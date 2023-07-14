Dividend Investing Ideas Center
YTD Return
12.0%
1 yr return
14.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
11.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$1.71 B
Holdings in Top 10
5.7%
Expense Ratio 0.07%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 27.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
|Period
|BBMC Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.0%
|-23.7%
|34.1%
|28.03%
|1 Yr
|14.5%
|-41.1%
|31.8%
|22.98%
|3 Yr
|11.1%*
|-20.8%
|21.3%
|16.75%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-14.9%
|80.9%
|54.32%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-9.9%
|11.3%
|62.96%
* Annualized
|Period
|BBMC Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.8%
|-52.6%
|20.1%
|50.51%
|2021
|8.5%
|-25.0%
|15.1%
|32.11%
|2020
|N/A
|-2.9%
|196.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-2.6%
|8.3%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-11.1%
|0.0%
|N/A
|Period
|BBMC Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-15.2%
|-27.0%
|34.1%
|98.74%
|1 Yr
|-11.6%
|-41.1%
|48.6%
|96.73%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-20.8%
|21.3%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.9%
|80.9%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.9%
|12.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BBMC Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.8%
|-52.6%
|20.1%
|50.51%
|2021
|8.5%
|-25.0%
|15.1%
|32.11%
|2020
|N/A
|-2.9%
|196.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-2.6%
|8.3%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-11.1%
|0.0%
|N/A
|BBMC
|Category Low
|Category High
|BBMC % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.71 B
|481 K
|145 B
|19.14%
|Number of Holdings
|636
|1
|2445
|5.03%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|87.8 M
|3.49 K
|10.8 B
|46.98%
|Weighting of Top 10
|5.73%
|2.9%
|100.0%
|94.71%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BBMC % Rank
|Stocks
|98.83%
|0.00%
|100.57%
|46.48%
|Cash
|1.17%
|-2.51%
|100.00%
|52.26%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.68%
|97.49%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.04%
|36.11%
|96.23%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.78%
|97.49%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.81%
|97.74%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BBMC % Rank
|Industrials
|16.90%
|0.00%
|45.89%
|47.10%
|Technology
|15.18%
|0.00%
|40.65%
|51.39%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.36%
|2.49%
|46.48%
|42.82%
|Financial Services
|13.30%
|0.00%
|46.10%
|56.68%
|Healthcare
|11.35%
|0.00%
|47.15%
|35.26%
|Real Estate
|10.48%
|0.00%
|25.82%
|13.60%
|Energy
|6.11%
|0.00%
|58.13%
|39.04%
|Basic Materials
|4.83%
|0.00%
|26.18%
|63.98%
|Consumer Defense
|3.56%
|0.00%
|32.18%
|69.77%
|Utilities
|2.58%
|0.00%
|18.97%
|68.51%
|Communication Services
|2.35%
|0.00%
|30.98%
|54.41%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BBMC % Rank
|US
|97.89%
|0.00%
|100.04%
|35.43%
|Non US
|0.94%
|0.00%
|27.19%
|63.82%
|BBMC Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.07%
|0.03%
|33.98%
|96.92%
|Management Fee
|0.07%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|5.57%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.30%
|N/A
|BBMC Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|BBMC Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BBMC Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|27.00%
|0.00%
|321.00%
|29.51%
|BBMC
|Category Low
|Category High
|BBMC % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.34%
|0.00%
|3.05%
|8.29%
|BBMC
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|BBMC
|Category Low
|Category High
|BBMC % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.05%
|-2.06%
|3.38%
|15.95%
|BBMC
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 23, 2023
|$0.270
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2023
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2022
|$0.418
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2022
|$0.291
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2022
|$0.233
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2022
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2021
|$0.332
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2021
|$0.204
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2021
|$0.182
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2021
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 05, 2021
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2020
|$0.254
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2020
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2020
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 14, 2020
2.13
2.1%
Nicholas D’Eramo, Executive Director, has been a portfolio manager for J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. since 2005 and an employee of J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. or one of its predecessors since 1999.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 14, 2020
2.13
2.1%
Mr. Hamilton has been a portfolio manager for JPMIM since April 2017. Prior to joining JPMIM, he was an assistant portfolio manager at the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System from 2013 until 2017. Before that time, he worked at Huntington National Bank in the corporate treasury and mortgage capital markets departments. Mr. Hamilton is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 14, 2020
2.13
2.1%
Michael Loeffler, Vice President of JPMIA and a CFA charterholder. Mr. Loeffler has been employed by JPMIA since 1999 when he joined as an investment operations analyst.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 14, 2020
2.13
2.1%
Oliver Furby, executive director, is a portfolio manager on J.P. Morgan Asset Management's Core Beta Solutions team based in Columbus. Oliver serves as a portfolio manager on the team's enhanced index strategies, as well as various market cap weighted index strategies across the globe. In addition, Oliver is a member of the J.P. Morgan Asset Management's Multi-Asset Solutions team managing the JPMorgan Investor funds. His responsibilities include index and corporate action analysis, quantitative research for equity and asset allocation products, and portfolio risk management. Prior to joining the group in 2014, he was a Data Analysis Manager for the firm. Prior to joining JPMorgan he was a Quantitative Portfolio Manager and Risk Manager at State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio. Oliver earned a B.A. in Mathematics and Economics from Ohio Wesleyan University and a M.A. in Economics from The Ohio State University. He is member of the Chicago Quantitative Alliance.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.25
|38.44
|7.32
|5.78
