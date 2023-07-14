Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF

ETF
BETZ
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$18.5071 -0.33 -1.74%
primary theme
Consumer Discretionary Sector Equity
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF

BETZ | ETF

$18.51

$115 M

0.51%

$0.09

0.75%

Vitals

YTD Return

28.2%

1 yr return

31.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$115 M

Holdings in Top 10

44.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.8
$12.89
$18.84

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.75%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 52.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

BETZ - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -31.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.26%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Roundhill Investments
  • Inception Date
    Jun 03, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    8800000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Andrew Serowik

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to track the total return performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index. The Index was developed by Roundhill Financial Inc., the Fund’s investment adviser and index provider (“Roundhill” or the “Adviser”), which tracks the performance of a tiered-weight portfolio of globally-listed equity securities of companies that are actively involved in the sports betting industry.
Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming Index
The Index tracks the performance of the common stock (or corresponding American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) or Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”)) of exchange-listed companies that earn revenue from online gaming (“iGaming”). iGaming is broadly defined as: the wagering of money or some other value on the outcome of an event or a game, using the internet. The Index includes: (i) companies that operate in-person and/or online/internet sports books; (ii) companies that operate online/internet gambling platforms; and (iii) companies that provide infrastructure or technology to such companies. The companies in the Index are segregated into three categories by a committee comprised of staff from Roundhill (the “Committee”), specifically:
(i)“Pure-Play” Companies – iGaming companies whose primary business model and/or growth prospects are directly linked to sports betting. For these companies, continued growth in sports betting is expected to be critical to their economic success going forward.
(ii)“Core” Companies – iGaming companies with substantial operations and/or growth prospects linked to sports betting. These companies have other iGaming (non-sports betting) business units driving their economics, and thus are less affected by the growth of sports betting than pure-play companies. In time, growth in the industry and/or investments in their sports betting units may lead these companies to become pure-play companies if their sports betting operations become a primary driver of economic performance. In most cases, the sports betting related offerings of these companies are core components of the sports betting industry.
(iii)“Non-Core” Companies – iGaming companies with some operations and/or growth prospects linked to sports betting. These companies derive the majority of their revenue from other gaming/gambling business lines not directly related to sports betting. In time, growth in the industry and/or investments in their sports betting units may lead these companies to become “core” companies if their sports betting operations become a relevant driver of economic performance. It is unlikely, based on current information, that the sports betting offerings of non-core companies would become the primary driver of such economic performance going forward.
The composition of the Index is based on the following rules:
When adding new constituents to the Index, an ADR or GDR is included in the Index in lieu of the foreign security if the ADR or GDR has a higher six-month average daily trading value than the foreign security.
The Index has a quarterly review in January, April, July, and October of each year, at which times the Index is reconstituted and rebalanced by Roundhill. Index components are weighted on a tiered weight basis, whereby “pure-play” companies receive 150% the initial weighting of “core” companies, which in turn receive 150% the initial weighting of “non-core” companies. These initial weights are calculated based on the number of companies under each classification in the Index upon each rebalancing, so as to ensure the total combined weight is 100%. Component changes resulting from reconstitutions are made after the market close on the third Friday in each quarterly review month and become effective at the market opening on the next trading day.
The Committee is responsible for overseeing implementation of the Index methodology. In overseeing the implementation of the methodology, the Committee will generally follow criteria for the screening, classification, and weighting process, but may adjust the inputs to or outputs from such criteria in instances in which the Committee determines that due to extenuating circumstances or unusual market conditions the results of the process do not result in an appropriate representation of a company within the Index or would be contrary to investor expectations for the Index. For example, the Committee may determine to adjust a company’s weighting in the Index in the event that the information obtained from a company’s public filing and used as part of the process to in calculate the company’s weighting in the Index was artificially inflated in the calculation period due to an extraordinary event. In addition, the Committee may determine, at a given rebalance, that a company which had previously been classified as “non-core” and thus included in the Index, has since had a material change to its overall business that justifies moving the company to “N/A” and not including the company in the Index at that time. The Committee’s goal in making these decisions is to maintain the Index’s representation of pure-play companies involved in sports betting and/or iGaming. Members of the Committee can recommend changes to the methodology and submit them to the Committee for approval.
As of March 31, 2023, the Index had 41 constituents.
The Fund’s Investment Strategy
The Fund will generally invest all, or substantially all, of its assets in the component securities that make up the Index and depositary receipts representing Index components. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) will be invested in securities issued by Sports Betting and iGaming Companies.
The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning the Fund generally will invest in all of the component securities of the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index. However, the Fund may use a “representative sampling” strategy, meaning it may invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return, and other characteristics closely resemble the risk, return, and other characteristics of the Index as a whole, when Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”), the Fund’s sub-adviser, believes it is in the best interests of the Fund (e.g., when replicating the Index involves practical difficulties or substantial costs, an Index constituent becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable, or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations that apply to the Fund but not to the Index).
The Fund also may invest in securities or other investments not included in the Index, but which the Sub-Adviser believes will help the Fund track the Index. For example, the Fund may invest in securities that are not components of the Index to reflect various corporate actions and other changes to the Index (such as reconstitutions, additions, and deletions).
To the extent the Index concentrates (i.e., holds more than 25% of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of related industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index. As of March 31, 2023, the Index was concentrated in the Casinos and Gaming Sub-Industry, a separate industry within the Consumer Discretionary Sector.
The Fund is classified as a “non-diversified” investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”).
Read More

