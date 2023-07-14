The Fund seeks investment results that closely correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the MSCI US REIT Custom Capped Index (formerly known as the MSCI USA/REIT 25-50 Custom Index) (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its Assets in securities included in the Underlying Index. “Assets” means net assets, plus the amount of borrowing for investment purposes. The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market-cap weighted index designed to measure the performance of US equity real estate investment trust (REIT) securities. The Underlying Index is made up of the stocks of publicly traded US equity REITs, as determined by MSCI Inc., the index provider. To be included initially in the Underlying Index, an equity REIT must meet certain criteria established by the index provider, including meeting a minimum market capitalization threshold as well as a liquidity threshold based on a number of factors, including trading volume and frequency of trading. The Underlying Index includes a capping methodology which is designed to prevent the weight of any single issuer, and the aggregate weight of issuers representing over 5% of the Underlying Index, from exceeding a maximum of 25% of the Underlying Index. This capping methodology allows the Fund, in seeking to track the Underlying Index, to invest in a manner consistent with the Fund’s classification as a “diversified” fund under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Equity REITs in the Underlying Index tend to be small-and mid-cap stocks, and may include Health Care REITs, Hotel & Resort REITs, Industrial REITs, Office REITs, Residential REITs, Retail REITs, Diversified REITs and certain other REITs that do not fall into these categories, referred to as Specialized REITs. As of May 31, 2023, the market capitalization of the companies in the Underlying Index ranged from $303.25 million to $116.36 billion and the Underlying Index included 125 securities. REITs are pooled investment vehicles that invest primarily in income-producing real estate or loans related to real estate. Equity REITs invest the majority of their assets directly in real property and derive income primarily from the collection of rents and can also realize capital gains by selling property that has appreciated in value. Beta is a measure of the volatility of a security or a portfolio relative to a market benchmark. The term “BetaBuilders” in the Fund’s name conveys the intended outcome of providing investors with passive exposure and return that generally correspond to a market cap weighted benchmark. The Fund, along with other JPMorgan BetaBuilders Funds, can be used to help an investor build a portfolio of passive exposure to various markets. The Fund, using a “passive” or indexing investment approach, attempts to closely correspond to the performance of the Underlying Index. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not seek to outperform the Underlying Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued. The Fund’s intention is to replicate the constituent securities of the Underlying Index as closely as possible. “Replication” is a passive indexing strategy in which a fund invests in substantially all of the securities in its underlying index in approximately the same proportions as the underlying index. However, under various circumstances, it may not be possible or practicable to purchase or hold all of, or only, the constituent securities in their respective weightings in the Underlying Index. In these circumstances, the Fund may utilize a “representative sampling” strategy whereby securities are chosen in order to attempt to approximate the investment characteristics of the constituent securities. To the extent the Fund uses a representative sampling strategy, it would hold a significant number of the constituent securities of the Underlying Index, but may not track the Underlying Index with the same degree of accuracy as would an investment vehicle replicating the entire Underlying Index. Even when the Fund is utilizing representative sampling, it must invest at least 80% of its Assets in securities included in the Underlying Index. The Fund’s portfolio will be rebalanced quarterly in accordance with the quarterly rebalancing of the Underlying Index. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in exchange-traded futures to seek performance that corresponds to the Underlying Index. To the extent that the securities in the Underlying Index are concentrated in one or more industries or groups of industries, the Fund may concentrate in such industries or groups of industries. The current Underlying Index is concentrated in the real estate group of industries.