The Fund seeks to track the total return performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index. The Index was developed by Roundhill Financial Inc., the Fund’s investment adviser and index provider (“Roundhill” or the “Adviser”), which tracks the performance of a tiered-weight portfolio of globally-listed equity securities of companies that are actively involved in the sports betting industry.

Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming Index

The Index tracks the performance of the common stock (or corresponding American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) or Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”)) of exchange-listed companies that earn revenue from online gaming (“iGaming”). iGaming is broadly defined as: the wagering of money or some other value on the outcome of an event or a game, using the internet. The Index includes: (i) companies that operate in-person and/or online/internet sports books; (ii) companies that operate online/internet gambling platforms; and (iii) companies that provide infrastructure or technology to such companies. The companies in the Index are segregated into three categories by a committee comprised of staff from Roundhill (the “Committee”), specifically:

(i) “Pure-Play” Companies – iGaming companies whose primary business model and/or growth prospects are directly linked to sports betting. For these companies, continued growth in sports betting is expected to be critical to their economic success going forward.

(ii) “Core” Companies – iGaming companies with substantial operations and/or growth prospects linked to sports betting. These companies have other iGaming (non-sports betting) business units driving their economics, and thus are less affected by the growth of sports betting than pure-play companies. In time, growth in the industry and/or investments in their sports betting units may lead these companies to become pure-play companies if their sports betting operations become a primary driver of economic performance. In most cases, the sports betting related offerings of these companies are core components of the sports betting industry.

(iii) “Non-Core” Companies – iGaming companies with some operations and/or growth prospects linked to sports betting. These companies derive the majority of their revenue from other gaming/gambling business lines not directly related to sports betting. In time, growth in the industry and/or investments in their sports betting units may lead these companies to become “core” companies if their sports betting operations become a relevant driver of economic performance. It is unlikely, based on current information, that the sports betting offerings of non-core companies would become the primary driver of such economic performance going forward.

The composition of the Index is based on the following rules:

When adding new constituents to the Index, an ADR or GDR is included in the Index in lieu of the foreign security if the ADR or GDR has a higher six-month average daily trading value than the foreign security.

The Index has a quarterly review in January, April, July, and October of each year, at which times the Index is reconstituted and rebalanced by Roundhill. Index components are weighted on a tiered weight basis, whereby “pure-play” companies receive 150% the initial weighting of “core” companies, which in turn receive 150% the initial weighting of “non-core” companies. These initial weights are calculated based on the number of companies under each classification in the Index upon each rebalancing, so as to ensure the total combined weight is 100%. Component changes resulting from reconstitutions are made after the market close on the third Friday in each quarterly review month and become effective at the market opening on the next trading day.

The Committee is responsible for overseeing implementation of the Index methodology. In overseeing the implementation of the methodology, the Committee will generally follow criteria for the screening, classification, and weighting process, but may adjust the inputs to or outputs from such criteria in instances in which the Committee determines that due to extenuating circumstances or unusual market conditions the results of the process do not result in an appropriate representation of a company within the Index or would be contrary to investor expectations for the Index. For example, the Committee may determine to adjust a company’s weighting in the Index in the event that the information obtained from a company’s public filing and used as part of the process to in calculate the company’s weighting in the Index was artificially inflated in the calculation period due to an extraordinary event. In addition, the Committee may determine, at a given rebalance, that a company which had previously been classified as “non-core” and thus included in the Index, has since had a material change to its overall business that justifies moving the company to “N/A” and not including the company in the Index at that time. The Committee’s goal in making these decisions is to maintain the Index’s representation of pure-play companies involved in sports betting and/or iGaming. Members of the Committee can recommend changes to the methodology and submit them to the Committee for approval.

As of March 31, 2023, the Index had 41 constituents.

The Fund’s Investment Strategy

The Fund will generally invest all, or substantially all, of its assets in the component securities that make up the Index and depositary receipts representing Index components. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) will be invested in securities issued by Sports Betting and iGaming Companies.

The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning the Fund generally will invest in all of the component securities of the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index. However, the Fund may use a “representative sampling” strategy, meaning it may invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return, and other characteristics closely resemble the risk, return, and other characteristics of the Index as a whole, when Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”), the Fund’s sub-adviser, believes it is in the best interests of the Fund ( e.g. , when replicating the Index involves practical difficulties or substantial costs, an Index constituent becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable, or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations that apply to the Fund but not to the Index).

The Fund also may invest in securities or other investments not included in the Index, but which the Sub-Adviser believes will help the Fund track the Index. For example, the Fund may invest in securities that are not components of the Index to reflect various corporate actions and other changes to the Index (such as reconstitutions, additions, and deletions).

To the extent the Index concentrates ( i.e. , holds more than 25% of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of related industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index. As of March 31, 2023, the Index was concentrated in the Casinos and Gaming Sub-Industry, a separate industry within the Consumer Discretionary Sector.

The Fund is classified as a “non-diversified” investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”).