BETZ - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BETZ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 28.2% -23.4% 44.7% 36.36%
1 Yr 31.4% -16.1% 55.6% 11.36%
3 Yr 4.6%* -14.6% 24.3% 54.55%
5 Yr 0.0%* -2.6% 18.6% 88.37%
10 Yr 0.0%* 0.0% 15.0% 97.62%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BETZ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -42.0% -55.7% 18.1% 93.02%
2021 -2.0% -13.5% 24.4% 78.57%
2020 N/A -3.6% 31.0% N/A
2019 N/A -6.6% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -7.1% 4.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BETZ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -31.9% -45.3% 34.8% 93.18%
1 Yr -46.3% -59.7% 32.9% 95.35%
3 Yr N/A* -2.1% 21.2% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -0.7% 15.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 3.3% 16.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BETZ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -42.0% -55.7% 18.1% 93.02%
2021 -2.0% -13.5% 24.4% 78.57%
2020 N/A -3.6% 31.0% N/A
2019 N/A -6.6% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -7.1% 4.6% N/A

BETZ - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BETZ Category Low Category High BETZ % Rank
Net Assets 115 M 8.16 M 17 B 56.82%
Number of Holdings 50 25 327 65.91%
Net Assets in Top 10 66.3 M 3.1 M 11.1 B 56.82%
Weighting of Top 10 44.45% 13.6% 74.1% 65.91%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Mount Vernon Liquid Assets Portfolio, LLC 15.78%
  2. DraftKings Inc 8.08%
  3. Flutter Entertainment PLC 7.00%
  4. Penn Entertainment Inc 5.33%
  5. Kindred Group PLC 5.23%
  6. Entain PLC 5.17%
  7. Tabcorp Holdings Ltd 5.08%
  8. Evolution AB 4.84%
  9. Churchill Downs Inc 4.50%
  10. MGM Resorts International 4.41%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BETZ % Rank
Stocks 		99.59% 97.58% 100.38% 61.36%
Cash 		0.41% -0.37% 2.59% 38.64%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 84.09%
Other 		0.00% -2.11% 0.43% 68.18%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.04% 84.09%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.42% 84.09%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BETZ % Rank
Consumer Cyclical 		92.88% 0.00% 96.69% 15.91%
Communication Services 		6.15% 0.00% 93.76% 34.09%
Technology 		0.97% 0.00% 56.29% 34.09%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 6.10% 84.09%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 17.67% 88.64%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 42.91% 90.91%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 13.27% 86.36%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 4.68% 86.36%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 84.09%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 29.70% 95.45%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.13% 84.09%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BETZ % Rank
Non US 		61.70% 0.00% 73.67% 6.82%
US 		37.89% 26.30% 99.97% 95.45%

BETZ - Expenses

Operational Fees

BETZ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.75% 0.08% 2.36% 40.91%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.03% 0.85% 81.82%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 37.50%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.25% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

BETZ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BETZ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BETZ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 52.00% 4.00% 214.00% 55.26%

BETZ - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BETZ Category Low Category High BETZ % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.51% 0.00% 2.82% 43.18%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BETZ Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BETZ Category Low Category High BETZ % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.26% -1.54% 1.17% 51.16%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BETZ Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BETZ - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Andrew Serowik

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 03, 2020

1.99

2.0%

Mr. Serowik joined Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC from Goldman Sachs in May 2018. He began his career at Spear, Leeds & Kellogg, continuing with Goldman after its acquisition of SLK in September 2000. During his career of more than 18 years at the combined companies, he held various roles, including managing the global Quant ETF Strats team and One Delta ETF Strats. He designed and developed systems for portfolio risk calculation, algorithmic ETF trading, and execution monitoring, with experience across all asset classes. He graduated from the University of Michigan with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance.

Gabriel Tan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Mr. Tan joined Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC in May 2019 as an Associate Portfolio Manager and was promoted to Portfolio Manager in December 2020. He began his career at UBS and BBR Partners where he worked as a financial planning analyst and a portfolio strategist for over four years. During his time there, he developed comprehensive wealth management solutions focused on portfolio optimization, trust and estate planning, and tax planning.

Todd Alberico

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Mr. Alberico joined Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC in November 2020, having spent the past 14 years in ETF trading at Goldman Sachs, Cantor Fitzgerald, and, most recently, Virtu Financial. He spent most of that time focused on the Trading and Portfolio Risk Management of ETFs exposed to international and domestic equity. He has worked on several different strategies including lead market-making and electronic trading, to customer facing institutional business developing models for block trading as well as transitional trades. Mr. Alberico graduated from St. John’s University in NY with a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.31 24.18 12.19 14.22

