manager of ALPS Fund Services, where he was primarily responsible for managing all post-trade monitoring for IRS, SEC and Prospectus/Statement of Additional Information investment guidelines and restrictions. Mr. Mischker has over 13 years financial services experience and graduated from the University of Northern Colorado with a B.S. in Finance and B.A. in Economics.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2016
6.17
6.2%
Andrew Hicks, Vice President of Index Management, of ALPS Advisors, Inc.. Mr. Hicks joined ALPS Advisors as a portfolio manager in 2015. Prior to joining ALPS Advisors, Mr. Hicks was a senior equity trader and research analyst with Virtus Investment Partners in New York City, specializing in ETF trading and international research. From 2007 to 2011, Mr. Hicks was an equity trader and research analyst at SCM Advisors in San Francisco, an affiliate of Virtus Investment Partners. With over many years of experience, Mr. Hicks gained international equity trading experience while at Wentworth, Hauser & Violich, and he began his career in semiconductor equity research at Citi. Mr. Hicks earned an accounting degree from Miami University (Ohio) while interning each summer on the American Stock Exchange in New York City.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.25
|38.44
|7.32
|5.78
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...