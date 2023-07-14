Home
Trending ETFs
BBP (ETF)

Virtus LifeSci Biotech Products ETF

Vitals

YTD Return

9.2%

1 yr return

22.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.0%

Net Assets

$18.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

30.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$53.1
$41.77
$55.04

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.79%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 44.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

BBP - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -22.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.57%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Virtus LifeSci Biotech Products ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Virtus
  • Inception Date
    Dec 16, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    350004
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Matthew Brown

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Products Fund will invest not less than 80% of its assets in component securities of the Products Index. The Products Index seeks to track the performance of the common stock of U.S. exchange-listed biotechnology companies with at least one drug therapy approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for marketing. The Products Index is sponsored by LifeSci Index Partners, LLC (the “Index Provider”). The IndexProvider utilizes a selection committee comprised of its employees (the “Index Committee”) that is responsible, pursuant to the rules included in the methodology for the Products Index, for making certain determinations for the Products Index, as more fully described below. The Index Committee utilizes various public data sources to make

determinations, including, but not limited to, Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, public documents from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”), company press releases and official corporate websites.

What is a Biotechnology Company? The Index Provider defines a biotechnology company as one whose primary business (i.e., the source of all or a majority of the company’s revenue) is the research and development and/or marketing and sale of novel drugs or other therapeutics used in the treatment of human diseases.

Excluded Companies. Pursuant to the methodology for the Products Index, the Index Committee must exclude from the Products Index companies that are not pure biotechnology companies because they are classified, based on publicly available information, within one of the following 12 distinct sub-industries of the Biotechnology subsector: Animal Health, Diversified Healthcare, Investment Management, Healthcare Services, Non-Healthcare, Large Pharmaceuticals, Specialty Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices, Vaccines, Nutraceuticals, OTC Healthcare, or Tools(“Excluded Companies”). Companies with a primary product offering or product candidate (“lead drug”) still in preclinical testing or research stage, prior to entering into human clinical trials, are also excluded from the Products Index. The methodology for the Products Index requires the Index Committee to determine a company’s lead drug based on publicly available information. While other existing biotechnology index products may include many of the Excluded Companies, the Index Provider believes that by excluding them, the Products Index will more accurately capture the performance of traditional biotechnology companies.

The Products Index. To initially be considered for the Products Index, a security must have the following characteristics(“Initial Index Criteria”):

Security: Common Stock

Primary Exchange: United States

Sector: Classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB) as Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology

Market Capitalization: $500 million or more

6-Month Average Daily Trading Volume: $2 million or more

1-Month Average Daily Trading Volume: $1 million or more

Seasoning Period of IPOs and New Issues: 3 months

Corporate Activity: issuer may not currently be in bankruptcy proceedings or have entered into a definitive agreement or other arrangement which would likely result in the security no longer being eligible.

The Products Index then excludes each issuer meeting the Initial Index Criteria that is an Excluded Company. The methodology for the Products Index then requires the Index Provider to determine, based on publicly available information, the appropriate categorization of each of the remaining issuers based on the issuer’s lead drug:

Product Stage: The lead drug of these companies has received FDA approval.

Clinical Trial Stage: The lead drug of these companies is in a Phase 1, Phase 2 or Phase 3 clinical trial stage of development.

Pre-Clinical Trial Stage: The lead drug of these companies is in its pre-clinical trial stage of development.

The methodology for the Products Index then requires the Index Provider to select for inclusion in the Products Index only the common stock of those remaining issuers with a lead drug determined to be in the Product Stage.

As of December 31, 2022, the Products Index contained the common stock of 58 components. The Index Provider reconstitutes the Products Index semi-annually, upon the open of the first trading days after June 15 and December 15 of each year, with equal weightings among all constituent securities. A security may be removed from the Products

Index prior to a scheduled reconstitution if, for any consecutive 60-day period, the security’s market capitalization falls below $50 million and the security’s minimum 6-month average daily trading volume falls below $500,000, or if the security’s issuer has entered into a definitive merger or acquisition agreement or has filed for bankruptcy. The Products Fund is generally reconstituted and rebalanced in accordance with the Products Index. The Products Index is calculated and published daily by Indxx, LLC, which is not affiliated with the Products Fund, the Index Provider or Virtus ETF Advisers LLC, the Products Fund’s investment adviser (the “Adviser”).

The Products Fund will not seek to “beat” the performance of the Products Index and will not seek temporary defensive measures when markets decline or appear overvalued. Instead, the Products Fund uses a “passive” or indexing investment approach to try to approximate the investment performance of the Products Index by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates the Products Index; however, there may be times when the Products Fund does not hold every security in the Products Index. The Adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Products Fund’s performance, before fees and expenses, and that of the Products Index will be 95% or better. A figure of 100% would indicate perfect correlation.

Under normal market conditions, the Products Fund will invest not less than 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of biotechnology companies. The Products Fund concentrates its investments (i.e., invests more than 25% of its total assets) in the securities of issuers engaged primarily in the biotechnology industry.

