The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock's yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock's dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock's Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock's dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock's dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock's Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company's expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year's expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
BFOR (ETF)

Barron's 400 ETF

BFOR (ETF)

Barron's 400 ETF

Barron's 400 ETF

BFOR | ETF

$58.31

$132 M

1.53%

$0.89

0.65%

Vitals

YTD Return

10.6%

1 yr return

15.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

14.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

6.9%

Net Assets

$132 M

Holdings in Top 10

3.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$58.8
$48.54
$59.29

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.65%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Barron's 400 ETF

BFOR | ETF

$58.31

$132 M

1.53%

$0.89

0.65%

BFOR - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -12.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 15.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.90%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Barron's 400 ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    ALPS ETF Trust
  • Inception Date
    Jun 03, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    2450000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ryan Mischker

Fund Description

The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index is a rules-based index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of high performing equity securities of U.S. companies. The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in the equity securities which comprise the Underlying Index.

The Underlying Index generally consists of 400 stocks. The Underlying Index’s stocks are constituents of the MarketGrader U.S. Coverage Universe. In compiling the Underlying Index, MarketGrader Capital, LLC (the “Index Provider”) selects the 400 stocks from MarketGrader’s U.S. Coverage Universe by using a methodology that selects components based on the strength of their fundamentals in growth, value, profitability and cash flow and then screens such potential Underlying Index components for certain criteria regarding concentration, market capitalization and liquidity. The eligible stocks that are selected for inclusion in the Underlying Index’s portfolio are equally weighted. The Underlying Index is rebalanced by the Index Provider semiannually, on the third Friday of March and September each year.

BFOR - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BFOR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.6% -23.7% 34.1% 53.28%
1 Yr 15.5% -41.1% 31.8% 16.92%
3 Yr 14.3%* -20.8% 21.3% 6.81%
5 Yr 6.9%* -14.9% 80.9% 11.14%
10 Yr 9.2%* -9.9% 11.3% 4.94%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BFOR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.9% -52.6% 20.1% 27.69%
2021 14.3% -25.0% 15.1% 1.04%
2020 5.6% -2.9% 196.6% 15.72%
2019 4.9% -2.6% 8.3% 60.11%
2018 -2.9% -11.1% 0.0% 34.02%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BFOR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -12.1% -27.0% 34.1% 96.46%
1 Yr -3.4% -41.1% 48.6% 88.41%
3 Yr 15.7%* -20.8% 21.3% 2.94%
5 Yr 9.7%* -14.9% 80.9% 4.72%
10 Yr N/A* -8.9% 12.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BFOR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.9% -52.6% 20.1% 27.69%
2021 14.3% -25.0% 15.1% 1.04%
2020 5.6% -2.9% 196.6% 15.72%
2019 4.9% -2.6% 8.3% 60.11%
2018 -2.9% -11.1% 0.0% 55.62%

BFOR - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BFOR Category Low Category High BFOR % Rank
Net Assets 132 M 481 K 145 B 74.31%
Number of Holdings 401 1 2445 18.34%
Net Assets in Top 10 5.38 M 3.49 K 10.8 B 89.45%
Weighting of Top 10 3.88% 2.9% 100.0% 99.24%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. 0.48%
  2. Olympic Steel, Inc. 0.47%
  3. Atkore, Inc. 0.41%
  4. Lattice Semiconductor Corp. 0.38%
  5. Encore Wire Corp. 0.38%
  6. Crocs, Inc. 0.38%
  7. United Rentals, Inc. 0.37%
  8. Steel Dynamics, Inc. 0.36%
  9. Taylor Morrison Home Corp., Class A 0.36%
  10. Patrick Industries, Inc. 0.35%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BFOR % Rank
Stocks 		99.59% 0.00% 100.57% 24.62%
Cash 		0.40% -2.51% 100.00% 75.38%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 21.68% 52.01%
Other 		0.00% -1.04% 36.11% 51.76%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.78% 51.26%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.81% 52.01%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BFOR % Rank
Financial Services 		18.42% 0.00% 46.10% 12.09%
Consumer Cyclical 		17.20% 2.49% 46.48% 12.34%
Industrials 		15.97% 0.00% 45.89% 51.13%
Energy 		12.46% 0.00% 58.13% 3.78%
Technology 		11.76% 0.00% 40.65% 83.88%
Healthcare 		10.01% 0.00% 47.15% 53.90%
Basic Materials 		6.61% 0.00% 26.18% 26.20%
Consumer Defense 		4.70% 0.00% 32.18% 30.73%
Communication Services 		1.94% 0.00% 30.98% 60.71%
Real Estate 		0.65% 0.00% 25.82% 87.66%
Utilities 		0.27% 0.00% 18.97% 80.86%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BFOR % Rank
US 		97.89% 0.00% 100.04% 35.18%
Non US 		1.70% 0.00% 27.19% 43.97%

BFOR - Expenses

Operational Fees

BFOR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.65% 0.03% 33.98% 78.21%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.50% 46.84%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% N/A

Sales Fees

BFOR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BFOR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BFOR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 321.00% 89.53%

BFOR - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BFOR Category Low Category High BFOR % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.53% 0.00% 3.05% 7.04%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BFOR Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BFOR Category Low Category High BFOR % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.90% -2.06% 3.38% 21.01%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BFOR Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BFOR - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ryan Mischker

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2015

7.17

7.2%

Ryan Mischker is manager of Index Management. Mr. Mischker has oversight of the day-to-day operations of the department. Prior to joining ALPS Advisors, Mr. Mischker served as Compliance Manager of ALPS Fund Services, where he was primarily responsible for managing all post-trade monitoring for IRS, SEC and Prospectus/Statement of Additional Information investment guidelines and restrictions. Mr. Mischker has over 13 years financial services experience and graduated from the University of Northern Colorado with a B.S. in Finance and B.A. in Economics.

Andrew Hicks

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2016

6.17

6.2%

Andrew Hicks, Vice President of Index Management, of ALPS Advisors, Inc.. Mr. Hicks joined ALPS Advisors as a portfolio manager in 2015. Prior to joining ALPS Advisors, Mr. Hicks was a senior equity trader and research analyst with Virtus Investment Partners in New York City, specializing in ETF trading and international research. From 2007 to 2011, Mr. Hicks was an equity trader and research analyst at SCM Advisors in San Francisco, an affiliate of Virtus Investment Partners. With over many years of experience, Mr. Hicks gained international equity trading experience while at Wentworth, Hauser & Violich, and he began his career in semiconductor equity research at Citi. Mr. Hicks earned an accounting degree from Miami University (Ohio) while interning each summer on the American Stock Exchange in New York City.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 38.44 7.32 5.78

