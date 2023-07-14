The Fund invests more than 80% of its total assets in the securities of the Indxx Global Health & Wellness Thematic Index ("Underlying Index") and in American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") and Global Depositary Receipts ("GDRs") based on the securities in the Underlying Index. The Fund's 80% investment policy is non-fundamental and requires 60 days prior written notice to shareholders before it can be changed.

The Underlying Index is designed to provide exposure to exchange-listed companies in developed markets that provide products and services that facilitate physical wellness through active and healthy lifestyles, including but not limited to companies involved in fitness equipment, fitness technology, athletic apparel, nutritional supplements, and organic/natural food offerings, (collectively, "Health & Wellness Companies"), as defined by Indxx, LLC, the provider of the Underlying Index ("Index Provider").

The eligible universe of the Underlying Index includes the most liquid and investable companies in accordance with the standard market capitalization and liquidity criteria associated with developed markets, as defined by the Index Provider. As of January 31, 2023, companies must have a minimum market capitalization of $500 million and a minimum average daily turnover for the last 6 months (or since the IPO launch date for Significant IPOs as defined by the Index Provider) greater than or equal to $2 million in order to be eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index may include components from the following countries: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

From the eligible universe, the Index Provider identifies Health & Wellness Companies by applying a proprietary analysis that consists of two primary components: theme identification and company analysis. As of January 31, 2023, the Index Provider has identified the following four themes that are expected to provide the most exposure to Health & Wellness Companies: (1) Healthy Food, Nutrition and Weight Loss, (2) Fitness and Fitness Apparel, (3) Nutritional Supplements and Preventive Health Care, (4) Anti-Aging and Wellness (collectively, "Health & Wellness Themes"). In order to be included in the Underlying Index, a company must be identified as having significant exposure to these Health & Wellness Themes, as determined by the Index Provider. The Index Provider analyzes companies based on two primary criteria: revenue exposure and primary business operations. A company is to have significant exposure to the Health & Wellness Themes if (i) it derives a significant portion of its revenue from the sale of products or services from the Health & Wellness Themes, or (ii) it has stated its primary business to be in products and services focused on the Health & Wellness Themes, as determined by the Index Provider. Accordingly, the Fund assets will be concentrated (that is, it will hold 25% or more of its total assets) in companies that provide products and services that facilitate physical health and wellness.

The Underlying Index is weighted according to a modified capitalization weighting methodology and is reconstituted and rebalanced annually. The Underlying Index may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, and components primarily include consumer discretionary, consumer staples, health care and information technology companies. The Fund's investment objective and Underlying Index may be changed without shareholder approval.

The Underlying Index is sponsored by the Index Provider, which is an organization that is independent of, and unaffiliated with, the Fund and Global X Management Company LLC, the investment adviser for the Fund ("Adviser"). The Index Provider determines the relative weightings of the securities in the Underlying Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Underlying Index.

The Adviser uses a "passive" or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund's investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to outperform the Underlying Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.

The Fund generally will use a replication strategy. A replication strategy is an indexing strategy that involves investing in the securities of the Underlying Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Underlying Index. However, the Fund may utilize a representative sampling strategy with respect to the Underlying Index when a replication strategy might be detrimental or disadvantageous to shareholders, such as when there are practical difficulties or substantial costs involved in compiling a portfolio of equity securities to replicate the Underlying Index, in instances in which a security in the Underlying Index becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations (such as tax diversification requirements) that apply to the Fund but not the Underlying Index.

The Adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund's performance and that of the Underlying Index, before fees and expenses, will exceed 95%. A correlation percentage of 100% would indicate perfect correlation. If the Fund uses a replication strategy, it can be expected to have greater correlation to the Underlying Index than if it uses a representative sampling strategy.