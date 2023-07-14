The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index is a rules-based index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of high performing equity securities of U.S. companies. The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in the equity securities which comprise the Underlying Index.

The Underlying Index generally consists of 400 stocks. The Underlying Index’s stocks are constituents of the MarketGrader U.S. Coverage Universe. In compiling the Underlying Index, MarketGrader Capital, LLC (the “Index Provider”) selects the 400 stocks from MarketGrader’s U.S. Coverage Universe by using a methodology that selects components based on the strength of their fundamentals in growth, value, profitability and cash flow and then screens such potential Underlying Index components for certain criteria regarding concentration, market capitalization and liquidity. The eligible stocks that are selected for inclusion in the Underlying Index’s portfolio are equally weighted. The Underlying Index is rebalanced by the Index Provider semiannually, on the third Friday of March and September each year.