BBP - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BBP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.2% -11.3% 31.3% 10.98%
1 Yr 22.2% -25.2% 34.7% 3.05%
3 Yr 2.6%* -21.9% 15.7% 15.38%
5 Yr 3.0%* -15.4% 12.1% 20.29%
10 Yr 0.0%* -6.4% 16.0% 70.94%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BBP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 0.9% -53.9% 5.0% 2.61%
2021 -4.2% -22.3% 12.3% 69.93%
2020 6.9% -4.7% 41.4% 20.95%
2019 5.7% -10.2% 13.1% 26.52%
2018 -3.0% -5.7% 16.7% 82.54%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BBP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -22.6% -50.0% 22.6% 91.46%
1 Yr -26.9% -60.2% 34.7% 93.33%
3 Yr -0.3%* -21.9% 17.8% 35.53%
5 Yr 1.4%* -15.4% 16.9% 46.62%
10 Yr N/A* -6.4% 18.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BBP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 0.9% -53.9% 5.0% 2.61%
2021 -4.2% -22.3% 12.3% 69.93%
2020 6.9% -4.7% 41.4% 20.95%
2019 5.7% -10.2% 13.1% 26.52%
2018 -3.0% -5.7% 16.7% 83.33%

BBP - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BBP Category Low Category High BBP % Rank
Net Assets 18.4 M 1.02 M 46.2 B 85.37%
Number of Holdings 49 25 473 84.38%
Net Assets in Top 10 4.07 M 1.78 M 21.6 B 93.13%
Weighting of Top 10 30.72% 12.3% 80.8% 92.50%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc 4.32%
  2. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc 2.84%
  3. Bridgebio Pharma Inc 2.72%
  4. Seagen Inc 2.72%
  5. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc 2.67%
  6. PTC Therapeutics Inc 2.50%
  7. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc 2.42%
  8. Legend Biotech Corp 2.37%
  9. BeiGene Ltd 2.18%
  10. LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC 2.13%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BBP % Rank
Stocks 		96.43% 85.37% 106.13% 83.13%
Cash 		3.57% -0.04% 9.01% 13.13%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.86% 48.13%
Other 		0.00% -22.99% 3.38% 51.88%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.37% 45.00%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 12.39% 43.13%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BBP % Rank
Healthcare 		100.00% 59.26% 100.00% 20.00%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 40.63%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 22.69% 45.00%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 5.89% 43.75%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.02% 45.00%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 1.60% 56.25%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 40.63%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 9.11% 43.75%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.73% 49.38%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 1.92% 43.75%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.16% 60.63%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BBP % Rank
US 		89.54% 53.67% 104.41% 37.50%
Non US 		6.89% 0.00% 45.40% 73.75%

BBP - Expenses

Operational Fees

BBP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.79% 0.08% 33.47% 63.75%
Management Fee 0.79% 0.03% 1.25% 70.73%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

BBP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

BBP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BBP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 44.00% 0.00% 238.00% 45.32%

BBP - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BBP Category Low Category High BBP % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.01% 51.52%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BBP Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BBP Category Low Category High BBP % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.57% -2.54% 1.85% 75.16%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BBP Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

BBP - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Matthew Brown

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 14, 2017

4.8

4.8%

Matthew Brown serves as Portfolio Manager at Virtus ETF Advisers LL. Mr. Brown is also executive managing director and chief operating officer at Virtus ETF Solutions LLC (“VES”) since 2012. Before founding VES in 2012, he served as director of operations for Factor Advisors from 2010 to 2012. In 2009, Mr. Brown co-founded ETP Resources, a consulting and data services business that continues to grow and serve the ETF industry. From 2008 to 2009, he headed U.S. operations and served as chief compliance officer for U.K.-based issuer SPA/London & Capital. Mr. Brown earned a B.A. in Economics from Boston College.

Seth Kadushin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 14, 2017

4.8

4.8%

Seth Kadushin serves as Portfolio Manager at Virtus ETF Advisers LLC. Mr. Kadushin has also served as director of capital markets at Virtus ETF Solutions LLC (“VES”) since 2013. Prior to joining VES, Mr. Kadushin worked at Euromoney Institutional Investor, Plc where he developed large scale investment management programs focusing on Exchange Traded Instruments and Alternate Investment Strategies. From 2011 through 2012 Mr. Kadushin worked at Wedbush Securities as an Options Desk Strategist. Mr. Kadushin worked at RBS Securities as Head Program Trader from 2009 through 2011. Prior to 2009, Mr. Kadushin held senior level positions at Lehman Brothers and Bear Sterns (J.P. Morgan), where he was a member of the firm’s Cross Asset Policy Committee charged with instituting their equity trading division’s guidelines. Mr. Kadushin holds a BBA in Finance from Emory University. He achieved his Master’s in Business from Fordham University with a concentration in Information Systems.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 24.72 7.86 0.25

