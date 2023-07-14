Under normal market conditions, the Products Fund will invest not less than 80% of its assets in component securities of the Products Index. The Products Index seeks to track the performance of the common stock of U.S. exchange-listed biotechnology companies with at least one drug therapy approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for marketing. The Products Index is sponsored by LifeSci Index Partners, LLC (the “Index Provider”). The IndexProvider utilizes a selection committee comprised of its employees (the “Index Committee”) that is responsible, pursuant to the rules included in the methodology for the Products Index, for making certain determinations for the Products Index, as more fully described below. The Index Committee utilizes various public data sources to make

determinations, including, but not limited to, Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, public documents from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”), company press releases and official corporate websites.

What is a Biotechnology Company? The Index Provider defines a biotechnology company as one whose primary business (i.e., the source of all or a majority of the company’s revenue) is the research and development and/or marketing and sale of novel drugs or other therapeutics used in the treatment of human diseases.

Excluded Companies. Pursuant to the methodology for the Products Index, the Index Committee must exclude from the Products Index companies that are not pure biotechnology companies because they are classified, based on publicly available information, within one of the following 12 distinct sub-industries of the Biotechnology subsector: Animal Health, Diversified Healthcare, Investment Management, Healthcare Services, Non-Healthcare, Large Pharmaceuticals, Specialty Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices, Vaccines, Nutraceuticals, OTC Healthcare, or Tools(“Excluded Companies”). Companies with a primary product offering or product candidate (“lead drug”) still in preclinical testing or research stage, prior to entering into human clinical trials, are also excluded from the Products Index. The methodology for the Products Index requires the Index Committee to determine a company’s lead drug based on publicly available information. While other existing biotechnology index products may include many of the Excluded Companies, the Index Provider believes that by excluding them, the Products Index will more accurately capture the performance of traditional biotechnology companies.

The Products Index. To initially be considered for the Products Index, a security must have the following characteristics(“Initial Index Criteria”):

•Security: Common Stock

•Primary Exchange: United States

•Sector: Classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB) as Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology

•Market Capitalization: $500 million or more

•6-Month Average Daily Trading Volume: $2 million or more

•1-Month Average Daily Trading Volume: $1 million or more

•Seasoning Period of IPOs and New Issues: 3 months

•Corporate Activity: issuer may not currently be in bankruptcy proceedings or have entered into a definitive agreement or other arrangement which would likely result in the security no longer being eligible.

The Products Index then excludes each issuer meeting the Initial Index Criteria that is an Excluded Company. The methodology for the Products Index then requires the Index Provider to determine, based on publicly available information, the appropriate categorization of each of the remaining issuers based on the issuer’s lead drug:

•Product Stage: The lead drug of these companies has received FDA approval.

•Clinical Trial Stage: The lead drug of these companies is in a Phase 1, Phase 2 or Phase 3 clinical trial stage of development.

•Pre-Clinical Trial Stage: The lead drug of these companies is in its pre-clinical trial stage of development.

The methodology for the Products Index then requires the Index Provider to select for inclusion in the Products Index only the common stock of those remaining issuers with a lead drug determined to be in the Product Stage.

As of December 31, 2022, the Products Index contained the common stock of 58 components. The Index Provider reconstitutes the Products Index semi-annually, upon the open of the first trading days after June 15 and December 15 of each year, with equal weightings among all constituent securities. A security may be removed from the Products

Index prior to a scheduled reconstitution if, for any consecutive 60-day period, the security’s market capitalization falls below $50 million and the security’s minimum 6-month average daily trading volume falls below $500,000, or if the security’s issuer has entered into a definitive merger or acquisition agreement or has filed for bankruptcy. The Products Fund is generally reconstituted and rebalanced in accordance with the Products Index. The Products Index is calculated and published daily by Indxx, LLC, which is not affiliated with the Products Fund, the Index Provider or Virtus ETF Advisers LLC, the Products Fund’s investment adviser (the “Adviser”).

The Products Fund will not seek to “beat” the performance of the Products Index and will not seek temporary defensive measures when markets decline or appear overvalued. Instead, the Products Fund uses a “passive” or indexing investment approach to try to approximate the investment performance of the Products Index by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates the Products Index; however, there may be times when the Products Fund does not hold every security in the Products Index. The Adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Products Fund’s performance, before fees and expenses, and that of the Products Index will be 95% or better. A figure of 100% would indicate perfect correlation.

Under normal market conditions, the Products Fund will invest not less than 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of biotechnology companies. The Products Fund concentrates its investments (i.e., invests more than 25% of its total assets) in the securities of issuers engaged primarily in the biotechnology industry.